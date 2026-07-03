2026 MLB Draft: MLB Pipeline switches up top 10 in latest mock draft

Not too long ago, MLB Pipeline released a mock draft following the MLB Combine. But things have changed since then. We are now only eight days away from the 2026 MLB Draft in Philadelphia, as everyone across the league sits on pins and needles.

The latest mock from Pipeline provides a good idea of what might unfold throughout that Saturday. A shakeup does take place inside the top 10 to switch things up.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the full thing. We begin with a familiar selection with the No. 1 overall pick.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

Pipeline says it’s about a 50% chance Cholowsky is the No. 1 overall pick. Everyone is looking for a reason to believe the White Sox will go in a different direction. For now, there is none.

MLB Pipeline: “There still isn’t any certainty here, and there might not be any, as teams have tended to wait until the last possible moment to make a final decision, especially if there isn’t a slam dunk choice. Cholowsky undoubtedly made strong impressions in meeting with the White Sox.”

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

Not too long ago, Emerson was down at the No. 3 overall pick for Pipeline. On Thursday, he climbs up a spot and lands with the Rays.

MLB Pipeline: “This time around, I’m saying they go with the prep standout instead of the college catcher.”

3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

Lackey flip-flops with Emerson, as the Twins are in a solid position. They appear set to take whoever is left of these three prospects when their pick is up.

MLB Pipeline: “The Twins are in position to take whichever member of the top three is available, and in this case, it’s Lackey.”

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

If you were looking for the chalkiest pick of the mock, you’ve arrived. Lombard has been projected to the Giants for quite a while now. Similar to Cholowsky, no reason to go away from what’s been status quo for a while.

MLB Pipeline: “Sticking with what’s been the status quo here.”

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

This is where the draft gets interesting, as Pittsburgh has options. Pipeline points out the recent connection they have to the Magnolia State. So, instead of an arm, they took a younger bat.

MLB Pipeline: “The Pirates had success picking from the Mississippi high school ranks a couple of years ago (See Griffin, Konnor), and Booth does have serious tools.”

6. Kansas City Royals – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

Somehow, the first pitcher off the board is all the way down at No. 6, but what’s not surprising is who the selection is. For the most part, everyone agrees on Flora’s standing in this draft class.

MLB Pipeline: “They really like the Santa Barbara ace in this spot.”

7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

Baltimore is always connected to a college bat in the first round. Pipeline confirms as such, revealing there are a ton of options. However, they decided to go with the guy mocked to the O’s “consistently.”

MLB Pipeline: “This continues to be a landing spot for a college bat; it’s just a matter of which one. Burress makes the most sense, which is why he’s been mentioned here the most consistently.”

8. Athletics – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

The A’s might feel like they have a pretty good mentor for Helfrick at the Major League level. He has been compared to Shea Langaliers after a great career at Arkansas. Arguably nobody knows Langaliers better than the A’s.

MLB Pipeline: “It’s the same stable of college bats mentioned above.”

9. Atlanta Braves – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

Given the current situation, a developmental pick can be made here. Atlanta is going to be in a playoff push and presumably shipping out prospects this summer. Adding a top-10 pick like Rojas just adds to the arsenal.

MLB Pipeline: “After the Royals, this is the next spot Rojas, the top prep arm in the class, could land.”

10. Colorado Rockies – Virginia OF AJ Garcia

Garcia has been all over the place in mock drafts. This one puts him in the top 10, though, as the Rockies look for some better hitters. Not a bad gig, hitting inside Coors Field, at some point.

MLB Pipeline: “The Rockies might opt for the pure hit tool and plate discipline Gracia provides.”

Latest Bleacher Report 2026 MLB Draft mock draft: Picks No. 11-25

11. Washington Nationals – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese

12. Los Angeles Angels – LSU OF Derek Curiel

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

14. Miami Marlins – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

16. Texas Rangers – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

17. Houston Astros – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

18. Cincinnati Reds – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

19. Cleveland Guardians – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

20. Boston Red Sox – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

21. San Diego Padres – Southside Christian (SC) LHP Carson Boleman

22. Detroit Tigers – The Stony Brook (NY) Aiden Ruiz

23. Chicago Cubs – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

24. Seattle Mariners – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Louisville OF Zion Rose

Supplemental first round

26. Atlanta Braves – USC LHP Mason Edwards

27. New York Mets – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence

28. Houston Astros – Georgia C Daniel Jackson

29. San Francisco Giants – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila

30. Kansas City Royals – Arizona State LHP Cole Carlon

31. Arizona Diamondbacks – James Island (SC) Taj Marchand

32. St. Louis Cardinals – UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann

33. Tampa Bay Rays – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek

34. Pittsburgh Pirates – Ganesha (CA) Logan Schmidt

35. New York Yankees – South Walton (FL) RHP Cameron Borthwick

36. Philadelphia Phillies – Notre Dame RHP Jack Radel

37. Colorado Rockies – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend

Top of the second round

38. Colorado Rockies – TCU OF Chase Brunson

39. Toronto Blue Jays – North Carolina OF Ty Head

40. Dodgers – Texas OF Aiden Robbins