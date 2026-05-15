2026 NBA Draft Combine: CBS ranks biggest fallers, risers ahead of NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine has officially come and gone. Some players rose to the occasion, while others might have had their stocks negatively affected by their performances.

With the draft order officially set after Sunday’s NBA Draft Lottery, all prospects can do now is wait for June 23. On that date, the first 30 selections of the NBA Draft will be revealed. The Second Round will be revealed the following night.

Following the Combine, CBS Sports has ranked its biggest risers and fallers from the event. The list is headlined by Baylor guard Cameron Carr and Cincinnati forward Baba Miller, who dominated in their respective Combine scrimmages.

Across one Combine scrimmage: 26:44 MIN, 9-18 FG (6-12 3PT), 30 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, +5 +/-

Baylor guard Cameron Carr was universally lauded as one of the biggest risers of this year’s NBA Draft Combine. Carr posted an impressive 42.5-inch vertical leap and absolutely dominated in the 5-on-5 scrimmage he participated in. In almost 27 minutes, Carr drilled six three-pointers and contributed 30 points. In 34 games last season, Carr averaged 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for a Baylor team that missed the NCAA Tournament.

Across one Combine scrimmage: 20:36 MIN, 3-8 FG (0-0 3PT), 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, +17 +/-

Texas forward Dailyn Swain, who helped propel the Longhorns to a Sweet Sixteen run last season, was deemed one of the fallers on the Combine. He measured in at a 6-10 wingspan and recorded an 8-8.5 standing reach, but had a bit of a disappointing 5-on-5 scrimmage performance. He withdrew from 5-on-5 play following his first scrimmage, in which he made just three of eight shots in nearly 21 minutes on the court. Swain averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for Texas last season.

Did not participate in Combine scrimmage

As Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance continues his journey back from a torn ACL, he was deemed one of the biggest risers in the Draft. Quaintance did not participate in any scrimmages, but told reporters he was ‘95%’ back to full health. He recorded a 7-5.25 wingspan and a 9-1 standing reach at the Combine, showing just how effective he can be at blocking shots in the league. In four games at Kentucky last season, Quaintance averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Did not participate in Combine scrimmage

Arizona forward Koa Peat has been deemed, maybe, the biggest faller of the NBA Draft Combine. Peat went 6-25 in the three-point challenge and did not participate in any 5-on-5 scrimmages. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that NBA scouts and executives believe Peat should return to Arizona for his sophomore season rather than remain in the NBA Draft. Once a consensus Top 15 pick, Peat has seemingly fallen towards the end of the First Round in many Mock Drafts.

Did not participate in Combine scrimmage

Although reigning National Champion Morez Johnson Jr. did not participate in any Combine scrimmages, he was deemed one of the biggest risers of the Combine. Johnson Jr. recorded a 7-3.5 wingspan and an 8-11 standing reach at the Combine. One of the biggest contributors on last season’s Michigan team, Johnson Jr. averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Across two Combine scrimmages: 49:42 MIN, 5-18 FG (3-11 3PT), 15 PTS, 10 AST, 1 REB, -10 +/-

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner was instrumental in the Commodores’ stellar 2025-26 season, but struggled mightily across two Combine scrimmages. In almost 50 minutes of play, Tanner made just five of his 18 shots. This includes just 3-11 from three-point range. All three three-point shots came in the first scrimmage, as he shot 0-4 from three in his second scrimmage. Tanner averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 assists last season and was named First Team All-SEC.

Across two Combine scrimmages: 39:59 MIN, 10-16 FG (0-0 3PT), 17 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, +13 +/-

UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. was one of two former Huskies lauded as winners at the Combine. Reed Jr. dominated across two scrimmages, making 10 of his 16 shots. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and posted a stellar combined +13 +/-. Reed Jr. averaged 14.7 points and 9.0 rebounds for UConn last season and was pivotal in the Huskies’ run to the National Championship Game. He looks to become the next great UConn big man in the NBA, joining the likes of Emeka Okafor and Donovan Clingan.

Did not participate in Combine scrimmage

Just like his UConn teammate, Alex Karaban was labeled one of the risers of the Combine. Karaban shot 74.8% across all shooting drills, which ranked first among all players participating. This should come as a shock to nobody, as Karaban established himself as one of the winningest players in recent college basketball history. Karaban helped fuel UConn to three Final Fours and National Championships across four seasons of play.

Across two Combine scrimmages: 42:41 MIN, 10-19 FG (3-7 3PT), 33 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST, +10 +/-

Finally, Cincinnati forward Baba Miller stood out among players participating in Combine scrimmages. Miller made 10-19 shots, totaling 33 points and 15 rebounds in almost a combined 43 minutes of play. Miller was one of the best big men in the Big 12 this season, averaging 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. He was named Second Team All-Big 12, and is looking to become Cincinnati’s first First Round Draft selection since Jacob Evans (2018).