2026 NBA Draft: ESPN predicts high-end, low-end outcomes for top prospects, closest comparisons

The calendar turning to June means we are officially in draft month. Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, will host the 2026 NBA Draft for a two-day event. But as usual, a lot of the focus is on what will happen on Day 1, as the first round is littered with talent for teams to select.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

ESPN wanted to give a better idea of who these prospects compare to. So, they gave high-end and low-end outcomes for potential lottery selections. Closest comparisons were even provided by the Worldwide Leader.

In total, 12 guys were included in this process. Let’s get the ball rolling with the name everyone expects to be called first by commissioner Adam Silver.

High end: Supercharged Jaylen Brown

Low end: Supercharged RJ Barrett

There is not much doubt about who will be the No. 1 overall pick. Seeing these comparisons from ESPN might explain exactly why Dybantsa is universally loved in NBA circles. Getting a “supercharged Jaylen Brown” screams franchise-caliber player.

High end: Damian Lillard with better tools

Low end: Jamal Murray with better defense

College basketball fans did not get to see Peterson’s full skill set throughout an entire season. Still, he should be one of the first three or four names called in just over 20 days. Peterson’s high-end and low-end are both well-known players who have shone in big moments.

High end: Kevin Love with more ball skills

Low end: Domantas Sabonis with better 3-point shooting

Boozer might be considered the safest option of the top-end guys in this year’s class. Everyone knows what they will be getting out of the Duke star. He does so many different things well, including shoot the ball from deep.

High end: Bouncier Pascal Siakam

Low end: Peak John Collins

Similar to Peterson, Wilson’s college basketball career was interrupted due to injuries. He appears to be healthy now, though, and should be good to go moving forward. Wilson certainly has the capability to become a star in the NBA.

High end: Slower-paced Tyrese Haliburton

Low end: Andrew Nembhard with less defense

Wagler found himself as one of the sport’s breakout stars as a true freshman. This class was considered special from the get-go and Wagler found a way to stand out above a good bit of others. Now, his name is being associated with Haiburton, if everything goes right.

High end: Jalen Brunson

Low end: Mike Bibby

Brunson is about 48 hours away from playing in the NBA Finals for the New York Knicks. So, while size is considered a problem for him and Acuff, winning with this type of player is certainly possible. If Acuff can maximize, his scoring ability might be able to carry a team for years to come.

High end: De’Aaron Fox

Low end: Brandon Knight

For the second time in his career, Fox made an NBA All-Star team this season. Flemings turning into an All-Star would prove to be a successful lottery pick. It’s where ESPN sees him on the high-end, especially as Fox just made the Western Conference Finals with San Antonio.

High end: Brook Lopez with more passing

Low end: Less athletic Andrew Bogut

Mara makes up one of two Michigan players to be featured on this list. ESPN sees the high-end being Brook Lopez for Mara, just with a better ability to distribute. This is why teams are interested in drafting him in the lottery, hoping to add a big man to the roster.

High end: Smaller LaMelo Ball

Low end: D’Angelo Russell

Brown ends a nice run of point guards on this list from ESPN. To them, the comparisons feel pretty simple. Ball is one of the better scorers in the NBA when healthy, while Russell built a longstanding career.

High end: Bigger Harrison Barnes

Low end: Bigger Ziaire Williams

Ament left high school as the No. 4 overall player per the Rivals Industry Rankings and a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. His ability at his size certainly was a big reason why. Maybe everything did not go to plan at Tennessee, but Ament still projects well.

High end: Less athletic Derrick White

Low end: Quentin Grimes

Arizona made a run to the final four, partly due to the play of Burries. He served as the team’s two-guard, playing alongside veteran point guard Jaden Bradley. ESPN sees a similar role for Burries at the next level, wherever he ends up.

Michigan F Yaxel Lendemborg

High end: Jalen Johnson

Low end: Aaron Gordon

We could have been talking about Lendemborg this time last year. Instead, he opted to skip the 2025 NBA Draft and return to Michigan for another season. The move is going to pay off for him in a big way, becoming a better player and likely getting taken in the lottery.