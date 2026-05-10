2026 NBA Draft: 1st Round order set after lottery results
The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery has been completed, revealing the order teams will pick in the highly anticipated class. The pursuit of high draft picks has such a prominent headline the league has publicly committed to change, but after tanking efforts and playoff pursuits end, the current format gets one final chance to reward teams.
The NBA Draft Lottery took place during a 30-minute window before NBA Playoff games, showing the level of emphasis placed on the offseason. The event determined the top four picks in June’s draft from the 14 non-playoff organizations. Each team was assigned odds for the No. 1 overall pick and a spot in the Top Four based on their place in the inverse standings.
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After the four teams are set, the remaining teams are slotted in order of regular season finish. For television, the league reveals the order of each pick from 14 to 1 for suspense over which team jumped in the process.
NBA Draft positions
Odds listed (No. 1 pick, Top Four pick)
1. Washington Wizards
2. Utah Jazz
3. Memphis Grizzlies
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Los Angeles Clippers, from Indiana Pacers
6. Brooklyn Nets
7. Sacramento Kings
8. Atlanta Hawks, from New Orleans Pelicans
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Milwaukee Bucks
11. Golden State Warriors
12. Oklahoma City Thunder, from Los Angeles Clippers
13. Miami Heat
14. Charlotte Hornets
15. Chicago Bulls, from Portland Trail Blazers
16. Memphis Grizzlies, from Phoenix Suns
17. Oklahoma City Thunder, from Philadelphia 76ers
18. Charlotte Hornets, from Orlando Magic
19. Toronto Raptors
20. San Antonio Spurs, from Atlanta Hawks
21. Detroit Pistons, from Minnesota Timberwolves
22. Philadelphia 76ers, from Houston Rockets
23. Atlanta Hawks, from Cleveland Cavaliers
24. New York Knicks
25. Los Angeles Lakers
26. Denver Nuggets
27. Boston Celtics
28. Minnesota Timberwolves, from Detroit Pistons
29. Cleveland Cavaliers, from San Antonio Spurs
30. Dallas Mavericks, from Oklahoma City Thunder