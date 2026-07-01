2026 NBA Draft: Contract details revealed for Cavaliers second-round pick Meleek Thomas

Meleek Thomas has inked his NBA deal. After being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and then subsequently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former Arkansas guard is getting paid.

According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Thomas has signed a 4-year contract worth $9.3 million. Additionally, the first 3 years and 6.4 million is guaranteed, which is actually more guaranteed money than picks 26-30 in this year’s draft, he noted.

Thomas spent just one season with the Razorbacks, starring as a true freshman. As a recruit, he was ranked as a five-star prospect by the Rivals Industry Rankings. The former Razorbacks star also checked in as the No. 11 overall player in the class and the No. 2 shooting guard in his class, hailing from Pittsburgh, Penn.

As a freshman at Arkansas, Meleek Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He started 21 of the 37 contests he appeared in. He finished the year shooting a blistering 41.6% from 3-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Thomas checked in at 6 foot 3 barefoot and weighed 189.6 pounds. He checked in with a 6 foot 6.75 wingspan and an 8 foot 4 standing reach.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Meleek Thomas

There wasn’t necessarily a ton of tape on Thomas, as he played his true freshman season at Arkansas this year. But there was a lot to like, even with Thomas taking a secondary role.

“Meleek Thomas showed flashes of his offensive skill at Arkansas, taking on a secondary role beside Darius Acuff, where he knocked down shots off the catch and created for himself at times,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “The ability to play better defense in a team concept and become a secondary playmaker remain his swing skills.”

Others were impressed with Meleek Thomas from his high school days. He was one of the top prospects in the country, catching the eye of On3’s Jamie Shaw all the way back in 2022.

“Meleek Thomas is a bucket-getter who is wired to score. He is electric when it comes to shooting the ball with range that extends well beyond the three-point arc and the confidence that extends to any level,” Shaw wrote then. “He has good length with some quick-twitch pop to his game. Thomas is able to carve out space off the bounce.

“His dribble can get him open, and he has the ability to contort his body to get his shoulders squared upon release. He will need to continue adding weight to his frame. Scoring comes so easily to him, he can get shot happy. Thomas is a good on-ball defender and has natural instincts in the passing lanes. he is tracking as one of the top guards, nationally, in his class.”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.