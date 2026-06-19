2026 NBA Draft: CBS Sports releases updated First Round mock draft after last-second developments

With just four days remaining until the 2026 NBA Draft, the experts are getting in their last-minute mock drafts. By going off a few last-second developments, CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter has released his latest Mock Draft.

All 10 of the projected top-10 selections in the Mock consist of college freshmen, led by BYU‘s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas‘ Darryn Peterson, and Duke‘s Cameron Boozer. The first non-freshman off the board here is Michigan‘s Aday Mara at pick No. 11 to the Golden State Warriors. Twenty-nine of the projected 30 First Round picks also played college basketball this season. To compare, six international players were selected in the First Round of last year’s NBA Draft.

The First Round of CBS Sports’ latest NBA Mock Draft is below.

Combine Measurables: 7-0.25 Wingspan, 8-10 Standing Reach

Following a historic freshman season at BYU, star forward AJ Dybantsa is projected to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards. In his lone season in Provo, Dybantsa made an everlasting mark. Dybantsa scored the third-most points in a season by a freshman in NCAA history (894), led the country in scoring (25.5 points), and broke 19 program freshman season/single-game records. He was named a Consensus All-American and earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Dybantsa entered the season as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and played like it all season long. He cemented his mark as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the Draft thanks to a strong end to the season, which saw him score 20-plus points in his final 14 games. This included a 40-point performance in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Texas. Per NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Dybantsa met with Wizards leadership in mid-June and his camp got strong signals from them that he would be the first pick in the Draft.

Combine Measurables: 6-9.75 Wingspan, 8-7 Standing Reach

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson is projected off the board here at pick No. 2 to the Utah Jazz. Peterson struggled with cramping and on-and-off injuries during his lone season at Kansas, but looked like one of the best players in the sport when he was on the court. The Canton, OH native earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors, as he averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The freshman totaled 12 20-plus point games, even hitting the mark in three of the Jayhawks’ four postseason games. This included a 28-point performance in Kansas‘ NCAA Tournament First Round victory over Cal Baptist. Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth reported that Peterson’s camp wants to land at either No. 1 with Washington or No. 3 with Memphis, and avoid Utah at No. 2. This would surely complicate things a bit.

Combine Measurables: 7-1.5 Wingspan, 9-0 Standing Reach

Duke freshman power forward Cameron Boozer is projected to be off the board at pick No. 3 to the Memphis Grizzlies here. Boozer etched his name in the program’s history books this season, becoming the 14th player in Duke history to be named National Player of the Year. Duke enjoyed back-to-back winners of the award, as Cooper Flagg was named NPOY last season.

Boozer willed the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to No. 2 seed UConn 73-72, marking a second consecutive heartbreaking end to the Tournament for the Blue Devils. On the season, the Miami native averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds. He recorded 22 double-doubles. Per NBA Insider Brett Siegel, the Grizzlies do not have a preference of which prospect falls to them with the No. 3 pick, whether it be Peterson or Boozer.

Combine Measurables: 7-0.25 Wingspan, 9-0 Standing Reach

Caleb Wilson had his lone season at North Carolina, unfortunately cut short due to a broken thumb. However, he is still projected to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. In 24 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. He was named a Consensus All-American, along with earning First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. Wilson was unable to compete in the NCAA Tournament. This led to the Tar Heels being knocked out of the First Round by No. 11 seed VCU.

At the time of Wilson’s unfortunate injury, he was surging as one of the best players in the sport. This was shown on full display during North Carolina‘s upset of rival No. 4 Duke on Feb. 7, in which he scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. His addition to Chicago’s roster would provide a massive spark to a franchise desperately seeking success. Per NBA Insider Brett Siegel, most people around the league expect the Bulls to take Caleb Wilson at No. 4.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, PG, Illinois

Combine Measurables: 6-6.25 Wingspan, 8-4 Standing Reach

Illinois freshman point guard Keaton Wagler entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a three-star recruit, but will now surely be selected within the top 10 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wagler exploded as one of the best freshmen in the country this season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for an Illini team that made a run to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. Wagler, who shot 39.7% from three-point range, earned Stephen Curry comparisons throughout the season.

He was named a Consensus All-American this season. He also earned First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. Wagler was also named the recipient of the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard. Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported that Wagler and Houston‘s Kingston Flemings competed head-to-head in a workout at the Clippers’ facility last week, with word circulating that Wagler emerged as the more impressive prospect in that setting.

Combine Measurables: 6-7 Wingspan, 8-2.5 Standing Reach

Reigning SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. seems poised to become John Calipari‘s 21st player selected within the top 10 in the NBA Draft. Acuff Jr. was so good for Arkansas this season that it created a conversation regarding whether or not he was the best point guard to ever play for Calipari. In 36 games, the Detroit native averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.

He became the first SEC player since Pete Maravich (1969-70) to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists. “I got three guys in the draft, okay? Darius Acuff is ridiculous. I’m saying he’s top four, maybe even lower, in a better position. If people pass on him and he gets to six or seven, remember me saying they will regret it, because I coached this kid. And I coached some pretty good players,” Calipari said on last Friday’s episode of Wake Up Barstool.

Combine Measurables: 6-7.5 Wingspan, 8-4.5 Standing Reach

Louisville‘s Third Team All-ACC guard, Mikel Brown Jr., is projected to be selected with the No. 5 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. If selected in the top-10, Brown Jr. will become Louisville‘s first player to go in the top-10 since Samaki Walker in 1996. In 21 games this season, the Orlando native averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. Brown Jr. struggled with the injury bug this season, however, missing 14 of Louisville‘s 35 games.

When he was on the court, Brown Jr. was seemingly one of the best players in the ACC. His availability, however, prevented the Cardinals from returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. “I’ve been slept on my whole basketball career,” Brown Jr. said, via Andscape/YT. “I always have that [chip on my shoulder] any situation I go to. Don’t think I had a really good season even when I did play. I know what I’m capable of & ppl seen it through the 45 PT game, [the Kentucky game]. That’s the expectation I have for myself and I want to do that every single game.”

Combine Measurables: 6-3.5 Wingspan, 8-2.5 Standing Reach

Houston point guard Kingston Flemings looks to make it two top-10 selections for the program in the past three NBA Drafts (Jarace Walker at No. 8 in 2023). Flemings, who was named First Team All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Freshman Team, averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars this season. Houston compiled a 30-7 record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 3 seed Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen.

Flemings was one of the most dominant freshman guards in the country this season. On the night when Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points against Alabama, Flemings scored a career-high 42 points in a 90-86 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech. Although both performances ended in a loss, it truly showed just how special the guard play was from the freshman class this season. The Hawks will more than likely have their pick between Flemings, Brown Jr., and Wagler at this selection.

Combine Measurables: 6-6 Wingspan, 8-2.5 Standing Reach

After months of NBA Mock Drafts, Arizona combo-guard Brayden Burries finally finds his name listed as a potential top-10 pick. In this Mock, Burries is projected to be off the board at No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks. Many Mocks have Dallas landing on Louisville‘s Mikel Brown with this pick, but with Brown off the board at No. 7, Burries is the pick here. In his lone season at Arizona, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Burries was pivotal in Arizona‘s first run to the Final Four since 2001. The California native scored at least 13 points in all five of the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament games, although he shot a combined 8-26 from the field in the Elite Eight and Final Four games. Arizona’s combo guard is looking to become the program’s first top-10 selection in the NBA Draft since 2022 (Bennedict Mathurin at No. 6).

Combine Measurables: 6-11.5 Wingspan, 9-1.5 Standing Reach

In his lone season in Knoxville, Tennessee power forward Nate Ament made an indelible mark on Volunteer fans. Ament became a massive fan-favorite, averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for a Tennessee program that made a third consecutive appearance in the Elite Eight. He was named a Second Team All-SEC selection, along with being tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Ament appears to be on his way to being Rick Barnes‘ first top-10 NBA Draft selection since Tristan Thompson in 2011.

Ament contributed seven 20-plus point performances in SEC play this season. This includes 29-point performances in wins over Oklahoma and No. 17 Alabama. He goes down as one of the best freshmen in Tennessee program history, and will certainly be one of the highest drafted in program history. Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported that Ament has drawn interest as high as the Clippers at No. 5, Brooklyn at No. 6 and ranks as a strong contender to emerge as Dallas’ ultimate pick at No. 9.

Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Morez Johnson Jr., C, Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Christian Anderson, SG, Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

24. New York Knicks: Karim Lopez, PF, New Zealand Breakers

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

26. Denver Nuggets: Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

27. Boston Celtics: Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Meleek Thomas, PG, Arkansas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Joshua Jefferson, PF, Iowa State

30. 30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

