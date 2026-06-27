2026 MLB Draft: Pipeline updates mock following MLB Combine

Some of the top prospects available in the 2026 MLB Draft participated in the MLB Combine. The group mostly consisted of high school players, getting a greater opportunity to showcase their talents. As a result, there are some changes in the latest mock draft from MLB Pipeline.

Per usual, there is going to be some intrigue about what happens at the top. Some argue the Chicago White Sox are still determining who they want to take with the first pick.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

What the White Sox do changes the outlook for the remaining selections. So, let’s see how MLB Pipeline predicts things will unfold.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

For the time being, Cholowsky remains the favorite to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick. There might be some debate leading into the White Sox’s selection, though. But Pipeline is remaining with the UCLA product.

MLB Pipeline: “Very, very good player. Super-high floor. Has played shortstop for a long time. Strong track record at UCLA.”

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

Behind Cholowsky is Lackey, the top catcher in the draft class. His power, combined with his ability behind the plate, has Tampa Bay comfortable enough taking a catcher this high.

MLB Pipeline: “I have more teams [who are drafting] behind the Rays telling me they’re fairly convicted that the Rays are taking Lackey. So, I’m going to go Lackey here.”

3. Minnesota Twins – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

Emerson rounds out the perceived top three guys. There is even some chatter about him going No. 1 to the White Sox. But if this mock plays out in real life, the Twins would have to feel like big winners.

MLB Pipeline: “I do think that the Twins could look at Jackson Flora if they wanted to go arm, but I feel pretty good about the top three going in the top three in some order.”

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

MLB Pipeline has been consistent with the Giants’ selection in recent times. Lombard is a high school shortstop with a big baseball background.

MLB Pipeline: “I’ve heard Lombard from the start. I’m going to stick with Lombard.”

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

Finally, a pitcher comes off the board. And it’s to an organization that has done nothing but develop pitching in recent times. The Pirates would add just another top arm to the farm system.

MLB Pipeline: “I opt that the Pirates will continue to try to build pitching, and Flora gives them another guy to come in behind the guys that have already gone to the big leagues and Seth Hernandez, who’s on his way up.”

6. Kansas City Royals – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

“Chalk” is how MLB Pipeline describes this selection from Kansas City. Once moving past the top three, Booth is at the bottom end of the next group, in terms of talent.

MLB Pipeline: “I’m just going to play this out by the chalk, and they’ll get the one top six player remaining on the board and that is Eric Booth Jr.”

7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

Recent trends say the Orioles are going to take a college bat in the first round. Burress could be the next in a long line of top prospects in recent times for Baltimore.

MLB Pipeline: “The Orioles like their bats and tend to like the college ones when picking in the first round. Burress, unlike some of the other ones that they’ve drafted, does not have holes in his swing. Maybe he’s not as explosive, but I think there’s a better certainty that he’s going to hit.”

8. Athletics – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

Current A’s star Shea Langaliers has been the comparison for Helfrick in recent times. So, fitting he might be heading out West to play for them.

MLB Pipeline: “I think it’s going to be a college bat… I’m going with Helfrick.”

9. Atlanta Braves – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

The Braves are one of two teams in the top 10 that currently lead their division. So, this pick might be viewed as a massive luxury for them. Going with a nice developmental pitcher with a ton of upside makes sense for them, at least in Pipeline’s mind.

MLB Pipeline: “To me, he is the kind of player that they may look back and be like, ‘He’s the best pitcher in the class.'”

10. Colorado Rockies – LSU OF Derek Curiel

The Rockies have been rebuilding for quite some time now. Looking at the lineup, a pure hitter is much-needed. Curiel fits the mold, also providing great defense in the outfield.

MLB Pipeline: “Another team that I think is looking strongly at college hitters.”

Latest Bleacher Report 2026 MLB Draft mock draft: Picks No. 11-25

11. Washington Nationals – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

12. Los Angeles Angels – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

14. Miami Marlins – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Virginia OF AJ Garcia

16. Texas Rangers – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

17. Houston Astros – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

18. Cincinnati Reds – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

19. Cleveland Guardians – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

20. Boston Red Sox – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence

21. San Diego Padres – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek

22. Detroit Tigers – Nazareth Academy (IL) IF Landon Thome

23. Chicago Cubs – Georgia C Daniel Jackson

24. Seattle Mariners – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns

25. Milwaukee Brewers – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

Supplemental first round

27. New York Mets – Texas OF Aiden Robbins

35. New York Yankees – Louisville OF Zion Rose

36. Philadelphia Phillies – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend

Top of the second round

39. Toronto Blue Jays – UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann

40. Dodgers – Christian Brothers (TN) C Will Brick