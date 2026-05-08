2026 MLB Draft: MLB Pipeline releases first official mock

As the MLB season continues, we grow closer and closer to the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, PA. A lot more takes place than just the game itself. One of them is the 2026 MLB Draft, where teams look to add to their farm system, and players see their dreams come true.

Mock drafts are pouring in, giving predictions on how things might shake out. On Thursday, MLB Pipeline released its first one, giving a first-round pick for every team out there. So, without further ado, let’s check it out below.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

Cholowsky has been the projected No. 1 overall pick for quite some time now. The White Sox are still a young team looking for talent, bringing in what many believe is the best college hitter available.

MLB Pipeline: “After entering 2026 as the strongest preseason favorite to go No. 1 since Adley Rutschmann in 2019, Cholowsky has held serve this spring.”

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

In MLB Pipeline’s mock draft, they spent some time debating who the Rays might actually take. In this, they admit Emerson is the best player of the bunch available.

However, getting a college catcher might also be an attractive option. In the end, Pipeline goes with Emerson heading to Tampa Bay.

3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

Which then leads Minnesota to take Lackey. His numbers to this point of the 2026 season are quite incredible, only adding value to his solid defensive performances.

MLB Pipeline: “Lackey is much more athletic than the Georgia Tech first-round catchers who have preceded him… and is raking at a .371/.491/.682 clip with 12 homers and nine steals in 47 games.

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

Franchise legend Buster Posey is now running the show in San Francisco. MLB Pipeline says their dream is to get Emerson. But since he went off the board at No. 2, Lombard is the next best prep shortstop.

MLB Pipeline: “Clubs believe the Giants’ preference would be Lombard, a premium athlete who has assuaged concerns about his bat this spring after a lackluster performance on the showcase circuit.”

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

The Pirates have been well-known for developing pitchers in recent years. Flora has an opportunity to be the next one, hopefully joining an already stacked rotation one day.

MLB Pipeline: “The Pirates are at the mercy of the team in front of them, and the most likely scenario is that they’ll come away with the consensus best pitcher.”

6. Kansas City Royals – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

Usually, to be a high school pitcher taken in the first round, you need to be left-handed. MLB Pipeline says Rojas is the best one available, already showing promising numbers on the radar gun.

MLB Pipeline: “The best left-hander available, Rojas starred for Team USA at the 18-and-under World Cup last fall thanks to a lively fastball that reaches 98 mph and a low-80s slider with significant sweep.”

7. Baltimore Orioles – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

Booth comes off the board as the first outfielder taken, no matter the experience level. He would make his way into the Baltimore organization, which has been stacking top prospects for quite a while now.

MLB Pipeline: “Outside of Jackson Holliday at No. 1 overall in 2022, the Orioles haven’t popped a high school bat in the first round since 2015. But that appears to be the demographic they’re heaviest on here.”

8. Athletics – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

MLB Pipeline appears to like the catching ability of Helfrick here. There is plenty of scouting you have to do from a mental aspect with the position and Helfrick checks the boxes.

MLB Pipeline: “The top defensive catcher in the Draft, Helfrick already calls his own pitches and has all of the physical and mental skills teams covet behind the plate.”

9. Atlanta Braves – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend

A down year for the Braves led them to a top-10 selection. Taking a college pitcher could fast-track the development they want, adding a young arm to a club they believe is win-now.

MLB Pipeline: “Clubs believe that college pitchers will rise up boards by the time the Draft arrives, and Townsend could move up more than most.”

10. Colorado Rockies – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

Burress was once considered a candidate for a top-three selection. However, the 2026 season in Atlanta has not been as flashy as others. Nonetheless, Burress still possesses a ton of potential.

MLB Pipeline: “Burress hasn’t been as devastating as he was in his first two college seasons, yet he’s still slashing .367/.481/.643 with 10 homers and is a legitimate center fielder.”

First MLB Pipeline mock draft: Picks No. 11-30

11. Washington Nationals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

12. Los Angeles Angels – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

13. St. Louis Cardinals – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

14. Miami Marlins – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

16. Texas Rangers – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

17. Houston Astros – LSU OF Derek Curiel

18. Cincinnati Reds – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

19. Cleveland Guardians – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia

20. Boston Red Sox – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

21. San Diego Padres – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila

22. Detroit Tigers – The Stony Brook (NY) SS Aiden Ruiz

23. Chicago Cubs – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

24. Seattle Mariners – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Magnolia Heights 3B/C Cole Prosek

26. New York Mets – Texas OF Aiden Robbins

27. New York Yankees: Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lowrance

28. Philadelphia Phillies: Florida State LHP Wes Mendes

29. Blue Jays: Terry Fox SS (Canada) LHP Sean Duncan

30. Dodgers: Christian Brothers (TN) C Will Brick