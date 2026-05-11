2026 NBA Draft: ESPN releases 2-round mock draft after lottery

With the NBA Draft lottery in the rearview mirror, it’s time for NBA mock drafts! ESPN released its latest two-round mock draft, courtesy of Jeremy Woo.

There are some obvious selections near the top of the lottery picks. But it gets quite interesting as you go through the first round.

But we won’t stop there! We’ll give you ESPN’s full two-round mock draft for 2026, starting at the top!

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF – BYU

Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this ESPN NBA mock draft to the Wizards.

The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, PG/SG – Kansas

Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.

However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, PF/C – Duke

Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.

So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF/C – North Carolina

It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. Here’s where NBA mock drafts get really interesting, though, especially ESPN’s.

Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, PG/SG – Illinois

Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.

Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., PG – Arkansas

The Nets need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Brooklyn.

Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range.

7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, PG – Houston

If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Kings need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.

In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Mikel Brown Jr., PG – Louisville

Brown is next up in the NBA mock draft from ESPN. He was limited to just 21 games this past season, but he played really well.

The Hawks need a spark in their backcourt and Brown fits the bill. He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, SG – Arizona

Burries overcame a slow start to his season and was the leading scorer on one of the best teams in the country. He’ll end up a top 10 pick, per this NBA mock draft from ESPN

In 39 games, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range. He’ll be a nice addition to a team built around Cooper Flagg.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, SF/PF – Tennessee

We’ll round out the top 10 of this NBA mock draft from ESPN as Ament goes to the Bucks. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of being in a lottery position this year.

He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.

ESPN NBA Mock Draft, Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Karim Lopez, SF/PF – New Zealand Breakers

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/SF – Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG – Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets: Aday Mara, C – Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls: Jayden Quaintance, C – Kentucky

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, PG – Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Hannes Steinbach, PF/C – Washington

18. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr, SG/SF – Baylor

19. Toronto Raptors: Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C – Houston

20. San Antonio Spurs: Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C – Michigan

21. Detroit Lions: Bennett Stirtz, PG – Iowa

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Graves, PF – Santa Clara

23. Atlanta Hawks: Isaiah Evans, SG – Duke

24. New York Knicks: Koa Peat, PF/SF – Arizona

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina

26. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain, SG/SF – Texas

27. Boston Celtics: Amari Allen, SF/PF – Alabama

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ebuka Okorie, PG – Stanford

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Meleek Thomas, PG/SG – Arkansas

30. Dallas Mavericks: Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF – Iowa State

ESPN NBA Mock Draft, Picks 31-60

31. New York Knicks: Tyler Tanner, PG/SG – Vanderbilt

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Alex Karaban, SF/PF – UConn

33. Brooklyn Nets: Tounde Yessoufou, SF – Baylor

34. Sacramento Kings: Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C – St. John’s

35. San Antonio Spurs: Milan Momcilovic, PF/SF – Iowa State

36. Los Angeles Clippers: Luigi Suigo, C – Mega Basket, Italy

37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tarris Reed Jr., PF/C – UConn

38. Chicago Bulls: Ryan Conwell, SG – Louisville

39. Houston Rockets: Matt Able, SF – NC State

40. Boston Celtics: Braden Smith, PG – Purdue

41. Miami Heat: Flory Bidunga, C – Kansas

42. San Antonio Spurs: Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG – Valencia, Spain

43. Brooklyn Nets: Malachi Moreno, C – Kentucky

44. San Antonio Spurs: Baba Miller, PF/C – Cincinnati

45. Sacramento Kings: Trevon Brazile, PF/C – Arkansas

46. Orlando Magic: Rueben Chinyelu, C – Florida

47. Phoenix Suns: Jeremy Fears Jr., PG – Michigan State

48. Dallas Mavericks: Ugonna Onyenso, C – Virginia

49. Denver Nuggets: Billy Richmond III, SG/SF – Arkansas

50. Toronto Raptors: Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C – USF

51. Washington Wizards: Jaden Bradley, PG/SG – Arizona

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Richie Saunders, SG/SF – BYU

53. Houston Rockets: Andrej Stojakovic, SG/SF – Illinois

54. Golden State Warriors: Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee

55. New York Knicks: Bruce Thorton, PG/SG – Ohio State

56. Chicago Bulls: Kylan Boswell, PG/SG – Illinois

57. Atlanta Hawks: Emanuel Sharp, SG – Houston

58. New Orleans Pelicans: Nick Martinelli, SF/PF – Northwestern

59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Milos Uzan, PG – Houston

60. Washington Wizards: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG – Tennessee