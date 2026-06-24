2026 NBA Draft: Dusty May goes viral for reaction to Thunder picking Aday Mara

Newly hired Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May is going viral. This is for his hilarious reaction to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s selection of Aday Mara in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft.

Mara’s selection marked the third Michigan alum selected within the top-12 picks in the Draft. Morez Johnson Jr. went at No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks, Yaxel Lendeborg went at No. 11 to the Golden State Warriors, and Mara went No. 12 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. As the camera panned to May, he hit an awkward clap just seconds after the camera lingered on him.

May shocked the college basketball world earlier this week when it was announced that he was departing Michigan for the Mavericks’ opening. May led the Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1989 last year and is now heading to the NBA alongside Morez Johnson.

Dusty May was hyped to see Aday Mara drafted 😂



Three of his Michigan players drafted in the first round 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Odt7LDOLka — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2026

Mara began his college career at UCLA during the 2023-24 season and played for the Bruins for two seasons. After that, he transferred to Michigan and helped the win a national championship this past season.

In 40 games this year, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shot 66.8% from the floor and 30% from three-point range. Over his career, he averaged 7.1 points per game and shot 61% from the floor, so he had a career year with the Wolverines.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Aday Mara

Going into the NBA Draft, On3 basketball expert James Fletcher III broke down the tape on Mara. Following a national championship season with the Wolverines, Mara has some elite traits for the NBA.

“Aday Mara brings elite size to the table; that’s clear no matter what tape you watch,” Fletcher said. “He also rebounds and protects the paint, creating additional value with his ability to facilitate from the center position. Like many Michigan bigs under Dusty May, he also added value by playing alongside other bigs in a successful offensive scheme.”

Mara was part of a dominant Michigan team in 2025-26. The team went 37-3 and 19-1 in the Big Ten. Despite winning the conference in the regular season, Mara and the Wolverines fell to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Still, they rallied in the NCAA Tournament.

Mara was big down the stretch, especially in the Final Four against Arizona. He led the team with nine rebounds in the win and helped the Wolverines beat UConn 69-63 in the title game.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.