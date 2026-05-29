2026 NBA Draft: CBS Sports ranks Top 100 player big board after withdrawal deadline

The withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft has come and gone, giving the basketball world a clear look at who will be available to be drafted.

While the first four selections in the Draft are pretty concrete, the abundance of talent available will make the remainder of the First and Second Rounds completely unpredictable. Just 25 days from the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft, CBS Sports has ranked its top-100 players ready to be selected. 92 of the players played college basketball last season, while eight come from international basketball.

Without further ado, here is the 100-player big board from CBS Sports.

Following a historic freshman season at BYU, star forward AJ Dybantsa ranks as CBS Sports’ top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. In his lone season in Provo, Dybantsa made an everlasting mark. Dybantsa scored the third-most points in a season by a freshman in NCAA history (894), led the country in scoring (25.5 points), and broke 19 program freshman season/single-game records. He was named a Consensus All-American and earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Dybantsa entered the season as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and played like it all season long. He cemented his mark as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the Draft thanks to a strong end to the season, which saw him score 20-plus points in his final 14 games. This included a 40-point performance in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Texas.

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson struggled with cramping and on-and-off injuries during his lone season playing under legendary head coach Bill Self, but looked like one of the best players in the sport when he was on the court. The Canton, OH native earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors, as he averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Peterson’s best game of the season came in Kansas‘ 104-00 OT victory over TCU on Jan. 6. In that win, Peterson scored 32 points (fourth most by a freshman in the Bill Self era) on 44.8% shooting from the field. The freshman totaled 12 20-plus point games, even hitting the mark in three of the Jayhawks’ four postseason games. This included a 28-point performance in Kansas‘ NCAA Tournament First Round victory over Cal Baptist.

Duke freshman power forward Cameron Boozer ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NBA Draft. Boozer etched his name in the program’s history books this season, becoming the 14th player in Duke history to be named National Player of the Year. Duke enjoyed back-to-back winners of the award, as Cooper Flagg was named NPOY last season.

Boozer willed the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to No. 2 seed UConn 73-72, marking a second consecutive heartbreaking end to the Tournament for the Blue Devils. In the loss, Boozer scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds. On the season, the Miami native averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds. He recorded 22 double-doubles.

Caleb Wilson had his lone season at North Carolina unfortunately cut short due to a broken thumb. However, he is still tabbed as CBS Sports’ No. 4 prospect in the NBA Draft. In 24 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. He was named a Consensus All-American, along with earning First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. Wilson was unable to compete in the NCAA Tournament. This led to the Tar Heels being knocked out of the First Round by No. 11 seed VCU.

At the time of Wilson’s unfortunate injury, he was surging as one of the best players in the sport. This was shown on full display during North Carolina‘s upset of rival No. 4 Duke on Feb. 7, in which he scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. He is looking to become the first Tar Heel selected in the top-four of an NBA Draft since Marvin Williams in 2005 (No. 2 overall).

Illinois freshman point guard Keaton Wagler entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a three-star recruit, but will now surely be selected within the top-10 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wagler exploded as one of the best freshmen in the country this season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for an Illini team that made a run to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. Wagler, who shot 39.7% from three-point range, earned Stephen Curry comparisons throughout the season.

He was named a Consensus All-American this season. He also earned First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. Wagler was also named the recipient of the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard. His best moment of the season came in Illinois’ 88-82 road victory over No. 4 Purdue on Jan. 24, in which he scored 46 points.

Reigning SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. seems poised to become John Calipari‘s 21st player selected within the top-10 in the NBA Draft. Acuff Jr. was so good for Arkansas this season that it created a conversation regarding whether or not he was the best point guard to ever play for Calipari. In 36 games, the Detroit native averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. He became the first SEC player since Pete Maravich (1969-70) to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists.

Acuff Jr.’s signature moment in Fayetteville came during Arkansas‘ 117-115 2OT loss to No. 25 Alabama on Feb. 18, in a game that many considered to be one of the best of the year. The star guard scored 49 points on 16-of-27 shooting from the field. Acuff Jr. also scored 30-plus points in three of Arkansas‘ six postseason games, including a 37-point performance in a SEC Tournament Quarterfinal win over Oklahoma and a 36-point performance in a NCAA Tournament Second Round win over High Point.

Houston point guard Kingston Flemings looks to make it two top-10 selections for the program in the past three NBA Drafts (Jarace Walker at No. 8 in 2023). Flemings, who was named First Team All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Freshman Team, averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars this season. Houston compiled a 30-7 record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 3 seed Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen.

Flemings was one of the most dominant freshman guards in the country this season. On the night where Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points against Alabama, Flemings scored a career-high 42 points in a 90-86 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech. Although both performances ended in a loss, it truly showed just how special the guard play was from the freshman class this season.

Louisville‘s Third Team All-ACC guard, Mikel Brown Jr., is tabbed as the No. 8 overall prospect in the NBA draft by CBS Sports. If selected in the top-10, Brown Jr. will become Louisville‘s player to go in the top-10 since Samaki Walker in 1996. In 21 games this season, the Orlando native averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. Brown Jr. struggled with the injury bug this season, however, missing 14 of Louisville‘s 35 games.

When he was on the court, Brown Jr. was seemingly one of the best players in the ACC. His availability, however, prevented the Cardinals from returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. His best game of the season came in Louisville‘s dominant 118-77 win over Will Wade and NC State on Feb. 9, which saw him score a career-high 45 points.

Arizona combo-guard Brayden Burries has risen to a top-10 prospect in CBS Sports’ latest rankings. In his lone season at Arizona, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He is one of two Wildcats looking to hear their name called in the First Round of the NBA Draft, along with forward Koa Peat, who did not withdraw from the Draft amid rampant speculation.

Burries was pivotal in Arizona‘s first run to the Final Four since 2001. The California native scored at least 13 points in all five of the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament games, although he shot a combined 8-26 from the field in the Elite Eight and Final Four games. Arizona‘s combo-guard is looking to become the program’s first top-10 selection in the NBA Draft since 2022 (Bennedict Mathurin at No. 6).

In his lone season in Knoxville, Tennessee power forward Nate Ament made an indelible mark on Volunteer fans. Ament became a massive fan-favorite, averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for a Tennessee program that made a third consecutive appearance in the Elite Eight. He was named a Second Team All-SEC selection, along with being tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Ament appears to be on his way to being Rick Barnes‘ first top-10 NBA Draft selection since Tristan Thompson in 2011.

Ament contributed seven 20-plus point performances in SEC play this season. This includes 29-point performances in wins over Oklahoma and No. 17 Alabama. He goes down as one of the best freshmen in Tennessee program history, and will certainly be one of the highest drafted in program history.

Prospects 11-50

11. Aday Mara, C, Michigan

12. Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

13. Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

14. Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

15. Karim López, PF, Mexico

16. Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

17. Morez Johnson Jr., C, Michigan

18. Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

19. Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

20. Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

21. Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

22. Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

23. Henri Veesaar, PF, North Carolina

24. Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

25. Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas

26. Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

27. Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

28. Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

29. Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John’s

30. Joshua Jefferson, PF, Iowa State

31. Alex Karaban, PF, UConn

32. Meleek Thomas, SG, Arkansas

33. Luigi Suigo, C, Italy

34. Braden Smith, PG, Purdue

35. Richie Saunders, SG, BYU

36. Ryan Conwell, SG, Louisville

37. Baba Miller, PF, Cincinnati

38. Trevon Brazile, PF, Arkansas

39. Sergio de Larrea, SG, Spain

40. Otega Oweh, SG, Kentucky

41. Jaden Bradley, PG, Arizona

42. Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston

43. Tyler Bilodeau, PF, UCLA

44. Bruce Thornton, PG, Ohio State

45. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee

46. Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia

47. Kylan Boswell, SG, Illinois

48. Milos Uzan, PG, Houston

49. Dillon Mitchell, PF, St. John’s

50. Tyler Nickel, SF, Vanderbilt

Prospects 51-100

51. Maliq Brown, C, Duke

52. Tobi Lawal, PF, Virginia Tech

53. Aaron Nkrumah, SG, Tennessee State

54. Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee

55. Keyshawn Hall, SF, Auburn

56. Nate Bittle, C, Oregon

57. Izaiyah Nelson, C, USF

58. Rafael Castro, C, George Washington

59. Nick Boyd, PG, Wisconsin

60. Bryce Hopkins, SF, St. John’s

61. Quadir Copeland, PG, NC State

62. Tamin Lipsey, PG, Iowa State

63. Malik Reneau, PF, Miami

64. Jaron Pierre Jr., PG, SMU

65. Tucker DeVries, SF, Indiana

66. Peter Suder, SG, Miami (OH)

67. Cade Tyson, SF, Minnesota

68. Jack Kayil, SG, Germany

69. Jaden Henley, SF, Grand Canyon

70. Nico Martinelli, PF, Northwestern

71. Noam Yaacov, PG, Israel

72. Lamar Wilkerson, SG, Indiana

73. Darrion Williams, SF, NC State

74. Trey Kaufman-Renn, C, Purdue

75. Tobe Awaka, PF, Arizona

76. Ernest Udeh Jr., C, Miami

77. Graham Ike, C, Gonzaga

78. Alexandros Samodurov, PF, Greece

79. Elijah Mahi, PF, Santa Clara

80. Seth Trimble, PG, North Carolina

81. Chris Bell, SF, California

82. Melvin Council Jr., PG, Kansas

83. Duke Miles, PG, Vanderbilt

84. Lajae Jones, SF, Florida State

85. Pavel Backo, C, Serbia

86. Jaxon Kohler, PF, Michigan State

87. Josh Dix, SG, Creighton

88. Mark Mitchell, PF, Missouri

89. Tre Donaldson, PG, Miami

90. Donovan Atwell, SG, Texas Tech

91. Ben Humrichous, PF, Illinois

92. Oscar Cluff, C, Purdue

93. Chase Ross, SG, Marquette

94. Bassala Bagayoko, C, Mali

95. William Kyle, C, Syracuse

96. Tre White, SF, Kansas

97. Fletcher Loyer, SG, Purdue

98. Xaivian Lee, PG, Florida

99. Nimari Burnett, SG, Michigan

100. Isaac McKneely, SG, Louisville