2026 MLB Draft: MLB Pipeline releases latest mock one month out
Just one month separates us from now and the 2026 MLB Draft. Some of the game’s top future players will see their dreams come true in Philadelphia during All-Star Week. And as usual, everyone is dying to know how things play out.
MLB Pipeline gave another attempt at predicting the top 40 selections. On Thursday, they released their latest mock for the 2026 MLB Draft.
[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]
At the top, there are some familiar names in familiar landing spots. But once a few picks in, some surprises do pop up. Let’s check out the full thing below.
1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky
For a long time now, Cholowsky has been the name for the White Sox. To this point, nothing has changed in Pipeline’s mock draft. Cholowsky goes from Los Angeles to Chicago.
MLB Pipeline: “Yes, this seemed like a slam dunk for so long. Yes, it still very much could happen and there’s no definitive intel to change course for the time being, and many in the industry still feel certain that they’ll stick with the UCLA star.”
2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson
Similar to above, Emerson going No. 2 overall has been the consensus thought for quite some time. Emerson might have a higher ceiling of the two, just having a longer development timeline.
MLB Pipeline: “I’m sticking with what we’ve had in this spot since we started our mock draft season, with Emerson getting the nod over Lackey for now.”
3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey
This might be where the draft really gets interesting, as the Twins decide who they want to take. Pipeline believes a college player will be the selection — it just depends which side Minnesota rolls with.
MLB Pipeline: “The Twins wouldn’t mind if Cholowsky or Emerson landed here, but with them gone, it appears the main choices are still Lackey vs. Jackson Flora, the top pitcher in the class.”
4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard
The Lombard family has been producing baseball prospects for quite some time now. Jacob will join his older brother as a top Minor Leaguer the moment he’s drafted. Hopefully, a special moment for everyone involved.
MLB Pipeline: “With the top three gone, Lombard – George’s son and Yankees prospect George Jr.’s brother – gets the edge.”
5. Pittsburgh Pirates – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora
You cannot help but marvel at the pitching the Pirates already have at the Major League level, most of which has been developed in-house. Flora could be the organization’s next great project, taking the first pitcher of the draft.
MLB Pipeline: “The Pirates remain in react mode with what happens above them, and they obviously would have interest in any of the top four. Flora could add to their already-deep stable of pitching.”
6. Kansas City Royals – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.
Two options were presented by Pipeline, both of which came from the high school ranks. One was a pitcher, while Booth represented the hitters. Kansas City might have a tough decision on its hands when the lights actually come on.
MLB Pipeline: “This time around, I’ll have them stick with the bat here, and they can get their prep lefty in the comp round. This could be a wild card spot, as the Royals are not afraid to go outside of the box.”
7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress
If you are looking for a safe pick when it comes to the Orioles, look for a college bat. So, best player available in the category is Burress. Not too far of a trip up from Atlanta.
- 1New
Eight predictions on the most important 2027 recruits
- 2
Texas AG sends threat to Big 12 over Sorsby saga
- 3
Big 12 football power rankings
- 4
Florida reveals $1.45 billion stadium renovation
- 5
LSU Roundtable: Can Tigers contend in Kiffin's first year?
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
MLB Pipeline: “Burress is the next best college bat and the Orioles have dipped into that bucket with their first pick in six of the last seven Drafts.”
8. Athletics – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian
Pipleine laid out all kinds of options for the A’s. Ultimately, they believe the pick is going to be some kind of college bat. Exactly who was the tough part of the equation.
Hacopian ended up being the mock selection. After a great season at Texas A&M, the middle infielder should be a popular man in Philadelphia.
9. Atlanta Braves – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick
Given the team’s current situation, the Braves can go a lot of different directions here. Pipeline is going to bank on a bit of history here, dating back seven years. Being in the top-10 means a catcher comes off the board.
MLB Pipeline: “They also haven’t picked this high since 2019, when they went with college catcher Shea Langeliers.”
10. Colorado Rockies – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell
Bell is the fourth and final shortstop to be taken inside the top 10. His stock is seemingly rising in the latter stages of the draft process. And we all know the Rockies would enjoy some pop inside Coors Field.
MLB Pipeline: “They like Helfrick and it might be a tossup if he and Bell are both available. With him off the board, I’ll give them the Kentucky shortstop.”
Latest Pipeline 2026 MLB Draft mock draft: Picks No. 11-25
11. Washington Nationals – Alabama SS Justin Lebron
12. Los Angeles Angels – Arizona State LHP Cole Carlon
13. St. Louis Cardinals – LSU OF Derek Curiel
14. Miami Marlins – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey
15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas
16. Texas Rangers – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger
17. Houston Astros – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia
18. Cincinnati Reds – Florida RHP Liam Peterson
19. Cleveland Guardians – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese
20. Boston Red Sox – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz
21. San Diego Padres – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila
22. Detroit Tigers – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon
23. Chicago Cubs – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend
24. Seattle Mariners – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence
25. Milwaukee Brewers – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider
Supplemental first round
26. Atlanta Braves – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns
27. New York Mets – Georgia C Daniel Jackson
28. Houston Astros – Louisville OF Zion Rose
29. San Francisco Giants – USC LHP Mason Edwards
30. Kansas City Royals – Texas A&M OF Caden Sorrell
31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Southside Christian (SC) LHP Carson Bolemon
32. St. Louis Cardinals – UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann
33. Tampa Bay Rays – The Stony Brook (NY) SS Aiden Ruiz
34. Pittsburgh Pirates – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek
35. New York Yankees – Ganesha (CA) LHP Logan Schmidt
36. Philadelphia Phillies – South Walton (FL) RHP Coleman Borthwick
37. Colorado Rockies – Notre Dame RHP Jack Radel
Top of the second round
38. Colorado Rockies – UCLA OF Will Gasparino
39. Toronto Blue Jays – Florida State LHP Wes Mendes
40. Dodgers – James Island (SC) SS Taj Marchand