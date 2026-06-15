2026 MLB Mock Draft: CBS Sports releases updated projections amid baseball season
The 2026 MLB Draft is quickly approaching, with the event now less than a month away. This year’s draft will begin on July 11, marking the fourth edition under MLB’s lottery system.
Teams continue to evaluate prospects, as the College World Series wraps up and high school showcases conclude. There is still plenty of uncertainty throughout the first round, particularly after the top few selections.
From trades to bonus demands and late risers, there’s a myriad of factors ready to shape the board. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa released an updated mock draft, featuring projections for the top 10 picks.
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1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky
According to Axisa, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky remains the favorite to be selected first overall. While there has been speculation linking Chicago to high school shortstop Grady Emerson, Axisa believes much of that could be negotiating leverage.
Cholowsky is viewed as one of the most polished players in the class. Entering the final month before the draft, he and Emerson appear to be the clear favorites for the top selection.
2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson
If the White Sox pass on Emerson, Axisa projects the Rays to gladly scoop him up. Emerson is viewed as one of the highest-upside players in the class.
His ceiling has some evaluators believing he could eventually become the best player available. Axisa noted Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey could also be an option for Tampa Bay.
3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey
Lackey is regarded as the top catcher in the draft and fits Minnesota’s recent drafting philosophy. The Twins have prioritized hitters with strong offensive profiles in recent years.
Axisa noted that Lackey offers both offensive upside and defensive value behind the plate. If either Cholowsky or Emerson somehow falls, Minnesota would likely pivot immediately.
4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard
The Giants jumped all the way to No. 4 after the draft lottery and have been heavily connected to Jacob Lombard. The prep shortstop comes from a baseball family and possesses significant upside.
Axisa noted San Francisco has enough bonus pool money to potentially get aggressive at the top of the draft. Lombard currently appears to be their most likely selection.
5. Pittsburgh Pirates – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora
Axisa projects Pittsburgh to land the draft’s top pitching prospect. Flora features upper-90s velocity and multiple swing-and-miss breaking balls.
The Pirates’ track record with pitcher development makes this pairing especially intriguing. His timeline could also align with Pittsburgh’s current competitive window.
6. Kansas City Royals – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas
High school pitchers always carry risk, but Rojas has generated plenty of buzz. He possesses size, command and a quality three-pitch mix.
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Axisa also noted Kansas City could potentially save money here and use additional resources later in the draft. Rojas could become one of the biggest risers in the class.
7. Baltimore Orioles – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.
Baltimore’s recent draft history suggests another athletic hitter could be on the way. Booth’s combination of power potential and plate discipline fits the mold.
Axisa noted the Orioles have rarely selected pitchers early under Mike Elias. If Booth reaches this spot, he could be difficult for Baltimore to pass up.
8. Athletics – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress
Despite organizational pitching needs, the Athletics have reportedly focused on position players this spring. Burress brings a well-rounded offensive profile with potential for even more power.
Several college bats remain in play for the A’s at this spot. Axisa believes Burress may offer the best combination of safety and upside.
9. Atlanta Braves – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell
Bell has generated top-10 buzz despite dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. The switch-hitting shortstop played through the injury and continued producing at a high level.
His talent has evaluators willing to overlook some of the medical concerns. If healthy, many believe Bell would be a lock for this range.
10. Colorado Rockies – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian
Colorado remains one of the toughest teams to project because of its revamped front office. Hacopian has been one of college baseball’s most productive players in recent seasons.
However, questions remain about his long-term defensive home and offensive profile. According to Axisa, the Rockies have been linked more heavily to college players than high school prospects.
11. Washington Nationals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger
12. Los Angeles Angels – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey
13. St. Louis Cardinals – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick
14. Miami Marlins – Alabama SS Justin Lebron
15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Arizona State LHP Cole Carlon
16. Texas Rangers – LSU OF Derek Curiel
17. Houston Astros – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia
18. Cincinnati Reds – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila
19. Cleveland Guardians – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese
20. Boston Red Sox – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence
21. San Diego Padres – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz
22. Detroit Tigers – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon
23. Chicago Cubs – UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann
24. Seattle Mariners – Florida RHP Liam Peterson
25. Milwaukee Brewers – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek