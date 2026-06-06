2026 NBA Draft: CBS Sports changes up first-round mock with change in top five

Less than a month separates us from now and the 2026 NBA Draft. People in the league have been waiting a long time for this one. But plenty of questions still remain as we get into June, especially within the top five selections.

CBS Sports decided to give another shot at projecting what the first round might look like, releasing its latest mock draft. All 30 picks are covered, ranging from the Washington Wizards at No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 30.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

While there might be some surprises early on, who the Wizards take with the No. 1 overall pick is not one of them. Let’s check out the full thing.

1. Washington Wizards – BYU F AJ Dybantsa

This move feels all but official. Dybantsa has been the presumed top pick for quite some time now. All the Wizards have to do is turn the card into Commissioner Adam Silver.

CBS Sports: “Dybantsa to the Wizards continues to make the most sense for basketball reasons. Washington’s roster is desperate for that true jumbo wing who can create his own shot at the drop of a hat.”

2. Utah Jazz – Kansas G Darryn Peterson

Right behind Dybantsa is Peterson, who remains in the top two despite plenty of questions about his play in college. Still, the Jazz are going to be banking on the ability we saw out of the Kansas guard coming out of high school.

CBS Sports: “If Peterson can integrate the vroom-vroom, dynamic creator that he showed at Prolific Prep with the high-level shot-maker we saw at Kansas, the Utah Jazz will be cooking with gas.”

3. Memphis Grizzlies – Duke F Cameron Boozer

Memphis is where the draft really starts. How the rest of the lottery shakes out will all depend on its selection. In this mock draft, CBS Sports has them going with Boozer.

CBS Sports: “Boozer is one of the sharpest minds in this entire draft class. He processes the game in an advanced way, which raises both his floor and ceiling outcomes.”

4. Chicago Bulls – North Carolina F Caleb Wilson

To the other end of a Tobacco Road rivalry, Wilson rounds out what many view as the consensus top four guys. CBS Sports admits the Bulls might need to be looking at a point guard here. However, Wilson is too good of a prospect to pass up on.

CBS Sports: “While Chicago’s new braintrust should take a long look at some of the point guards at No. 4, Wilson remains the logical selection.”

5. Los Angeles Clippers – Illinois G Keaton Wagler

It’s a new era for the Clippers after making some major in-season moves. Now, the hope is that the No. 5 pick brings them another great player. Thankfully, Wagler possesses a lot of traits NBA teams love.

CBS Sports: “Size, shooting and feel. That is the name of Keaton Wagler’s game.”

6. Brooklyn Nets – Arkansas G Darius Acuff

From a pure scoring standpoint, there might not be a better prospect than Acuff. His potential got fully unlocked at Arkansas, turning him into a surefire lottery pick. The Nets certainly will have some exciting nights coming to the Barclays Center soon.

CBS Sports: “Brooklyn drafted a handful of guards last year, but that shouldn’t stop this Nets’ braintrust from adding a potential face of the franchise point guard.”

7. Sacramento Kings – Houston G Kingston Flemings

CBS Sports made a comparison for Flemings in this mock, a player they are quite familiar with. Not a bady way to get a fanbase energized about what could be coming to the roster.

CBS Sports: “De’Aaron Fox is a bandied-about comparison for Flemings because of the explosive first step, which would make the Sacramento landing spot ironic in more ways than one.”

8. Atlanta Hawks – Michigan C Aday Mara

The first of two Michigan big men to be taken, Mara is thought to be wanted by multiple teams. His ability down low provides more than what the role typically does.

CBS Sports: “Atlanta needs point guard help, but Mara to the Hawks is mouth-watering. The Michigan center has a 7-foot-6 wingspan and improved his mobility tremendously.”

The Mavericks are looking for a point guard in the worst way possible. Thankfully, this draft is loaded with players at the position. Brown winds up being the guy for Dallas here, something CBS Sports believes they should be excited about.

CBS Sports: “If this is how the board shakes out, this would be a grand slam for Mike Schmitz and the new Mavs’ decision-makers. Brown checks off the boxes when it comes to positional size and shooting, plus there’s a dynamic creator in here somewhere.”

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Tennessee F Nate Ament

Ament’s lone season in Knoxville did not fully go as planned. There were even rumors of his returning to college for another season. But the move to enter the draft should pay off for him in a big way.

CBS Sports: “Ament is viewed as a high-risk, high-reward player, but I don’t see it that way. There will always be a place in the NBA for a big wing with touch and defensive upside.”

Latest CBS Sports mock for 2026 NBA Draft: Picks No. 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors – Arizona G Brayden Burries

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Michigan F Yaxel Lendemborg

13. Miami Heat – Alabama G Labaron Philon

14. Charlotte Hornets – Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr.

15. Chicago Bulls – Baylor G Cameron Carr

16. Memphis Grizzlies – Texas Tech G Christian Anderson

17. Oklahoma City Thunder – Kentucky C Jayden Quaintance

18. Charlotte Hornets – Washington F Hannes Steinbach

19. Toronto Raptors – Iowa G Bennett Stirtz

20. San Antonio Spurs – Houston G Chris Cenac Jr.

21. Detroit Pistons – Stanford G Ebuka Okorie

22. Philadelphia 76ers – Arizona F Koa Peat

23. Atlanta Hawks – Duke G Isaiah Evans

24. New York Knicks – Santa Clara G Allen Graves

25. Los Angeles Lakers – North Carolina C Henri Veesaar

26. Denver Nuggets – Texas G Dailyn Swain

27. Boston Celtics – Iowa State F Joshua Jefferson

28. Minnesota Timberwolves – Arkansas G Meleek Thomas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers – Mexico F Karim Lopez

30. Dallas Mavericks – St. John’s C Zuby Ejiofor