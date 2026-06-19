On3 NBA Draft
2026 NBA Draft: ESPN lists final Top 100 big board of player prospects
The 2026 NBA Draft is quickly approaching. With that, ESPN has released its final Top 100 player rankings.
ESPN’s Jeremy Woo made a notable change at the top of the board, moving Kansas’ Darryn Peterson back to No. 1 overall. BYU star AJ Dybantsa dropped to No. 2. Woo wrote that his decision came after gaining more context from NBA sources regarding Peterson’s medical outlook.
With draft night closing in, the debate over the top prospect remains one of the biggest storylines. Here is a look at ESPN’s final top 10 prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft.
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1. Darryn Peterson, PG/SG, Kansas
Peterson reclaimed the No. 1 spot after beginning the season there on Woo’s board. His elite shot creation, deep shooting range and ability to take over games remain his biggest selling points.
While his lone season at Kansas was impacted by health issues, NBA teams reportedly have not shown long-term concern. Woo views Peterson as a future star guard with stylistic similarities to Devin Booker.
2. AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU
Dybantsa remains one of the most talented players in the draft after a strong freshman season at BYU. He led Division I in scoring while shooting 51% from the field and continued to improve as the year progressed.
His size, strength and downhill scoring ability make him a potential franchise player. To reach that ceiling, Woo noted he must improve as a shooter, defender and off-ball contributor.
3. Cameron Boozer, PF/C, Duke
Boozer sits third after a dominant freshman season at Duke. His strength, skill, passing and basketball IQ make him one of the safest prospects in the class.
Woo believes Boozer should be an immediate winning starter in the NBA. The question is whether his average athleticism limits him from becoming a true No. 1 option on a championship team.
4. Caleb Wilson, PF/C, North Carolina
Wilson brings energy, explosiveness and physicality to the frontcourt. He plays above the rim, competes on the interior and showed flashes of offensive upside at North Carolina.
His ball skills and perimeter shooting remain works in progress. Woo believes his motor and athletic tools give him excellent long-term potential.
5. Keaton Wagler, PG/SG, Illinois
Wagler emerged as one of the biggest risers in the class after leading Illinois to a Final Four run. His size, shooting, poise and playmaking vision make him effective at either guard spot.
He still needs to add strength and answer defensive questions. Woo views him as a building-block guard with strong intangibles and upside.
6. Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas
Acuff exceeded expectations during his freshman season at Arkansas. He proved he can score at all three levels while improving as a decision-maker and lead guard.
His defensive limitations remain a concern for some evaluators. Still, Woo believes his creation ability gives him long-term star potential.
7. Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville
Brown’s freshman season at Louisville was uneven, but his upside remains obvious. His size, vision and deep shooting ability give him a strong foundation as a lead guard.
A back injury impacted his season, adding context to some of his inconsistency. Woo believes Brown still has the talent and time to unlock his NBA ceiling.
8. Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston
Flemings stands out as one of the best athletes among the draft’s top guards. He is explosive downhill, unselfish with the ball and willing to compete defensively.
His shooting improved at Houston, though his mechanics remain a question. Woo sees him as a long-term NBA guard whose ceiling depends on continued perimeter growth.
9. Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee
Ament offers an intriguing mix of size, fluidity and perimeter skill. He began the season as a projected top-five pick but became more polarizing due to inconsistent production.
His finishing, strength and defensive mobility remain areas to improve. Still, Woo noted players with his size and upside usually receive long developmental runways.
10. Aday Mara, C, Michigan
Mara rebuilt his draft stock after transferring from UCLA to Michigan. At 7-foot-3, he brings rare size along with advanced passing and touch around the basket.
His mobility, rebounding range and jumper remain concerns. Woo views him as the most offensively gifted center in the class, with upside as a frontcourt hub.
11. Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona
12. Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/C, Michigan
13. Hannes Steinbach, PF/C, Washington
14. Karim Lopez, SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers
15. Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C, Michigan
16. Christian Anderson Jr., PG, Texas Tech
17. Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara
18. Labaron Philon Jr., PG, Alabama
19. Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston
20. Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa
21. Cameron Carr, SG/SF, Baylor
22. Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky
23. Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas
24. Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford
25. Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke
Nos. 26-50
26. Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C, St. John’s
27. Koa Peat, PF/SF, Arizona
28. Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina
29. Meleek Thomas, SG/PG, Arkansas
30. Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Valencia
31. Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn
32. Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn
33. Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF, Iowa State
34. Baba Miller, PF/C, Cincinnati
35. Ryan Conwell, SG, Louisville
36. Jack Kayil, PG/SG, Alba Berlin
37. Richie Saunders, SG/SF, BYU
38. Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston
39. Braden Smith, PG, Purdue
40. Dillon Mitchell, PF, St. John’s
41. Trevon Brazile, PF/C, Arkansas
42. Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee
43. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee
44. Jaden Bradley, PG, Arizona
45. Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C, South Florida
46. Bryce Hopkins, SF/PF, St. John’s
47. Tobe Awaka, PF, Arizona
48. Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia
49. Bruce Thornton, PG, Ohio State
50. Tyler Nickel, SG, Vanderbilt
Nos. 51-75
51. Tobi Lawal, PF, Virginia Tech
52. Aaron Nkrumah, SG, Tennessee State
53. Nick Martinelli, SF/PF, Northwestern
54. Vsevolod Ishchenko, SG/SF, Lokomotiv Kuban
55. Nate Bittle, C, Oregon
56. Maliq Brown, PF/C, Duke
57. Milos Uzan, PG, Houston
58. Noam Yaacov, PG, Oostende
59. Oscar Cluff, C, Purdue
60. Otega Oweh, SG/SF, Kentucky
61. Kylan Boswell, PG/SG, Illinois
62. Tyler Bilodeau, PF, UCLA
63. Michael Ajayi, SF, Butler
64. Jaden Henley, SG, Grand Canyon
65. Nick Boyd, PG/SG, Wisconsin
66. Malique Lewis, SF, Southeast Melbourne
67. Quadir Copeland, PG, NC State
68. Rafael Castro, C, George Washington
69. Graham Ike, PF, Gonzaga
70. Jaron Pierre Jr., SG, SMU
71. Tre Donaldson, PG, Miami
72. Ernest Udeh Jr., C, Miami
73. Mark Mitchell, PF, Missouri
74. Tamin Lipsey, PG, Iowa State
75. Keyshawn Hall, SF, Auburn
Nos. 76-100
76. Darrion Williams, SF, NC State
77. Trey Kaufman-Renn, PF/C, Purdue
78. Seth Trimble, PG/SG, North Carolina
79. Elijah Mahi, SG, Santa Clara
80. Lamar Wilkerson, SG, Indiana
81. Peter Suder, PG/SG, Miami (Ohio)
82. Duke Miles, PG/SG, Vanderbilt
83. William Kyle III, PF, Syracuse
84. Tre Carroll, SF, Xavier
85. Isaac McKneely, SG, Louisville
86. Malik Reneau, PF, Miami
87. Jalen Washington, PF/C, Vanderbilt
88. Lajae Jones, SG/SF, Florida State
89. Tucker DeVries, SG/SF, Indiana
90. Robert McCray V, PG, Florida State
91. Jaxon Kohler, C, Michigan State
92. Cade Tyson, SG/SF, Minnesota
93. Jaylin Sellers, SG, Providence
94. Donovan Atwell, SG, Texas Tech
95. Josh Dix, SG, Creighton
96. Melvin Council Jr., PG/SG, Kansas
97. Mohammad Amini, G/F, Nancy
98. Malik Dia, SF/PF, Ole Miss
99. Fletcher Loyer, SG, Purdue
100. Ben Humrichous, PF, Illinois