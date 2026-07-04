2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest results: Joey Chestnut wins 18th title at Coney Island

Joey Chestnut won the 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, NY on Saturday. The July 4th hallmark took place on America’s 250th birthday.

This year, Chestnut took home the Mustard Belt with 66 hot dogs consumed. It was the 18th title of his career and it was sheer dominance once again, winning by 14 hot dogs.

“I knew right away that I was fast,” Chestnut said on ESPN after the win. “I knew I was gonna be able to get the win, but I knew all too early I wasn’t gonna break the record. So I just had to stay calm … don’t make any big mistakes. I got so much room left, but dude, it’s gonna be a fun Fourth of July … thank you so much.

Chestnut was the defending champion going into Saturday. He made his return to the Hot Dog Eating Contest after being banned in 2024 due to conflicts of sponsorship. Chestnut then won the 2025 event with 70.5 hot dogs.

Hot Dog Eating Contest: Full Results led by Joey Chestnut

JOEY CHESTNUT WINS HIS 18th HOT DOG EATING CONTEST



🐐 pic.twitter.com/UgrWMay5LS — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 4, 2026

1. Joey Chestnut: 66

2. Patrick Bertoletti: 51

3. James Webb: 47.5

The Hot Dog Eating Contest first took place on July 4th, 1972. But since the early 2000s, the contest had quite the boost in popularity, due to Japanese eater Takeru Kobayashi and later his rivalry with Chestnut and subsequent dominance by the latter.

Kobayashi had six straight titles from 2001-06 before Chestnut unseated him in 2007. Going into 2026, Chestnut sported 17 Mustard Belts, winning from 2007-14, 2016-23 and again in 2025. They are considered the top two eaters of all-time, in terms of this contest.