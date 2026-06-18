2026 NBA Draft: CBS Sports releases updated mock draft, predictions for all 30 First Round picks

With just five days remaining until the 2026 NBA Draft, CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno has released his latest Mock Draft.

Nine of the projected top-10 selections in the Mock consists of college freshmen, led by BYU‘s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas‘ Darryn Peterson, and Duke‘s Cameron Boozer. The first non-freshman off the board here is Michigan‘s Aday Mara at pick No. 8. Twenty-nine of the projected 30 First Round picks also played college basketball this season. To compare, six international players were selected in the First Round of last year’s NBA Draft.

The First Round of CBS Sports’ latest NBA Mock Draft is below.

Combine Measurables: 7-0.25 Wingspan, 8-10 Standing Reach

Following a historic freshman season at BYU, star forward AJ Dybantsa is projected to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards. In his lone season in Provo, Dybantsa made an everlasting mark. Dybantsa scored the third-most points in a season by a freshman in NCAA history (894), led the country in scoring (25.5 points), and broke 19 program freshman season/single-game records. He was named a Consensus All-American and earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Dybantsa entered the season as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and played like it all season long. He cemented his mark as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the Draft thanks to a strong end to the season, which saw him score 20-plus points in his final 14 games. This included a 40-point performance in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Texas. Per NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Dybantsa met with Wizards leadership in mid-June and his camp got strong signals from them that he would be the first pick in the Draft.

Combine Measurables: 7-1.5 Wingspan, 9-0 Standing Reach

Duke freshman power forward Cameron Boozer is projected to be off the board at pick No. 2 to the Utah Jazz here. Many are expecting Kansas‘ Darryn Peterson to go at No. 2, meaning this would be a major curveball. Boozer etched his name in the program’s history books this season, becoming the 14th player in Duke history to be named National Player of the Year. Duke enjoyed back-to-back winners of the award, as Cooper Flagg was named NPOY last season.

Boozer willed the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to No. 2 seed UConn 73-72, marking a second consecutive heartbreaking end to the Tournament for the Blue Devils. On the season, the Miami native averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds. He recorded 22 double-doubles. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the Jazz were strongly considering Boozer with the No. 2 pick, viewing him as an ideal complementary fit alongside Jaren Jackson Jr..

Combine Measurables: 6-9.75 Wingspan, 8-7 Standing Reach

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson‘s short slide in this Mock Draft ends here, as he is projected at pick No. 3 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Peterson struggled with cramping and on-and-off injuries during his lone season at Kansas, but looked like one of the best players in the sport when he was on the court. The Canton, OH native earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors, as he averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The freshman totaled 12 20-plus point games, even hitting the mark in three of the Jayhawks’ four postseason games. This included a 28-point performance in Kansas‘ NCAA Tournament First Round victory over Cal Baptist. Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth reported that Peterson’s camp wants to land at either No. 1 with Washington or No. 3 with Memphis, and avoid Utah at No. 2. This would satisfy those wishes.

Combine Measurables: 7-0.25 Wingspan, 9-0 Standing Reach

Caleb Wilson had his lone season at North Carolina unfortunately cut short due to a broken thumb. However, he is still projected to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. In 24 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. He was named a Consensus All-American, along with earning First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. Wilson was unable to compete in the NCAA Tournament. This led to the Tar Heels being knocked out of the First Round by No. 11 seed VCU.

At the time of Wilson’s unfortunate injury, he was surging as one of the best players in the sport. This was shown on full display during North Carolina‘s upset of rival No. 4 Duke on Feb. 7, in which he scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. His addition to Chicago’s roster would provide a massive spark to a franchise desperately seeking success. He’d join a young core consisting of players such as Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, and Rob Dillingham. Per NBA Insider Brett Siegel, people expect the Bulls to take Caleb Wilson at No. 4.

Combine Measurables: 6-7.5 Wingspan, 8-4.5 Standing Reach

Louisville‘s Third Team All-ACC guard, Mikel Brown Jr., is projected to be selected with the No. 5 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. If selected in the top-10, Brown Jr. will become Louisville‘s first player to go in the top-10 since Samaki Walker in 1996. In 21 games this season, the Orlando native averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. Brown Jr. struggled with the injury bug this season, however, missing 14 of Louisville‘s 35 games.

When he was on the court, Brown Jr. was seemingly one of the best players in the ACC. His availability, however, prevented the Cardinals from returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. His best game of the season came in Louisville‘s dominant 118-77 win over Will Wade and NC State on Feb. 9, which saw him score a career-high 45 points. Brown Jr. will workout for the Clippers on June 19, just four days before the Draft.

Combine Measurables: 6-11.5 Wingspan, 9-1.5 Standing Reach

In his lone season in Knoxville, Tennessee power forward Nate Ament made an indelible mark on Volunteer fans. Ament became a massive fan-favorite, averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for a Tennessee program that made a third consecutive appearance in the Elite Eight. He was named a Second Team All-SEC selection, along with being tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Ament appears to be on his way to being Rick Barnes‘ first top-10 NBA Draft selection since Tristan Thompson in 2011.

Ament contributed seven 20-plus point performances in SEC play this season. This includes 29-point performances in wins over Oklahoma and No. 17 Alabama. He goes down as one of the best freshmen in Tennessee program history, and will certainly be one of the highest drafted in program history. Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported that Ament has drawn interest as high as the Clippers at No. 5, Brooklyn at No. 6 and ranks as a strong contender to emerge as Dallas’ ultimate pick at No. 9.

Combine Measurables: 6-7 Wingspan, 8-2.5 Standing Reach

Reigning SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. seems poised to become John Calipari‘s 21st player selected within the top 10 in the NBA Draft. Acuff Jr. was so good for Arkansas this season that it created a conversation regarding whether or not he was the best point guard to ever play for Calipari. In 36 games, the Detroit native averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.

He became the first SEC player since Pete Maravich (1969-70) to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists. “I got three guys in the draft, okay? Darius Acuff is ridiculous. I’m saying he’s top four, maybe even lower, in a better position. If people pass on him and he gets to six or seven, remember me saying they will regret it, because I coached this kid. And I coached some pretty good players,” Calipari said on last Friday’s episode of Wake Up Barstool.

Combine Measurables: 7-6 Wingspan, 9-9 Standing Reach

Aday Mara‘s decision to transfer from UCLA to Michigan ahead of the 2025-26 season paid off massively for the 7’3″ center. He helped the Wolverines to a National Championship and is now projected as a top-10 selection in the NBA Draft. In his lone season at Michigan, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks. He was tabbed ‘The Boris Diaw of Mark Eaton‘s’ by The Ringer ahead of the NBA Draft.

He dominated throughout Michigan‘s run to a National Championship, averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks throughout six NCAA Tournament games. Mara is one of three Michigan players projected to be selected within the First Round of the Draft. Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. are also present. The trio helped propel Michigan to its first National Championship win since 1989 this season.

Illinois freshman point guard Keaton Wagler entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a three-star recruit, but will now surely be selected within the top 10 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wagler exploded as one of the best freshmen in the country this season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for an Illini team that made a run to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. Wagler, who shot 39.7% from three-point range, earned Stephen Curry comparisons throughout the season.

He was named a Consensus All-American this season. He also earned First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. Wagler was also named the recipient of the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard. Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported that Wagler and Houston‘s Kingston Flemings competed head-to-head in a workout at the Clippers’ facility last week, with word circulating that Wagler emerged as the more impressive prospect in that setting.

Houston point guard Kingston Flemings looks to make it two top-10 selections for the program in the past three NBA Drafts (Jarace Walker at No. 8 in 2023). Flemings, who was named First Team All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Freshman Team, averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars this season. Houston compiled a 30-7 record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 3 seed Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen.

Flemings was one of the most dominant freshman guards in the country this season. On the night when Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points against Alabama, Flemings scored a career-high 42 points in a 90-86 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech. Although both performances ended in a loss, it truly showed just how special the guard play was from the freshman class this season. Per NBA Insider Brett Siegel, the Clippers held high interest in Flemings with the No. 5 pick, but it appears as if he has been surpassed by Mikel Brown Jr. and Keaton Wagler.

Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Morez Johnson Jr., C, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Brayden Burries, PG, Arizona

13. Miami Heat: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

19. Toronto Raptors: Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Karim Lopez, PF, New Zealand Breakers

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Christian Anderson, SG, Texas Tech

24. New York Knicks: Meleek Thomas, SG, Arkansas

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

26. Denver Nuggets: Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

27. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Joshua Jefferson, PF, Iowa State

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John’s