2026 NBA Draft: 1st Round order set after lottery results

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery has been completed, revealing the order teams will pick in the highly anticipated class. The pursuit of high draft picks has such a prominent headline the league has publicly committed to change, but after tanking efforts and playoff pursuits end, the current format gets one final chance to reward teams.

The NBA Draft Lottery took place during a 30-minute window before NBA Playoff games, showing the level of emphasis placed on the offseason. The event determined the top four picks in June’s draft from the 14 non-playoff organizations. Each team was assigned odds for the No. 1 overall pick and a spot in the Top Four based on their place in the inverse standings.

After the four teams are set, the remaining teams are slotted in order of regular season finish. For television, the league reveals the order of each pick from 14 to 1 for suspense over which team jumped in the process.

NBA Draft positions

Odds listed (No. 1 pick, Top Four pick)

1. Washington Wizards

2. Utah Jazz

3. Memphis Grizzlies

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Los Angeles Clippers, from Indiana Pacers

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Atlanta Hawks, from New Orleans Pelicans

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Golden State Warriors

12. Oklahoma City Thunder, from Los Angeles Clippers

13. Miami Heat

14. Charlotte Hornets

15. Chicago Bulls, from Portland Trail Blazers

16. Memphis Grizzlies, from Phoenix Suns

17. Oklahoma City Thunder, from Philadelphia 76ers

18. Charlotte Hornets, from Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors

20. San Antonio Spurs, from Atlanta Hawks

21. Detroit Pistons, from Minnesota Timberwolves

22. Philadelphia 76ers, from Houston Rockets

23. Atlanta Hawks, from Cleveland Cavaliers

24. New York Knicks

25. Los Angeles Lakers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Boston Celtics

28. Minnesota Timberwolves, from Detroit Pistons

29. Cleveland Cavaliers, from San Antonio Spurs

30. Dallas Mavericks, from Oklahoma City Thunder