2026 NASCAR Championship Odds: Betting favorites see shakeup following Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series saw a bit of a shakeup in their standings after Talladega. In response, BetMGM Sportsbook has updated all the odds accordingly for who could stand tall and win the championship in 2026.

Leading the way remains Tyler Reddick, and who could argue with that? His five wins in ten races is an insane pace. After him, though, is where it gets a bit dicey.

His 23XI Racing team owner and Joe Gibbs Racing wheelman Denny Hamlin follows, with Kyle Larson hot on his tail. Where’s your favorite wheelman? Check out the full betting lines for each driver below to see.

Tyler Reddick (+325)

Tyler Reddick has been the class of the field in 2026, leading the standings with five wins and seven top tens through the early stretch. Even a 14th-place finish at Talladega did little to slow his momentum as he maintained a 110-point cushion over the field.

Texas is familiar territory for Reddick, who scored a win there in 2022 and has shown strong intermediate track form. Given his current form, it’s no surprise he’s among the top betting options once again.

Denny Hamlin (+450)

Denny Hamlin enters Texas as one of the clear favorites, sitting second in the standings with a win, four top fives and six top tens on the season. Despite a quiet 15th-place run at Talladega, he remains firmly in the title mix, trailing Tyler Reddick by 110 points.

Texas has long been a strong track for Hamlin, where he owns three career wins and consistently contends. With experience and speed on his side, this feels like a prime opportunity for him to close the gap in the championship race.

Kyle Larson (+500)

(Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kyle Larson’s speed has been evident all year, even if the results haven’t fully matched, as he sits sixth in points with three top fives and six top tens. A last-place finish at Talladega was a setback, but not necessarily reflective of his overall pace.

Texas is a track where Larson has found success before, with two career wins highlighting his upside. If he avoids trouble and executes cleanly, he has the potential to convert that speed into a much-needed victory.

Ryan Blaney (+600)

Ryan Blaney has quietly built a strong season, sitting third in the standings with one win and six top-ten finishes. A 37th-place result at Talladega was a bump in the road, but his consistency overall keeps him firmly in the hunt.

Blaney has proven he can win at Texas, capturing a victory there in 2022. If he rebounds this weekend, he has the speed and track record to contend for another strong finish.

Christopher Bell (+750)

Christopher Bell finds himself ninth in points, still searching for his first win of the season despite posting three top fives and six top tens. His 17th-place finish at Talladega was steady but did little to close the 194-point gap to the leader.

Texas has been close but not quite conquered for Bell, with a best finish of third at the track. If he can finally put together a complete race, this could be the week he breaks through.

William Byron (+900)

Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

William Byron sits 11th in the standings and is still searching for his first win of the season, though he’s logged five top tens. A disappointing 35th-place run at Talladega only added to his uphill climb, now 207 points behind the leader.

Texas, however, could offer a reset, as Byron won at the track in 2023. If Hendrick Motorsports finds its footing, Byron has the ability to re-enter the conversation in a big way.

Chase Elliott (+1000)

Chase Elliott has been one of the most consistent drivers this season, sitting fourth in points with a win and six top-ten finishes. His fourth-place run at Talladega reinforced his ability to stay near the front regardless of track type.

Elliott also has recent success at Texas, winning there in 2024. With momentum on his side, he enters the weekend as a legitimate threat to add another win.

Chase Briscoe (+1400)

Chase Briscoe enters Texas still searching for his first win at the track, with a career-best finish of fourth showing his upside. He sits 17th in the standings with three top fives and four top tens, but faces a steep climb at 262 points behind the leader.

A 29th-place finish at Talladega didn’t help his cause, continuing an up-and-down stretch. If Briscoe can find consistency and tap into his intermediate track speed, he has the potential to outperform his current position and surprise this weekend.

Ty Gibbs (+1600)

Bubba Wallace (+2000)

Carson Hocevar (+2000)

Chris Buescher (+3000)

Joey Logano (+5000)

Brad Keselowski (+5000)

Ryan Preece (+12500)

Ross Chastain (+15000)

Austin Cindric (+15000)

Kyle Busch (+20000)

Josh Berry (+50000)

Alex Bowman (+50000)

Shane van Gisbergen (+50000)

Daniel Suarez (+50000)

Connor Zilisch (+100000)

Austin Dillon (+100000)

A.J. Allmendinger (+100000)

Erik Jones (+100000)

Michael McDowell (+100000)

Todd Gilliland (+100000)

Zane Smith (+100000)

Riley Herbst (+100000)

Noah Gragson (+200000)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+200000)

John H. Nemechek (+200000)

Cole Custer (+500000)

Ty Dillon (+500000)

Cody Ware (+500000)

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