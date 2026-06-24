2026 NBA Draft: CBS Sports names Top 5 best available players in Round 2

CBS Sports named the top five best available players for Round 2 of the 2026 NBA Draft. These players shouldn’t last long when Round 2 begins in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Some of these guys were projected to be late-first round picks. But for whatever reason, they are still available as we turn the calendar to Day 2.

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So let’s dive into the best prospects still hanging around for NBA teams to select them. We’ll go to the Big Ten first

Smith is college basketball’s all-time assists leader for crying out loud! He was highly productive at Purdue going into the NBA Draft, so he should hear his name early on Wednesday.

In 39 games last year, Smith averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, shot 44% from the floor and 36.2% from three-point range. He shouldn’t wait long now.

Veesaar had the opportunity to stay at UNC and play for Michael Malone, but opted to go pro instead. Initially, Veesaar was projected to be in the 20s, so a first round pick in the NBA Draft.

Instead, he was left waiting for Day 2. In 31 games last year, Veesaar averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, shot 60.8% from the floor and 42.6% from three-point range.

A torn ACL likely kept Saunders from the first round of the NBA Draft on Tuesday. Instead, he’s waiting for his name to be called on Day 2, but it shouldn’t be a long wait like the other guys on this list.

A knockdown shooter-type, Saunders brings great value to whatever NBA franchise brings him in. In 25 games this past season, he averaged 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, shot 48.9% from the floor and 37.6% from the 3-point line.

Another guy who was expected to be around the top 20 of the NBA Draft. Evans starred at Duke last year and was an excellent three-point shooter.

Since that’s huge in today’s NBA, don’t expect Evans to be waiting too long on Wednesday night. Last year, he averaged 15 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, shot 43.3% from the floor and 36.1% from three-point range.

Thomas heavily weighed if he was going to stay at Arkansas or go to the NBA Draft. He elected for the latter and will now be a Day 2 pick.

He was a young buck, like teammate and lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr. But he’ll have to prove himself more now. In 37 games last year, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.6% from three-point range.