2026 MLB Draft: CBS Sports releases new mock with multiple top five shakeups

In just over a week, the 2026 MLB Draft will be taking place in Philadelphia. MLB will be hosting All-Star Game festivities there, including a look at the next generation of players.

CBS Sports has released another mock draft to provide an idea of what draft day might look like. There is a big shakeup inside the top five, which is dominated by shortstops. Let’s check out the full thing.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

As the MLB Draft creeps closer, Cholowsky continues to be the popular mock selection for the White Sox. CBS Sports is no different, having high praise for the UCLA product.

CBS Sports: “It just remains the most likely outcome with the draft two weeks away. Cholowsky is the best college shortstop in some time, probably since Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman went off the board with the first two picks in 2015, and he should reach the big leagues relatively quickly.”

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2. Tampa Bay Rays – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

Buster Posey is a popular name when discussing this pick, and not because he has anything to do with the Rays. Actually, that’s the problem.

CBS Sports: “The Rays have seemingly been cursed behind the plate since passing on Buster Posey with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 Draft (they took Tim Beckham instead).”

3. Minnesota Twins – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

CBS Sports says Minnesota has “the easiest decision” in the entire draft. Since there is a general consensus on the top three, the Twins can just take whichever one falls to them. It’s as good a situation you can be in at No. 3 overall.

CBS Sports: “In a sense, the Twins have the easiest decision on draft day. Cholowsky, Emerson, and Lackey are the consensus three best prospects available this year, so Minnesota can simply take whichever one is still on the board here.”

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

This is where most consider the second tier of players to begin. The Giants have a chance to draft somebody with a lot of baseball in their background. Certainly one of the highest ceilings available.

CBS Sports: “They’ve been connected to Lombard consistently this spring. He is one of the draft’s most electric players.”

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

The Pittsburgh Pirates have done nothing but produce pitching throughout the years. Now, they might be able to reach for a hitting prospect under slot. And getting Bell as a result is not too bad of a consolation prize.

CBS Sports: “Pittsburgh has a Competitive Balance draft pick (No. 34) and could sign Bell below slot here, then spend big on a top talent that falls to No. 34. They’ve used a similar strategy in the past.”

6. Kansas City Royals – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

Finally, a pitcher comes off the board. Flora is one of the best out there, producing a ton in college. The Royals would have to feel like they are walking away with a steal all the way down at No. 6.

CBS Sports: “Flora is the draft’s best pitcher thanks to an upper-90s fastball and two distinct sliders, both of which are putaway pitches.”

7. Baltimore Orioles – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

Usually, you find the Orioles looking at college bats in the early portion of the MLB Draft. This time, CBS Sports projects them to take somebody out of high school.

CBS Sports: “The O’s are, unsurprisingly, linked to hitters — both college and high school. Booth has 30-30 potential and the kind of skill set the Orioles have successfully developed.”

8. Athletics – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

The A’s have one of the youngest cores in all of baseball. Burress projects as somebody who slots right in, most likely as a centerfielder. Some development is needed, though.

CBS Sports: “Burress can do everything well and there is some thought that he has a lot of power waiting to be unlocked with a few swing tweaks.”

9. Atlanta Braves – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

Right now, the Braves are in first place of the NL East, and have to feel pretty good about themselves. Adding another high-end player in the top-10 will only add to the dealings moving forward.

CBS Sports: “Rojas could even sign below slot here, because if he doesn’t go to the Braves, there’s a chance he won’t hear his name called until the end of the first round. It’s better to take a below-slot bonus here than a slot bonus later.”

10. Colorado Rockies – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

Two catchers inside the top-10 have not happened since 2019. Helfrick can reset the counter at the buzzer if the Rockies take him at No. 10.

CBS Sports: “They’re said to be targeting college hitters, who happen to be the best available players in our mock draft.”

First MLB Pipeline mock draft: Picks No. 11-25

11. Washington Nationals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

12. Los Angeles Angels – LSU OF Derek Curiel

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

14. Miami Marlins – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

16. Texas Rangers – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

17. Houston Astros – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese

18. Cincinnati Reds – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

19. Cleveland Guardians – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

20. Boston Red Sox – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila

21. San Diego Padres – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence

22. Detroit Tigers – Magnoilia Heights (MS) Cole Prosek 3B/C

23. Chicago Cubs – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

24. Seattle Mariners – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns