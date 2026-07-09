2026 MLB Draft: ESPN ranks top-250 prospects available to be selected

With the 2026 MLB Draft just days away, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has ranked the top-250 prospects available to be selected.

The list includes a mixed list of proven collegiate baseball players, along with the best of the best from the high school ranks. His top-10 features seven players who played college baseball last season, and three of the best high school players in the Class of 2026.

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McDaniel’s full list, which tabs UCLA‘s Roch Cholowsky as the top-prospect, is below.

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, the back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year, is tabbed as ESPN’s Top Prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft. Cholowsky was key in UCLA‘s stellar 2026 season, which earned it the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Although the Bruins were stunned in their Regional, there’s no doubt Cholowsky was one of the best players in all of college baseball this season.

“That lack of pure speed won’t impact him as a defender; he uses what he has in short spaces very well,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “That, along with his plus instincts, allow him to get to most balls at shortstop, where he profiles as a plus defender with a plus arm. A leader who was a high school quarterback, he serves as the head of his infield in the same manner. His tools and makeup make him look like the kind of player who could be big league ready in a hurry.

It remains a toss-up whether or not Cholowsky or Emerson will go No. 1 in the Draft, but there’s no debate that Emerson will be the first high school player off the board. The Texas commit finished second at the High School Home Run Derby during All-Star Week, and has been compared to MLB All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. To nobody’s surprise, Emerson is the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2026 (Perfect Game).

“Emerson is an average runner out of the batter’s box but pairs solid speed underway with good instincts,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “The Texas recruit may be a bit underrated with the glove because he’s such a fluid defender at shortstop that he makes difficult plays look routine. He has a strong arm, quick hands, sound fundamentals and a finely calibrated internal clock, so he’s a lock to stay at short. His makeup is as impressive as the rest of his game.”

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and helped propel the Yellow Jackets to the No. 2 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Much like Cholowsky’s Bruins, however, Georgia Tech was upset in its own Regional. Lackey heads to the MLB as a two-time All-ACC selection, and will be the first catcher off the board in the Draft.

“Extremely athletic for a 6-foot-2, 215-pound catcher, Lackey isn’t quick out of the batter’s box but can flash plus run times once he gets going,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He’s very agile behind the plate and should become a solid receiver and blocker once he improves his focus and consistency. His strong and accurate arm is another asset, and he looked capable at third base while playing 13 errorless games there in 2025.”

UC Santa Barbara‘s Jackson Flora is the highest-ranked pitcher on this list of prospects. Flora was sensational for the Gauchos this season, pitching to a sensational 1.06 ERA with 133 strikeouts across 102 innings. He was named the College Baseball Hall of Fame/Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Year, and was tabbed a Consensus First Team All-American.

“A solid strike-thrower who maintains his velocity, Flora might not have the same feel to pitch (2025 MLB Draft No. 2 overall pick Tyler) Bremner had, but he’s more physical than his predecessor,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He’s posting every week for the Gauchos and has separated himself more than any college arm in the class, so he should fly off the board early in the first round.”

Eric Booth Jr. is committed to play for the Vanderbilt Commodores, but that likely won’t be the case with him listed as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 MLB. Booth Jr. is listed as the No. 4 ranked player in the Class of 2026, but will likely begin his journey to the big leagues imminently.

“One of the fastest runners in the 2026 high school class, Booth can get from home to first in a little over four seconds and ran the quickest 60-yard dash (6.33 seconds) at the East Coast Pro showcase in August,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “To make the most of his plus-plus speed, the Vanderbilt recruit will need to hone his basestealing instincts and improve his reads and routes in center field, and he’s making strides in both areas. He has addressed the biggest weakness in his game, working to improve his arm strength to average.”

Gulliver Prep HS shortstop Jacob Lombard is the third and final high school player listed in the top-10 of ESPN’s 2026 MLB Draft prospects. Lombard, the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2026, is committed to play baseball for Miami. His brother, George Lombard Jr., was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

“A 6-foot-3 premium athlete at a premium position, Lombard is a right-handed hitter with plenty of juice in his bat,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He has the acumen to be a plus hitter in the future, though he did have some swing-and-miss on fastballs up in the zone over the summer, with a bat path that wasn’t matching the velocity he was facing. He’s already added strength, and speed, of late, with potential plus power.”

Outfielder Drew Burress is the second Georgia Tech player listed among the top-10 prospects in the Draft. Burress was sensational for the Jackets this season, earning First Team All-ACC honors alongside Vahn Lackey. Across 61 games, he hit for a stellar .358 average with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, and 60 RBI.

“Burress is a quality athlete with a high baseball IQ and a strong work ethic,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He uses his solid speed to steal an occasional base and to chase down balls in center field, where most evaluators believe he can remain as a pro. If not, he has the bat and plus arm to profile well in right field, and he set a Yellow Jackets record with 10 outfield assists in 2024.”

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron had a bit of a disappointing junior campaign in Tuscaloosa, but is still projected as one of the top prospects in the MLB Draft. Lebron earned Second Team All-American honors in 2025, and was heralded as one of the best freshmen in the sport in 2024. Across 179 career games for the Tide, Lebron hit for a .313 average with 39 doubles, 45 home runs, 158 RBI, and 69 stolen bases.

“All the rest of Lebron’s tools grade as at least plus, as does his makeup, and some evaluators think he’s even better than that as a defender despite an uncharacteristically erratic spring,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He has a quick first step and ran better than ever this spring, displaying some top-of-the-scale run times while ranking fifth in NCAA Division I with 42 steals in 43 attempts. He can make any throw needed from anywhere at short and would be an asset anywhere on the diamond.”

Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell was previously selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, but turned down professional baseball to play two seasons in Lexington. Across that span playing for the Wildcats (97 games), Bell hit for a .314 average with 26 doubles, 19 home runs, 75 RBI, a .556 slugging percentage, and a .438 on-base percentage. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2025, and was tabbed a First Team All-SEC selection in 2026.

“Bell has all of the ingredients to play a solid shortstop,” his MLB.com scouting reports. “He has average speed but a quick first step, smooth actions, reliable hands and a strong arm capable of making throws from any angle necessary. His defensive instincts and athleticism would allow him to play almost anywhere on the diamond if he ends up in a utility role.”

Finally, LSU outfielder Derek Curiel rounds out the top-10. Curiel was key in LSU‘s National Championship in 2025, which marked the eighth in program history. He was named both a Second Team All-American and an All-SEC selection as a freshman, and looks to be on his way to being one of the highest picks in the 2026 MLB Draft.

“A lean left-handed hitter with excellent bat-to-ball skills, Curiel uses a fluid stroke and mature approach to spray hard line drives all over the field,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “His swing is somewhat flat and he may not have more than average strength or bat speed, so he might not deliver more than 12-15 homers per season. He resembles Christian Yelich at the same age, though scouts are skeptical that Curiel can match the power gains Yelich made later in his career.”

Prospects 11-50

11. Jared Grindlinger, OF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (CA)

12. Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

13. Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

14. Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

15. Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

16. Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah HS (GA)

17. Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

18. Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

19. Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

20. Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

21. Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)

22. Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

23. Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

24. AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

25. Rocco Maniscalco, SS, Oxford HS (AL)

26. Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

27. Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

28. Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

29. Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech

30. Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights HS (MS)

31. Coleman Borthwick, RHP, South Walton HS (FL)

32. Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

33. Jack Radel, RHP, Notre Dame

34. Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle HS (CA)

35. Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC)

36. Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU

37. Trey Ebel, SS, Corona HS (CA)

38. Chase Brunson, OF, TCU

39. Will Brick, C, Christian Brothers HS (TN)

40. Archer Horn, SS, St. Ignatius Prep HS (CA)

41. Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC)

42. Ben Blair, RHP, Liberty

43. Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M

44. Carson Tinney, C, Texas

45. Taj Marchand, SS, James Island Charter HS (SC)

46. Ty Head, OF, NC State

47. Aiden Ruiz, SS, Stony Brook HS (NY)

48. Taylor Rabe, RHP, Ole Miss

49. Sean Dunlap, C, Crown Point HS (IN)

50. Andrew Williamson, OF, UCF

Prospects 51-100

51. Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

52. Kaiden McCarthy, RHP, Vermont Academy HS (VT)

53. Gavin Grahovac, 1B, Texas A&M

54. Sean Duncan, LHP, Terry Fox HS (BC)

55. Caden Ferraro, OF, Texas Tech

56. Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha HS (CA)

57. Luke Williams, SS, Franklin Regional HS (PA)

58. Jensen Hirschkorn, RHP, Kingsburg HS (CA)

59. Blake Bowen, OF, JSerra Catholic HS (CA)

60. Jack Slightom, RHP, Lyons Township HS (IL)

61. James Clark, SS, St. John Bosco HS (CA)

62. Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina

63. Landon Thome, SS, Nazareth Academy HS (IL)

64. Jake Brown, OF, LSU

65. Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan HS (MA)

66. Connor Comeau, 3B, Anderson HS (TX)

67. Chris Rembert, 2B, Auburn

68. Ethan Wachsmann, RHP, Grandview HS (CO)

69. Jack Natili, C, Cincinnati

70. Carter Beck, CF, Indiana State

71. Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

72. Ethan Kleinschmit, LHP, Oregon State

73. James Tronstein, SS, Harvard Westlake HS (CA)

74. Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

75. Joey Volchko, RHP, Georgia

76. Brett Renfrow, RHP, Virginia Tech

77. Jace Mataczynski, SS, Hudson HS (WI)

78. Elliot Lascelles, SS, Upper Canada HS (Canada)

79. Kaden Waechter, RHP, Jesuit HS (FL)

80. Martin Shelar, OF, Marist HS (GA)

81. Dominic Santarelli, OF, St. Joseph Catholic HS (WI)

82. Joseph Contreras, RHP, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS (GA)

83. Wes Mendes, LHP, Florida State

84. Blake Bryant, RHP, Citizen’s Christian HS (GA)

85. Malachi Washington, OF, Parkview HS (GA)

86. Alex Weingartner, OF, St. Augustine Prep HS (NJ)

87. Bo Holloway, LHP, Christ Presbyterian HS (TN)

88. Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State

89. Jacob Dudan, RHP, NC State

90. Carson Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas

91. Lucas Nawrocki, LHP/OF, Aledo HS (TX)

92. Gunner Skelton, SS, Columbia Academy HS (TN)

93. Ethan Norby, LHP, East Carolina

94. Will Gasparino, OF, UCLA

95. Bryce Hill, RHP, Greenwich Country Day HS (CT)

96. Rylan Lujo, CF, Georgia

97. Jason DeCaro, RHP, North Carolina

98. Gary Morse, RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

99. Keon Johnson, SS, First Presbyterian HS (GA)

100. Mulivai Levu, 1B, UCLA

Prospects 101-150

101. Denton Lord, RHP, South Walton HS (FL)

102. Jason Amalbert, SS, DePaul Catholic HS (NJ)

103. Ruger Riojas, RHP, Texas

104. Jaxon Willits, SS, Oklahoma

105. Robbie Lavey, C, George Washington

106. Kevin Roberts Jr., OF, Jackson Prep HS (MS)

107. Cole Koeninger, RHP, Keller HS (TX)

108. Brendan Brock, C, Oklahoma

109. Jack Dugan, SS, Lipscomb Academy HS (TN)

110. Ethan Bass, OF, Glenbrook North HS (IL)

111. Ryan Lynch, RHP, North Carolina

112. Tyler Putnam, RHP, Battle HS (MO)

113. Luke McNeillie, RHP, Florida

114. Wilson Andersen, RHP, Jesuit HS (FL)

115. Noah Danza, SS, Gloucester Catholic HS (NJ)

116. Cole Dennis, RHP, Bishop Snyder HS (FL)

117. Roman Martin, 3B, UCLA

118. Peyton Bonds, OF, Rutgers

119. Cooper Harris, RHP, Flower Mound HS (TX)

120. Matt Ponatoski, RHP, Archbishop Moeller HS (OH)

121. Caden Bogenpohl, OF, Missouri State

122. Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech

123. Dylan Bowen, SS, Hanover Central HS (IN)

124. Camden Kozeal, SS, Arkansas

125. Gannon Grant, RHP, Center Grove HS (IN)

126. Beau Peterson, 3B, Mill Valley HS (KS)

127. Noah Wilson, OF, McCallie HS (TN)

128. Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State

129. Kollin Ritchie, OF, Oklahoma State

130. Will Adams, 1B, Hoover HS (AL)

131. Dee Kennedy, SS, Kansas State

132. Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina

133. Coleton Brady, RHP, TNXL Academy HS (FL)

134. Tyson LeBlanc, SS, Kansas

135. Julian Garcia, RHP, St. John Bosco HS (CA)

136. Ryan Stedman, RHP, Valley HS (IA)

137. James Jorgensen, RHP, Jesuit HS (TX)

138. Ty Horn, RHP, Nebraska

139. Landon Brown, RHP, Iowa Colony HS (TX)

140. Kyle Jones, OF, Florida

141. Kolby Stringer, RHP, West Marion HS (MS)

142. Cody Boshell, 1B, Bishop Snyder HS (FL)

143. Carson Bailey, LHP, McLennan JC (TX)

144. Eric Guevara, 3B, Auburn

145. Alex Conover, OF, Oklahoma State

146. Anthony Murphy, OF, Corona HS (CA)

147. Justin LeGuernic, LHP, Clemson

148. Dawson Montesa, RHP, West Virginia

149. Clayton Freshcorn, RHP, Texas A&M

150. Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest

Prospects 151-200

151. Deiten Lachance, C, Oklahoma

152. Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

153. Tre Broussard, OF, Houston

154. Ryan Peterson, RHP, Sam Houston State

155. Andruw Giles, OF, Basic HS (NV)

156. Jake McCoy, LHP, South Carolina

157. Hayes Holton, RHP, Loranger HS (LA)

158. Jack Brenner, C, Fon du Lac HS (WI)

159. Shane Sdao, LHP, Texas A&M

160. Logan Georges, RHP, Clovis HS (CA)

161. Maxx Yehl, LHP, West Virginia

162. Garrett Wright, OF, Tennessee

163. Deven Sheerin, RHP, LSU

164. Bear Harrison, C, Texas A&M

165. Landon Thiel, LHP, Jackson HS (OH)

166. Carson Jasa, RHP, Nebraska

167. Ryan Cooney, 2B, Oregon

168. Joe Tiroly, 2B, Virginia

169. Gabe Gaeckle, RHP, Arkansas

170. Tommy LaPour, RHP, TCU

171. Kaleb LaFavor, RHP, Bishop Heelan Catholic HS (IA)

172. Alex Hernandez, OF, Georgia Tech

173. Duncan Marsten, RHP, Wake Forest

174. Jet Berry, SS, Queen Creek HS (AZ)

175. Wessley Roberson, OF, Glynn Academy HS (GA)

176. Evan Dempsey, RHP, Florida Gulf Coast

177. Ryan Marohn, LHP, NC State

178. Wil Libbert, LHP, Ole Miss

179. Savion Sims, RHP, Prestonwood Christian HS (TX)

180. A.J. Curry, 1B, University City HS (CA)

181. Ryne Barker, 3B, Casteel HS (AZ)

182. Isaac Morton, RHP, Minnesota

183. Henry Ford, 3B, Tennessee

184. Trey Rangel, RHP, Colony HS (TX)

185. Maddox Molony, SS, Oregon

186. Gavin Giese, RHP, Dana Hills HS (CA)

187. LJ Mercurius, RHP, Oklahoma

188. Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest

189. Braden Holcomb, OF, Vanderbilt

190. Hudson DeVaughan, RHP, Mooresville HS (IN)

191. Kyle Casteel, RHP, Butler HS (PA)

192. Steele Murdock, RHP, UC San Diego

193. Will Plunkett, SS, Mamaroneck HS (NY)

194. Aidan Knaak, RHP, Clemson

195. Matthew Kelley, SS, Basic HS (NV)

196. Harrison Ailshie, OF, East Rowan HS (NC)

197. J.J. Drennan, RHP, Seton Hall Prep HS (NJ)

198. Trey Beard, LHP, Florida State

199. Garrett Luett, 3B, Underwood HS (IA)

200. C.J. Weinstein, 2B, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

Prospects 201-250

201. Bo Rhudy, RHP, Tennessee

202. Teagan Scott, C, South Salem HS (OR)

203. Jake Carbaugh, RHP, Plant City HS (FL)

204. Jovorskie Lane Jr., C, Grapevine HS (TX)

205. Grayson Willoughby, RHP, Trinity HS (KY)

206. Griffin Long, RHP, Sonoraville HS (GA)

207. Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest

208. Judah Ota, OF, Iolani HS (HI)

209. Jack Beck, SS, Columbia Central HS (TN)

210. Isaiah Galason, SS, Houston County HS (GA)

211. Eli Herst, RHP, Seattle Academy HS (WA)

212. Carlos Martinez, RHP, Hofstra

213. Cooper Sides, RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

214. A.J. Rice, RHP, Pickens HS (GA)

215. Hudson Barrett, LHP, Oklahoma State

216. Kaleb Traylor, SS, TNXL Academy HS (FL)

217. Alex Sosa, C, Miami

218. Jax Robinson, C, Waxahachie HS (TX)

219. Kyle Johnson, LHP, Virginia

220. Jaxon Matthews, OF, Hough HS (NC)

221. Genson Veras, OF, TNXL Academy HS (FL)

222. Tyson Grulkowski, RHP, Muskego HS (WI)

223. Reece Moroney, SS, Rhode Island

224. Cal Randall, RHP, UCLA

225. Blake Morningstar, RHP, Wake Forest

226. Bryson Moore, RHP, Florida State

227. Brenden Olsen, OF, Niles HS (MI)

228. Dominic Voegele, RHP, Kansas

229. Hunter Brown, RHP, North Hunterdon HS (NJ)

230. Tre Phelps, 3B, Georgia

231. Alex Petrovic, RHP, Auburn

232. Lucas Moore, OF, Louisville

233. Trey Miller, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (MS)

234. Ryan Tayman, C, Cal Poly

235. Lee Garris, 2B, Maury HS (VA)

236. Andrew Gonzales, 3B, Americas HS (TX)

237. Ben Davis, RHP, Mississippi State

238. Camden Johnson, 3B, Oklahoma

239. Jacob Madrid, C, Notre Dame HS (CA)

240. Michael Harpster, RHP, East Tennessee State

241. Brady Snow, RHP, American Heritage HS (FL)

242. Nathan Taylor, RHP, Cincinnati

243. Brayden Martin, 3B, Maryland

244. Mason Eckelman, C, Ohio State

245. Cashel Duggar, C, UCLA

246. Cory Les, SS, St. Laurence HS (IL)

247. Owen McMahan, LHP, Sycamore HS (TN)

248. Jacob Haley, RHP, South Alabama

249. Nu’u Contrades, 2B, Arizona State

250. Ezra Liggon, OF, Phillips Memorial HS (WI)