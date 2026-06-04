2026 MLB Draft: MLB Pipeline shakes up top 40 picks ahead of Super Regionals

A jam-packed weekend of college baseball was huge for MLB scouts. The 2026 MLB Draft picture is now a whole lot clearer for teams. Even more information is on the way ahead of Super Regional action, which is set to begin on Friday.

Before then, MLB Pipeline provided its latest mock draft. They went a little further than last time, though. Instead of just providing the first pick for all 30 teams, Pipeline projected the top 40 picks by dipping into the second round.

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For the time being, there is not much change at the top. Jim Callis does walk you through some of the team’s thought process along the way, giving us an idea of what could take place. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the mock draft.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

For the longest time, Cholowsky has been the name attached to the No. 1 overall pick. Pipeline says there might be some disagreement inside the White Sox front office about who to take. Ultimately, they land the college shortstop over who goes next.

MLB Pipeline: “You know all that talk about Cholowsky being the most predetermined No. 1 overall choice since Adley Rutschmann seven years ago? He’s still very talented and has the highest floor of any player available, but a lot of teams believe Emerson has more upside and is a better prospect.”

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

Emerson is viewed as somebody with incredibly high upside, potentially rivaling Cholowsky for the top selection. But not even the Rays are a slam dunk to take him here, who might have a decision to make.

MLB Pipeline: “Cholowsky could be the top choice for each of the first four clubs. If he’s gone, the Rays will decide between Emerson and Lackey.”

3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

MLB Pipeline: “The Twins’ decision could be as simple of taking whichever of Cholowsky, Emerson and Lackey remains.”

Well, of the three, only Lackey remains. So, the Twins get potentially their catcher of the future. Lackey brings more than just high ability behind the plate, being a great stick as well.

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

Pipeline says the Giants, led by executive Buster Posey, really want to draft Cholowsy. However, they do not see a world where he slides to No. 4.

MLB Pipeline: “If the big three all are unavailable, San Francisco appears to prefer Lombard.”

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

You would be hard-pressed to find a team with more pitching talent in the organization than Pittsburgh. Flora could be the next guy, coming off the board as the first pitcher selected.

MLB Pipeline: “After nabbing Paul Skenes, Konnor Griffin and Seth Hernandez with their previous three first-rounders, could the Pirates get the highest-ceilinged player for the fourth straight Draft?”

6. Kansas City Royals – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

Pipeline goes through all the different options for Kansas City, of which there are a lot. This might be where the 2026 MLB Draft really begins. A lot of teams might have to adjust its board if the Royals provide a surprise.

Ultimately, the mock has Booth going to KC. A longer-term development for the Royals, hoping to take advantage of being in the top-10.

7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

The Orioles have been stacking prospects for a few years. Now, they get to take somebody who was once considered for a top-three selection. Burress stood out during his time at Georgia Tech, hoping to do the same at the next level.

MLB Pipeline: “Burress is the third-best college position player in most clubs’ minds and an easy fit here.”

8. Athletics – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

The philosophy for the A’s here is simple — they want a college bat. So, the future Las Vegas club goes to College Station for a middle infielder. Hacopian is highly thought of across the sport.

MLB Pipeline: “The A’s are concentrating on college hitters such as Hacopian (whom many clubs believe has the best bat in the crop).”

9. Atlanta Braves – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

Right now, the Braves are in first place of the NL East and hoping to compete for a pennant. Still, a pick here at No. 9 will bolster the farm system in a big way. Rojas fits the recent draft tendencies of the franchise.

MLB Pipeline: “In three of the last four Drafts, the Braves have taken a high school player, have selected a pitcher and have cut a discount (not always all at the same time). They could marry those strategies and get a below-slot deal with Rojas.”

10. Colorado Rockies – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

Helfrick was the player the Rockies took in Pipeline’s last mock draft as well. Even so, there might be some questions about if they want to take a hitter. For now, the Arkansas backstop is who will be sent to Colorado.

MLB Pipeline: “It’s unclear if the Rockies would prefer a hitter or pitcher with the first of three picks in the top 38, but the focus with this choice appears to be on collegians.”

Latest Pipeline 2026 MLB Draft mock draft: Picks No. 11-25

11. Washington Nationals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

12. Los Angeles Angels – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

13. St. Louis Cardinals – LSU OF Derek Curiel

14. Miami Marlins – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

16. Texas Rangers – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

17. Houston Astros – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

18. Cincinnati Reds – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

19. Cleveland Guardians – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

20. Boston Red Sox – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence

21. San Diego Padres – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila

22. Detroit Tigers – St. Ignatius Prep (CA) SS Archer Horn

23. Chicago Cubs – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

24. Seattle Mariners – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend

Supplemental first round

26. Atlanta Braves – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia

27. New York Mets – Texas OF Aiden Robbins

28. Houston Astros – Georgia C Daniel Jackson

29. San Francisco Giants – Southside Christian (SC) LHP Carson Bolemon

30. Kansas City Royals – Texas A&M OF Caden Sorrell

31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Arizona State LHP Cole Carlon

32. St. Louis Cardinals – USC LHP Mason Edwards

33. Tampa Bay Rays – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek

34. Pittsburgh Pirates – James Island (SC) SS Taj Marchand

35. New York Yankees – Louisville OF Zion Rose

36. Philadelphia Phillies – The Stony Brook (NY) SS Aiden Ruiz

37. Colorado Rockies – Texas A&M 1B Gavin Grahovac

Top of the second round

38. Colorado Rockies – Florida State LHP Wes Mendes

39. Toronto Blue Jays – Notre Dame RHP Jack Radel

40. Dodgers – Christian Brothers (TN) C Will Brick