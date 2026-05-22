2026 MLB Draft: MLB Pipeline shakes up first round in latest projections

Plenty of folks in Major League Baseball are counting down to the All-Star Break in Philadelphia. Plenty of activities will take place. Arguably none more important than the 2026 MLB Draft — at least from a front office standpoint. Farm systems will be added to and maybe even replenished over 20 rounds.

Of course, most of the attention is on the first round, where some big names are set to get taken. To give us an idea of who, MLB Pipeline has released its latest mock draft. Let’s get into the whole thing, getting to see one selection for all 30 teams.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

There is not much doubt about who the White Sox will be taking. Cholowsky has been the presumed No. 1 pick for almost the entire cycle and is performing as such in the Big Ten this season.

MLB Pipeline: “The White Sox are doing due diligence by continuing to scout those four players heavily, though most believe it will be Cholowsky.”

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

Any other year, Emerson would be the easy top selection. Instead, Tampa Bay gets the best high school player at No. 2. Not a bad situation for them to be in.

MLB Pipeline: “The Rays can react to what the White Sox do. Sure, they’d be happy to get Cholowsky, but they’d also be ecstatic in nabbing Emerson here.”

3. Minnesota Twins – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

For the Twins, MLB Pipelines believes they want somebody from college baseball. They lay out two options — an arm and a bat. In this mock, Minnesota goes with the arm.

MLB Pipeline: “It’s looking like the Twins’ top choices will be from the college ranks. The bat would be Lackey, and the arm would be Flora.”

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

Lombard has plenty of baseball in his family. A team looking to save money in one of the three higher spots might be interested in taking him. If not, the Giants might not be able to resist.

MLB Pipeline: “It’s way too early for there to be any kind of a slam dunk, but a lot of teams feel that if Lombard, son of former big leaguer George and brother of Yankees prospect George Jr., doesn’t land in the top spot as a bit of a money-saver, this is the place he most likely he comes off the board.”

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

MLB Pipeline pointed out how the Pirates have gone with the top prep guy in back-to-back drafts. Still, they get another college catcher in the system to hopefully work with their elite rotation.

MLB Pipeline: “It would be tough to pass on the super-athletic Lackey, the Yellow Jackets’ catcher with a 1.265 OPS, 15 homers and 14 steals.”

6. Kansas City Royals – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

Taking a high school player gives Kansas City a little more time to develop somebody. The Royals appear happy with going down that path, taking an outfielder with a lot of potential.

MLB Pipeline: “In this scenario, the Royals could be deciding between the top two prep players on the board. Booth, one of the fastest players in the Draft but also with some serious power potential.”

7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

Baltimore taking a college bat would be nothing new in the first round. So, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. MLB Pipeline gives them another hitter from the Georgia Tech lineup.

MLB Pipeline: “The O’s have taken a college hitter first in six of the last seven Drafts, and Burress has a strong track record of success in the ACC.”

8. Athletics – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

Similar to the Orioles, trends are noticeable at the top of the MLB Draft. The A’s have a nice core already, maybe adding an infield option with Hacopian.

MLB Pipeline: “It might seem like the easy choice to go with a college bat with the A’s here, given that they’ve taken one in three of the last four Drafts.”

9. Atlanta Braves – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

Usually, Atlanta is not in the top 10 of the MLB Draft. A lot of success has come in recent years, wanting to win another World Series. But with an opportunity ahead of them, MLB Pipelines gives the Braves a young left-handed pitcher.

MLB Pipeline: “We’ll have them go the prep route and take Rojas, the best high school arm in the class.”

10. Colorado Rockies – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

There is a lot to like about Helfrick as a defensive player. Colorado pulls the trigger on him here, taking the Arkansas product inside the top 10.

MLB Pipeline: “Helfrick is the best defensive backstop in the class and is advanced in all areas behind the dish.”

First MLB Pipeline mock draft: Picks No. 11-30

11. Washington Nationals – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

12. Los Angeles Angels – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

13. St. Louis Cardinals – LSU OF Derek Curiel

14. Miami Marlins – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

16. Texas Rangers – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence

17. Houston Astros – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

18. Cincinnati Reds – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

19. Cleveland Guardians – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

20. Boston Red Sox – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila

21. San Diego Padres – The Stony Brook (NY) SS Aiden Ruiz

22. Detroit Tigers – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

23. Chicago Cubs – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns

24. Seattle Mariners – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Virginia SS Eric Becker

“Top selections for teams not included above”

27. New York Mets – Texas OF Aiden Robbins

35. New York Yankees – Louisville OF Zion Rose

36. Philadelphia Phillies – USC LHP Mason Edwards

39. Blue Jays – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend

40. Dodgers – Jesuit (FL) RHP Kaden Waechter