2026 MLB Draft: MLB Pipeline releases latest mock one month out

Just one month separates us from now and the 2026 MLB Draft. Some of the game’s top future players will see their dreams come true in Philadelphia during All-Star Week. And as usual, everyone is dying to know how things play out.

MLB Pipeline gave another attempt at predicting the top 40 selections. On Thursday, they released their latest mock for the 2026 MLB Draft.

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At the top, there are some familiar names in familiar landing spots. But once a few picks in, some surprises do pop up. Let’s check out the full thing below.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

For a long time now, Cholowsky has been the name for the White Sox. To this point, nothing has changed in Pipeline’s mock draft. Cholowsky goes from Los Angeles to Chicago.

MLB Pipeline: “Yes, this seemed like a slam dunk for so long. Yes, it still very much could happen and there’s no definitive intel to change course for the time being, and many in the industry still feel certain that they’ll stick with the UCLA star.”

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

Similar to above, Emerson going No. 2 overall has been the consensus thought for quite some time. Emerson might have a higher ceiling of the two, just having a longer development timeline.

MLB Pipeline: “I’m sticking with what we’ve had in this spot since we started our mock draft season, with Emerson getting the nod over Lackey for now.”

3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

This might be where the draft really gets interesting, as the Twins decide who they want to take. Pipeline believes a college player will be the selection — it just depends which side Minnesota rolls with.

MLB Pipeline: “The Twins wouldn’t mind if Cholowsky or Emerson landed here, but with them gone, it appears the main choices are still Lackey vs. Jackson Flora, the top pitcher in the class.”

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

The Lombard family has been producing baseball prospects for quite some time now. Jacob will join his older brother as a top Minor Leaguer the moment he’s drafted. Hopefully, a special moment for everyone involved.

MLB Pipeline: “With the top three gone, Lombard – George’s son and Yankees prospect George Jr.’s brother – gets the edge.”

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

You cannot help but marvel at the pitching the Pirates already have at the Major League level, most of which has been developed in-house. Flora could be the organization’s next great project, taking the first pitcher of the draft.

MLB Pipeline: “The Pirates remain in react mode with what happens above them, and they obviously would have interest in any of the top four. Flora could add to their already-deep stable of pitching.”

6. Kansas City Royals – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

Two options were presented by Pipeline, both of which came from the high school ranks. One was a pitcher, while Booth represented the hitters. Kansas City might have a tough decision on its hands when the lights actually come on.

MLB Pipeline: “This time around, I’ll have them stick with the bat here, and they can get their prep lefty in the comp round. This could be a wild card spot, as the Royals are not afraid to go outside of the box.”

7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

If you are looking for a safe pick when it comes to the Orioles, look for a college bat. So, best player available in the category is Burress. Not too far of a trip up from Atlanta.

MLB Pipeline: “Burress is the next best college bat and the Orioles have dipped into that bucket with their first pick in six of the last seven Drafts.”

8. Athletics – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

Pipleine laid out all kinds of options for the A’s. Ultimately, they believe the pick is going to be some kind of college bat. Exactly who was the tough part of the equation.

Hacopian ended up being the mock selection. After a great season at Texas A&M, the middle infielder should be a popular man in Philadelphia.

9. Atlanta Braves – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

Given the team’s current situation, the Braves can go a lot of different directions here. Pipeline is going to bank on a bit of history here, dating back seven years. Being in the top-10 means a catcher comes off the board.

MLB Pipeline: “They also haven’t picked this high since 2019, when they went with college catcher Shea Langeliers.”

10. Colorado Rockies – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

Bell is the fourth and final shortstop to be taken inside the top 10. His stock is seemingly rising in the latter stages of the draft process. And we all know the Rockies would enjoy some pop inside Coors Field.

MLB Pipeline: “They like Helfrick and it might be a tossup if he and Bell are both available. With him off the board, I’ll give them the Kentucky shortstop.”

Latest Pipeline 2026 MLB Draft mock draft: Picks No. 11-25

11. Washington Nationals – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

12. Los Angeles Angels – Arizona State LHP Cole Carlon

13. St. Louis Cardinals – LSU OF Derek Curiel

14. Miami Marlins – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

16. Texas Rangers – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

17. Houston Astros – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia

18. Cincinnati Reds – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

19. Cleveland Guardians – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese

20. Boston Red Sox – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

21. San Diego Padres – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila

22. Detroit Tigers – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

23. Chicago Cubs – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend

24. Seattle Mariners – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence

25. Milwaukee Brewers – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

Supplemental first round

26. Atlanta Braves – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns

27. New York Mets – Georgia C Daniel Jackson

28. Houston Astros – Louisville OF Zion Rose

29. San Francisco Giants – USC LHP Mason Edwards

30. Kansas City Royals – Texas A&M OF Caden Sorrell

31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Southside Christian (SC) LHP Carson Bolemon

32. St. Louis Cardinals – UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann

33. Tampa Bay Rays – The Stony Brook (NY) SS Aiden Ruiz

34. Pittsburgh Pirates – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek

35. New York Yankees – Ganesha (CA) LHP Logan Schmidt

36. Philadelphia Phillies – South Walton (FL) RHP Coleman Borthwick

37. Colorado Rockies – Notre Dame RHP Jack Radel

Top of the second round

38. Colorado Rockies – UCLA OF Will Gasparino

39. Toronto Blue Jays – Florida State LHP Wes Mendes

40. Dodgers – James Island (SC) SS Taj Marchand