2026 NBA Draft: AJ Dybantsa reveals first big purchase after being selected No. 1 by Wizards

The Washington Wizards selected BYU’s AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night. The move surrounds veteran stars Anthony Davis and Trae Young with an explosive, young star.

Dybantsa, who became BYU‘s first-ever No. 1 NBA Draft selection, will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $66.9 million, according to Spotrac.

With a massive payday coming for the Boston native, TMZ Sports asked Dybantsa what he would do with his first NBA paycheck. “Probably a chef,” Dybantsa responded. “I’m not trying to cook anymore.”

In his lone season at BYU, Dybantsa averaged an NCAA-leading 25.5 points with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He was named a Consensus First Team All-American and the winner of the Julius Erving Award (given to the best small forward in college basketball), along with earning First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa has consistently ranked near the top of draft boards in the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft class for a long time. He left no doubt that analysts are high on his upside.

“AJ Dybantsa brings the ideal jumbo wing mold to the NBA, combining a fluid game on the ball with improving flashes of facilitation as on-ball reps increased at BYU,” On3’s James Fletcher‘s scouting report reads. “He has the physical build and tools to become a plus defender as his usage rate drops at the next level. Meanwhile, the basketball world waits to see if the 3-point shot will unlock the full extent of his superstar potential.”

These flashes have been on display for some time. Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw was offering high praise as early as the high school ranks.

“The No. 1 player in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa, showcased a powerful arsenal. He has a dynamic offensive game at a lengthy 6-foot-9 and he showed a full array of scoring moves when he was playing 18 feet and in. Dybantsa has excellent footwork in the mid-post,” Shaw wrote in his 2023 report. “He was able to utilize different upfakes and step-throughs to create clean opportunities for himself.

“Something that I saw tonight was a hitch in his jump shot, off the catch, when he gets to the apex of his shot load. While he made his first one, this is something that he is going to have to iron out as it leads to inconsistencies from range. While some things were a little forced for him tonight, one thing that I really liked about Dybantsa’s game in this one was that he was quick and decisive with his decision-making.”