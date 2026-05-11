2026 NBA Draft: ESPN releases 2-round mock draft after lottery
With the NBA Draft lottery in the rearview mirror, it’s time for NBA mock drafts! ESPN released its latest two-round mock draft, courtesy of Jeremy Woo.
There are some obvious selections near the top of the lottery picks. But it gets quite interesting as you go through the first round.
But we won’t stop there! We’ll give you ESPN’s full two-round mock draft for 2026, starting at the top!
1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF – BYU
Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this ESPN NBA mock draft to the Wizards.
The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.
2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, PG/SG – Kansas
Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.
However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.
3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, PF/C – Duke
Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.
So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.
4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF/C – North Carolina
It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. Here’s where NBA mock drafts get really interesting, though, especially ESPN’s.
Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.
5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, PG/SG – Illinois
Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.
Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.
6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., PG – Arkansas
The Nets need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Brooklyn.
Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range.
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7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, PG – Houston
If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Kings need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.
In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Mikel Brown Jr., PG – Louisville
Brown is next up in the NBA mock draft from ESPN. He was limited to just 21 games this past season, but he played really well.
The Hawks need a spark in their backcourt and Brown fits the bill. He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range.
9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, SG – Arizona
Burries overcame a slow start to his season and was the leading scorer on one of the best teams in the country. He’ll end up a top 10 pick, per this NBA mock draft from ESPN
In 39 games, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range. He’ll be a nice addition to a team built around Cooper Flagg.
10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, SF/PF – Tennessee
We’ll round out the top 10 of this NBA mock draft from ESPN as Ament goes to the Bucks. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of being in a lottery position this year.
He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.
ESPN NBA Mock Draft, Picks 11-30
11. Golden State Warriors: Karim Lopez, SF/PF – New Zealand Breakers
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/SF – Michigan
13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG – Alabama
14. Charlotte Hornets: Aday Mara, C – Michigan
15. Chicago Bulls: Jayden Quaintance, C – Kentucky
16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, PG – Texas Tech
17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Hannes Steinbach, PF/C – Washington
18. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr, SG/SF – Baylor
19. Toronto Raptors: Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C – Houston
20. San Antonio Spurs: Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C – Michigan
21. Detroit Lions: Bennett Stirtz, PG – Iowa
22. Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Graves, PF – Santa Clara
23. Atlanta Hawks: Isaiah Evans, SG – Duke
24. New York Knicks: Koa Peat, PF/SF – Arizona
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina
26. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain, SG/SF – Texas
27. Boston Celtics: Amari Allen, SF/PF – Alabama
28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ebuka Okorie, PG – Stanford
29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Meleek Thomas, PG/SG – Arkansas
30. Dallas Mavericks: Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF – Iowa State
ESPN NBA Mock Draft, Picks 31-60
31. New York Knicks: Tyler Tanner, PG/SG – Vanderbilt
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Alex Karaban, SF/PF – UConn
33. Brooklyn Nets: Tounde Yessoufou, SF – Baylor
34. Sacramento Kings: Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C – St. John’s
35. San Antonio Spurs: Milan Momcilovic, PF/SF – Iowa State
36. Los Angeles Clippers: Luigi Suigo, C – Mega Basket, Italy
37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tarris Reed Jr., PF/C – UConn
38. Chicago Bulls: Ryan Conwell, SG – Louisville
39. Houston Rockets: Matt Able, SF – NC State
40. Boston Celtics: Braden Smith, PG – Purdue
41. Miami Heat: Flory Bidunga, C – Kansas
42. San Antonio Spurs: Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG – Valencia, Spain
43. Brooklyn Nets: Malachi Moreno, C – Kentucky
44. San Antonio Spurs: Baba Miller, PF/C – Cincinnati
45. Sacramento Kings: Trevon Brazile, PF/C – Arkansas
46. Orlando Magic: Rueben Chinyelu, C – Florida
47. Phoenix Suns: Jeremy Fears Jr., PG – Michigan State
48. Dallas Mavericks: Ugonna Onyenso, C – Virginia
49. Denver Nuggets: Billy Richmond III, SG/SF – Arkansas
50. Toronto Raptors: Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C – USF
51. Washington Wizards: Jaden Bradley, PG/SG – Arizona
52. Los Angeles Clippers: Richie Saunders, SG/SF – BYU
53. Houston Rockets: Andrej Stojakovic, SG/SF – Illinois
54. Golden State Warriors: Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee
55. New York Knicks: Bruce Thorton, PG/SG – Ohio State
56. Chicago Bulls: Kylan Boswell, PG/SG – Illinois
57. Atlanta Hawks: Emanuel Sharp, SG – Houston
58. New Orleans Pelicans: Nick Martinelli, SF/PF – Northwestern
59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Milos Uzan, PG – Houston
60. Washington Wizards: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG – Tennessee