2026 MLB Draft: MLB Pipeline releases College All-Prospect team

College baseball is back, with the regular season in full swing starting on Friday. Pitchers and catchers have also begun to report for MLB spring training. That said, MLB Pipeline has taken another look ahead to the 2026 MLB Draft.

It’s not a mock draft, but Pipeline has released their preseason College All-Prospect team. Simply put, it’s the top college prospect at each position, just like the annual All-MLB teams.

There are five prospects included from the SEC, leading the way. Following behind is the ACC (2), Big 12 (2), Big Ten (1), and Sun Belt (1).

The 2026 MLB Draft will take place from July 12-13 in Philadelphia. The Chicago White Sox own the first overall selection.

Catcher: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

At this point, Vahn Lackey is the clear-cut top catcher in this draft class. He struggled as a freshman at Georgia Tech in 2024, hitting .214 in 103 plate appearances, but rebounded in a big way as a sophomore in 2025.

In his breakout campaign, Lackey hit .347 with six home runs and 42 RBI as a sophomore. He also took a step forward defensively, establishing himself as a potential top ten pick in July.

First Base: Brady Ballinger, Kansas

Brady Ballinger played in 58 games last season for Kansas, and he impressed. Hitting .353 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI, Ballinger finished with a 1.164 OPS with 44 strikeouts compared to 56 walks in 289 plate appearances.

He’s back at Kansas and will hit in the heart of the Jayhawks order yet again. If he replicates his success from 2025, Ballinger will be a strong option as a first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Second Base: Chris Rembert, Auburn

Chris Rembert is a draft-eligible sophomore, and he’s currently viewed as the top second baseman in the 2026 draft class. He’s an incredible all-around hitter, with great bat skills and some power to pair with it.

As a freshman in 2025, Rembert hit .344 with 10 homers and 46 RBI, finishing with a 1.022 OPS. He struck out 36 times to 37 walks, stealing four bases. In addition to 41 appearances at second base, Rembert also made multiple appearances in right field and also left field last year.

Third Base: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

Ace Reese began his college career at Houston, hitting .278 with seven home runs in 2024. He then transferred to Mississippi State, where he became one of the country’s top hitters as a sophomore in 2025.

On the year, Reese hit .352 with 21 homers and 66 RBI and a 1.140 OPS. He struck out 52 times to just 26 walks, but his presence is known as one of the top power bats in the country.

Shortstop: Roch Cholowsky, UCLA

Unsurprisingly, Roch Cholowsky gets the nod at shortstop. After all, he’s currently the consensus top overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

In 2025, Cholowsky hit .353 with a 1.190 OPS, 23 home runs and 74 RBI. He struck out 30 times to 45 walks. He has 31 home runs with a .333 average in his two-year college career.

Outfield: Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

Drew Burress took over college baseball when he started his career in 2024. He hit nine home runs in his first eight games, hitting .381 with 25 long balls on the season.

His production dipped a little bit in 2025, but he still hit .333 with 19 home runs, 62 RBI and a 1.162 OPS. He’s walked 111 times to 79 strikeouts in his two-year career at Georgia Tech.

Outfield: Derek Curiel, LSU

Another draft-eligible sophomore, Derek Curiel is one of the highest upside players in the 2026 MLB Draft. In his first year at LSU in 2025, he hit .345 with seven homers, 55 RBI and 29 extra-base hits.

Curiel started 62 games in left field as a freshman, but is expected to see more time in center field as a sophomore. That could boost his stock even further.

Outfield: Sawyer Strosnider, TCU

Like Curiel, Sawyer Strosnider is another draft-eligible sophomore in the outfield. He emerged immediately as a key piece for TCU in 2025.

On the year, he hit .350 with 11 homers, 51 RBI and a 1.070 OPS. He struck out 47 times with just 20 walks, and he could push for the top ten if he improves his walk numbers in 2026.

Designated Hitter: Justin Lebron, Alabama

There was no way Justin Lebron wasn’t making the College All-Prospect team for the 2026 MLB Draft. Cholowsky gets the nod at shortstop, but Lebron gets his respect at DH. He first came onto the scene as a freshman at Alabama in 2024, hitting .338 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI.

Last season, Lebron’s average was down slightly to .316, but he became a key piece for the Crimson Tide. He hit 18 home runs with 72 RBI and a 1.058 OPS, stealing 17 bases. He needs to cut down his strikeout numbers, as he was fanned 68 times with 35 walks, but he’s a slam-dunk top five pick entering the season.

Left-Handed Pitcher: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

Hunter Dietz arrived at Arkansas in 2024, but things haven’t gone to plan so far. He’s tossed just 1.2 innings (1.0 in 2024 and 0.2 in 2025) due to arm injuries.

Still, Pipeline gives him the LHP spot. That’s largely due to his power stuff, with three plus pitches including a fastball that hits up to 99 mph.

Right-Handed Pitcher: Cameron Flukey, Coastal Carolina

Cameron Flukey was 3-3 in 10 starts and 19 appearances as a freshman in 2024, with a 5.73 ERA. He struck out 83 to just 27 walks, showcasing his impressive stuff.

Last year, Flukey was a key piece of Coastal Carolina’s run to the championship series in Omaha. He started 17 games, pitching to a 3.19 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP, 118 strikeouts and 24 walks. He’s the top right-hander in the class, and he could push for top five overall on draft day.