2026 MLB Draft: ESPN ranks top college baseball prospects from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, more
The 2026 MLB Draft is fast approaching, and ESPN has ranked the top college baseball prospects. This comes as the 2026 NCAA Tournament Regionals take place this weekend.
When it comes to the 10 best college prospects, two are from Georgia Tech, and the top player is from UCLA. That’s fitting since the latest college baseball rankings have the Bruins ranked No. 1.
But which UCLA player is No. 1, and how does the rest of the MLB Draft rankings play out? Here’s a look at how ESPN ranked the top college prospects ahead of the MLB Draft.
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1. SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA
It’s not a surprise to see Roch Cholowsky No. 1 since he was named Baseball America’s College Player of the Year in 2025. He’s a big reason UCLA has a chance to win a championship for the first time since 2013.
Cholowsky is a finalist to win the award again this year. This season, Cholowsky has tallied 21 home runs and 59 RBIs with a .329 average.
3. C Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
Vahn Lackey has emerged as one of the best catchers in college baseball. He was recently named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and has led the Yellow Jackets to ACC regular season and tournament championships.
At the plate, Lackey drove in 69 runs with 34 extra-base hits. On defense, Lackey has recorded seven caught stealings and four back pick outs.
4. RHP Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara
There have been very few pitchers who have been as dominant as Jackson Flora. Earlier this month, Florida was named Big West Pitcher of the Year, and he has helped UC Santa Barbara reach the regionals.
In 15 appearances, Flora has posted a 1.05 ERA with 124 strikeouts, two complete games, and two shutouts. He was also undefeated with an 11-0 record.
6. C Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
Ryder Helfrick can make plays at the plate and on defense. He was recently named one of 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.
In 54 games, Helfrick notched a .292 batting average with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. Behind the plate, Helfick tallied a .989 fielding percentage with just six errors in 570 total chances.
7. CF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
Drew Burress is the second Georgia Tech player to be ranked in the top 10. In the ACC Championship game against North Carolina, Burress had three hits, scored twice, and drove in two runs to help the Yellow Jackets win their first conference tournament title since 2014.
In 57 games this season, Burress has posted a .366 batting average with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs. In his three seasons at Georgia Tech, Burress has recorded 58 homers.
9. RHP Cameron Flukey, Coastal Carolina
Cameron Flukey took a slight step back in 2026 after a strong 2025 season. In his defense, Flukey missed some time this year due to a rib cage injury.
The good news for Flukey and Coastal Carolina is that they can finish the season strong with a run in the NCAA Tournament. Coastal Carolina has clinched a spot in the regionals and is looking to win its first College World Series since 2016.
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10. SS Justin Lebron, Alabama
Justin Lebron has been a star for Alabama over the last three seasons. Crimson Tide fans are hoping Lebron can lead the team to its first-ever College World Series win.
In 54 games this year, Lebron has hit 14 homers with 40 RBIs and a .266 batting average. He has a career batting average of .312 and has blasted 43 home runs in 172 games.
13. RHP Liam Peterson, Florida
If Florida goes on a run in the tournament, Liam Peterson will be a big reason why. Peterson has helped Florida reach the tournament for the fifth consecutive season.
In 15 appearances this season, Peterson has recorded 107 strikeouts and allowed 34 earned runs in 79.1 innings. In his three seasons with the Gators, Peterson has posted an ERA of 4.76.
15. LHP Cole Carlon, Arizona State
It was reported that Cole Carlon hit 100 mph this spring. With that and a slider that’s in the mid-80s, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Carlon being selected in the top 10 of the MLB Draft.
Carlon has appeared in 15 games this year and has notched a 3.51 ERA with 124 strikeouts and a 5-2 record. He was recently named to the All-Big 12 First Team for the second time in his career.
16. RHP Cade Townsend, Ole Miss
Earlier this month, Cade Townsend was named a semifinalist for the 2026 Golden Spikes Award. He is the first Ole Miss sophomore to ever be named a semifinalist.
In 13 appearances this season, Townsend posted a 5-3 record with a 3.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts. He helped the Rebels reach the tournament for the second consecutive season.
ESPN ranks the top college prospects of the 2026 MLB Draft (17-50)
17. CF Derek Curiel, LSU
18. RHP Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee
19. 2B Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M
20. LHP Mason Edwards, USC
21. 3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State
23. RHP Logan Reddemann, UCLA
24. LHP Hunter Dietz, Arkansas
25. CF Aiden Robbins, Texas
26. RF Sawyer Strosnider, TCU
27. CF A.J. Garcia, Virginia
29. SS Tyler Bell, Kentucky
31. CF Chase Brunson, LSU
33. SS Eric Becker, Virginia
39. CF Zion Rose, Louisville
42. RHP Ben Blair, Liberty
43. RF Andrew Williamson, UCF
45. CF Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
46. LHP Ethan Kleinschmit, Oregon State
47. CF Ty Head, North Carolina State
49. RHP Jack Radel, Notre Dame
50. LHP Wes Mendes, Florida State
More ESPN MLB Draft Rankings (52-154)
52. RF Jake Brown, LSU
53. 2B Chris Rembert, Auburn
57. C Daniel Jackson, Georgia
60. LHP Ethan Norby, East Carolina
62. C Carson Tinney, Texas
65. RHP, Ruger Rojas, Texas
67. RHP Joey Volchko, Georgia
70. 1B Gavin Grahhovac, Texas A&M
71. C Jack Natili, Cincinnati
74. LF Logan Hughes, Texas Tech
75. 1B Myles Bailey, Florida State
76. RHP Brett Renfrow, Virginia Tech
78. RHP Jacob Dudan, NC State
80. RHP Ryan Peterson, Sam Houston State
85. LHP Ryan Marohn, NC State
86. RHP Devin Sheerin, LSU
87. C Brendan Brock, Oklahoma
88. CF Will Gasparino, UCLA
93. CF Peyton Bonds, Rutgers
94. CF Caden Bogenphol, Missouri State
97. LHP Shane Sdao, Texas A&M
98. RHP Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
103. SS Jake Schaffner, North Carolina
105. SS Roman Martin, UCLA
106. CF Brayden Dowd, Florida State
107. RHP Ryan Lynch, North Carolina
109. SS Carson Kerce, Georgia Tech
111. 3B Henry Ford, Tennessee
113. CF Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State
114. 1B Kade Lewis, Wake Forest
116. SS Maddox Molony, Oregon
118. 2B Jarren Advincula, Georgia Tech
120. RHP Jason Decaro, North Carolina
121. CF Carter Beck, Indiana State
126. LHP Trey Beard, Florida State
128. 1B Mulivai Levu, UCLA
129. RHP Aidan Knaak, Clemson
130. RHP Steele Murdock, UC San Diego
132. RHP/RF Evan Dempsey, Florida Gulf Coast
133. LF Caden Ferraro, Texas Tech
134. 3B Daniel Cuvet, Miami
135. CF Trey Broussard, Houston
136. RF Alex Hernandez, Georgia Tech
138. 3B Dalton Wentz, Wake Forest
139. RHP Luke McNeillie, Florida
140. RHP Tommy LaPour, TCU
141. C Robbie Lavey, George Washington
143. CF Kyle Jones, Florida
144. LHP Maxx Yehl, West Virginia
145. RHP Carson Wiggins, Arkansas
147. RHP Duncan Marsten, Wake Forest
151. LHP Justin LeGuernic, Clemson
152. RHP Taylor Rabe, Ole Miss
153. 1B Rintaro Sasaki, Stanford
154. 1B Chris McHugh, NC State