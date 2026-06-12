2026 NBA Draft: John Calipari doubles down on warning to teams that pass on Darius Acuff Jr.

Just under two weeks away from the NBA Draft, John Calipari is sending his final warning to NBA teams. Do not pass on Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff Jr. had a sensational lone season at Arkansas, earning Consensus First Team All-American, All-SEC First Team, and SEC Player of the Year honors. The Detroit native averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds for a Razorback team that made a run to the Sweet Sixteen. He was the first SEC player since the 1969-70 season (LSU‘s Pete Maravich) to lead the conference in both points and assists.

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However, Acuff Jr. isn’t projected to be off the board until the latter half of the Top 10. This is due to the fact that generational prospects AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson have all been penciled to dominate the start of the Draft. Calipari, though, isn’t buying it.

John Calipari claims team will ‘regret’ passing on Darius Acuff Jr.

“I got three guys in the draft, okay? Darius Acuff is ridiculous. I’m saying he’s top four, maybe even lower, in a better position. If people pass on him and he gets to six or seven, remember me saying they will regret it, because I coached this kid. And I coached some pretty good players,” Calipari said on Friday’s episode of Wake Up Barstool.

“You got Meleek Thomas, who’s a bucket; a bucket. He’s going to go in the first round. Trevon Brazile, you know what’s going to get Trevon Brazile in the first round? The Knicks! You know why? Because they took older college players who can help them. That is Trevon Brazile. And I’m looking at it saying, like, you know what? We got a chance to have three in the first round, which would make me really happy.”

Scoff at Calipari’s comments all you want, but he isn’t wrong. He coached many guards across his tenure at Kentucky who fell a bit in the Draft, but made teams regret not taking them earlier.

Guards such as two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (pick No. 11), five-time All-Star Devin Booker (pick No. 13), two-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey (pick No. 21), one-time All-Star Tyler Herro (pick No. 13), NBA Champion Cason Wallace (pick No. 10), and Immanuel Quickley (pick No. 25) all fell outside the top-nine picks, and turned into majorly successful NBA players.

In On3’s James Fletcher‘s latest NBA Mock Draft, Acuff Jr. is projected off the board at No. 7 to the Sacramento Kings. That would make Acuff Jr. Calipari’s 17th Top 10 NBA Draft selection dating back to 2010.