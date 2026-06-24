2026 NBA Draft: John Calipari reacts to Sacramento Kings selecting Darius Acuff Jr.

With the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings selected Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. He became the ninth Top 10 pick in Arkansas history and the first since Anthony Black in 2023.

Acuff Jr. had a sensational lone season at Arkansas, earning Consensus First Team All-American, All-SEC First Team, and SEC Player of the Year honors. The Detroit native averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds for a Razorback team that made a run to the Sweet Sixteen. He was the first SEC player since the 1969-70 season (LSU‘s Pete Maravich) to lead the conference in both points and assists.

Following Sacramento’s selection, Arkansas head coach John Calipari took to social media to celebrate. Acuff Jr. became Calipari’s 22nd Top 10 selection in the NBA Draft after being selected at No. 7.

“Let’s gooooo!” Calipari wrote. Reports surfaced last week that Acuff’s camp wanted to be selected by the Sacramento Kings, and that indeed came to fruition. He’ll look to become an organizational cornerstone as Sacramento seeks a return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002.

John Calipari claims team will ‘regret’ passing on Darius Acuff Jr.

Just days before the Draft, John Calipari delivered a loud message to teams all around the league about Acuff Jr. The National Championship-winning coach claimed that teams will regret passing on the Arkansas point guard.

“I got three guys in the draft, okay? Darius Acuff is ridiculous. I’m saying he’s top four, maybe even lower, in a better position,” Calipari said. “If people pass on him and he gets to six or seven, remember me saying they will regret it, because I coached this kid. And I coached some pretty good players,” Calipari said on Wake Up Barstool.

Scoff at Calipari’s comments all you want, but he isn’t wrong. He coached many guards across his tenure at Kentucky who fell a bit in the Draft, but made teams regret not taking them earlier.

Calipari guards such as two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (pick No. 11), five-time All-Star Devin Booker (pick No. 13), two-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey (pick No. 21), one-time All-Star Tyler Herro(pick No. 13), NBA Champion Cason Wallace (pick No. 10), and Immanuel Quickley (pick No. 25) all fell outside the top-six picks, and turned into majorly successful NBA players.