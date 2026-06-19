2026 NBA Draft: ESPN lists final Top 100 big board of player prospects

The 2026 NBA Draft is quickly approaching. With that, ESPN has released its final Top 100 player rankings.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo made a notable change at the top of the board, moving Kansas’ Darryn Peterson back to No. 1 overall. BYU star AJ Dybantsa dropped to No. 2. Woo wrote that his decision came after gaining more context from NBA sources regarding Peterson’s medical outlook.

With draft night closing in, the debate over the top prospect remains one of the biggest storylines. Here is a look at ESPN’s final top 10 prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft.

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Peterson reclaimed the No. 1 spot after beginning the season there on Woo’s board. His elite shot creation, deep shooting range and ability to take over games remain his biggest selling points.

While his lone season at Kansas was impacted by health issues, NBA teams reportedly have not shown long-term concern. Woo views Peterson as a future star guard with stylistic similarities to Devin Booker.

Dybantsa remains one of the most talented players in the draft after a strong freshman season at BYU. He led Division I in scoring while shooting 51% from the field and continued to improve as the year progressed.

His size, strength and downhill scoring ability make him a potential franchise player. To reach that ceiling, Woo noted he must improve as a shooter, defender and off-ball contributor.

Boozer sits third after a dominant freshman season at Duke. His strength, skill, passing and basketball IQ make him one of the safest prospects in the class.

Woo believes Boozer should be an immediate winning starter in the NBA. The question is whether his average athleticism limits him from becoming a true No. 1 option on a championship team.

Wilson brings energy, explosiveness and physicality to the frontcourt. He plays above the rim, competes on the interior and showed flashes of offensive upside at North Carolina.

His ball skills and perimeter shooting remain works in progress. Woo believes his motor and athletic tools give him excellent long-term potential.

Wagler emerged as one of the biggest risers in the class after leading Illinois to a Final Four run. His size, shooting, poise and playmaking vision make him effective at either guard spot.

He still needs to add strength and answer defensive questions. Woo views him as a building-block guard with strong intangibles and upside.

Acuff exceeded expectations during his freshman season at Arkansas. He proved he can score at all three levels while improving as a decision-maker and lead guard.

His defensive limitations remain a concern for some evaluators. Still, Woo believes his creation ability gives him long-term star potential.

Brown’s freshman season at Louisville was uneven, but his upside remains obvious. His size, vision and deep shooting ability give him a strong foundation as a lead guard.

A back injury impacted his season, adding context to some of his inconsistency. Woo believes Brown still has the talent and time to unlock his NBA ceiling.

Flemings stands out as one of the best athletes among the draft’s top guards. He is explosive downhill, unselfish with the ball and willing to compete defensively.

His shooting improved at Houston, though his mechanics remain a question. Woo sees him as a long-term NBA guard whose ceiling depends on continued perimeter growth.

Ament offers an intriguing mix of size, fluidity and perimeter skill. He began the season as a projected top-five pick but became more polarizing due to inconsistent production.

His finishing, strength and defensive mobility remain areas to improve. Still, Woo noted players with his size and upside usually receive long developmental runways.

Mara rebuilt his draft stock after transferring from UCLA to Michigan. At 7-foot-3, he brings rare size along with advanced passing and touch around the basket.

His mobility, rebounding range and jumper remain concerns. Woo views him as the most offensively gifted center in the class, with upside as a frontcourt hub.

11. Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

12. Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/C, Michigan

13. Hannes Steinbach, PF/C, Washington

14. Karim Lopez, SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers

15. Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C, Michigan

16. Christian Anderson Jr., PG, Texas Tech

17. Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

18. Labaron Philon Jr., PG, Alabama

19. Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston

20. Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

21. Cameron Carr, SG/SF, Baylor

22. Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

23. Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas

24. Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

25. Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

Nos. 26-50

26. Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C, St. John’s

27. Koa Peat, PF/SF, Arizona

28. Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

29. Meleek Thomas, SG/PG, Arkansas

30. Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Valencia

31. Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn

32. Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

33. Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF, Iowa State

34. Baba Miller, PF/C, Cincinnati

35. Ryan Conwell, SG, Louisville

36. Jack Kayil, PG/SG, Alba Berlin

37. Richie Saunders, SG/SF, BYU

38. Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston

39. Braden Smith, PG, Purdue

40. Dillon Mitchell, PF, St. John’s

41. Trevon Brazile, PF/C, Arkansas

42. Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee

43. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee

44. Jaden Bradley, PG, Arizona

45. Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C, South Florida

46. Bryce Hopkins, SF/PF, St. John’s

47. Tobe Awaka, PF, Arizona

48. Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia

49. Bruce Thornton, PG, Ohio State

50. Tyler Nickel, SG, Vanderbilt

Nos. 51-75

51. Tobi Lawal, PF, Virginia Tech

52. Aaron Nkrumah, SG, Tennessee State

53. Nick Martinelli, SF/PF, Northwestern

54. Vsevolod Ishchenko, SG/SF, Lokomotiv Kuban

55. Nate Bittle, C, Oregon

56. Maliq Brown, PF/C, Duke

57. Milos Uzan, PG, Houston

58. Noam Yaacov, PG, Oostende

59. Oscar Cluff, C, Purdue

60. Otega Oweh, SG/SF, Kentucky

61. Kylan Boswell, PG/SG, Illinois

62. Tyler Bilodeau, PF, UCLA

63. Michael Ajayi, SF, Butler

64. Jaden Henley, SG, Grand Canyon

65. Nick Boyd, PG/SG, Wisconsin

66. Malique Lewis, SF, Southeast Melbourne

67. Quadir Copeland, PG, NC State

68. Rafael Castro, C, George Washington

69. Graham Ike, PF, Gonzaga

70. Jaron Pierre Jr., SG, SMU

71. Tre Donaldson, PG, Miami

72. Ernest Udeh Jr., C, Miami

73. Mark Mitchell, PF, Missouri

74. Tamin Lipsey, PG, Iowa State

75. Keyshawn Hall, SF, Auburn

Nos. 76-100

76. Darrion Williams, SF, NC State

77. Trey Kaufman-Renn, PF/C, Purdue

78. Seth Trimble, PG/SG, North Carolina

79. Elijah Mahi, SG, Santa Clara

80. Lamar Wilkerson, SG, Indiana

81. Peter Suder, PG/SG, Miami (Ohio)

82. Duke Miles, PG/SG, Vanderbilt

83. William Kyle III, PF, Syracuse

84. Tre Carroll, SF, Xavier

85. Isaac McKneely, SG, Louisville

86. Malik Reneau, PF, Miami

87. Jalen Washington, PF/C, Vanderbilt

88. Lajae Jones, SG/SF, Florida State

89. Tucker DeVries, SG/SF, Indiana

90. Robert McCray V, PG, Florida State

91. Jaxon Kohler, C, Michigan State

92. Cade Tyson, SG/SF, Minnesota

93. Jaylin Sellers, SG, Providence

94. Donovan Atwell, SG, Texas Tech

95. Josh Dix, SG, Creighton

96. Melvin Council Jr., PG/SG, Kansas

97. Mohammad Amini, G/F, Nancy

98. Malik Dia, SF/PF, Ole Miss

99. Fletcher Loyer, SG, Purdue

100. Ben Humrichous, PF, Illinois