2026 NBA Draft: Latest ESPN mock projects all 60 picks

In just around a week, the 2026 NBA Draft will take place in Brooklyn. Plenty of questions still surround top prospects in the draft, which will be answered over a two-day span. June 23 will be the first round, with the second round taking place on June 24.

To give us an idea of what could take place, ESPN has released its latest mock draft. All 60 picks are covered by Jeremy Woo.

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For the most part, the top four selections have become a bit of a consensus across the industry. But how everything else plays out brings a ton of excitement to the event at the Barclays Center. Let’s dive into the full mock.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa entered college as one of the top NBA Draft prospects in the class. He checked evey box throughout the year at BYU, putting him in position to be the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN: “The Wizards have played their cards close to the vest over the past few weeks, taking their time with the process and evaluating all four candidates atop the draft… Some around the league believe Dybantsa’s profile best aligns with what the Wizards have valued.”

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson was in the same boat of Dybantsa, only to have a bit of a roller coaster season at Kansas. Still, teams are quite confident in what Peterson can become. Utah does not mess around in this mock.

ESPN: “Sources say Peterson’s medicals have not raised major concerns with teams, clearing the way for him to hear his name called as a top-two pick.”

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

If Dybantsa and Peterson off the board, Memphis can take the best player available on their board. ESPN says that should be Boozer when things are said and done. Potentially a great match in the making.

ESPN: “Since the draft lottery on May 10, the assumption around the NBA has been that Memphis would be thrilled to select Boozer. He is viewed as an excellent match for what the Grizzlies value and holds a strong case as the best player available here.”

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Wilson did not get to finish the 2025-2026 season with North Carolina due to injury. Thankfully, there are no concerns moving forward. The Bulls would have to come out of this feeling like they got a steal, considering where their odds were pre-lottery.

ESPN: “Most view this pick as one of the lower-pressure spots and expect it to be a relatively simple decision for Chicago.”

5. Los Angeles Clippers*: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Now outside of the consensus top-four players, this is where the draft really begins. Wagler is the point guard the Clippers select in this scenario, in what begins a run at the position.

ESPN: “Rival teams believe Wagler is among the top options for the Clippers if they make this pick. Last week, he opted to cancel multiple workouts inside the top 10, a sign he feels comfortable with his standing.”

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

There is not much doubt about who the top scorer in the class is. Acuff became a household name across college basketball for his high-point totals, even as the games got more important. Size is a question for him.

ESPN: “Although Acuff doesn’t match the Nets’ preference for positional size on the perimeter, rival teams have come to view him as a serious candidate.”

7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown, Louisville

ESPN says Acuff is the point guard the Kings are after. However, no reports of a trade have come up to this point. So, Sacramento is looking for a scoring guard, Brown might be viewed as the next best thing.

ESPN: “Though Acuff is widely believed to be Sacramento’s preferred target, the Kings haven’t appeared interested in trading up from No. 7.”

8. Atlanta Hawks*: Kingston Flemings, Houston

Rounding out the point guard flurry, Flemings goes from Houston to Atlanta. ESPN gave an explanation as to why Flemings is considered a top-10 pick.

ESPN: “Flemings remains on track to hear his name called in the top 10… his explosiveness and strong intangibles have kept him front of mind for lottery teams.”

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

Burries and Dallas have been linked for a few weeks. It’s a franchise undergoing a complete change — both on and off the court. Burries would fit into one of the guard spots the Mavs need, playing alongside Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

ESPN: “Burries has drawn a good amount of interest inside the top 10 but has not scheduled many workouts… His predraft process has largely been under the radar.”

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

Draft range is always an interesting aspect to gauge when players might get picked. ESPN places Ament seemingly in the middle of his. The Tennessee product goes to Milwaukee, which has other organization-defining moves to make this offseason.

ESPN: “Ament’s draft range has remained on the wider side. The Nets at No. 6 are seen as the realistic high end, but scenarios are also in play in which he falls into the second half of the lottery.”

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Morez Johnson, Michigan

14. Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez, Mexico

2026 NBA Draft: Remainder of first round

15. Chicago Bulls*: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

16. Memphis Grizzlies*: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Labaron Philon, Alabama

18. Charlotte Hornets*: Cameron Carr, Baylor

19. Toronto Raptors: Chris Cenac, Houston

20. San Antonio Spurs*: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

21. Detroit Pistons*: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

22. Philadelphia 76ers*: Dailyn Swain, Texas

23. Atlanta Hawks*: Isaiah Evans, Duke

24. New York Knicks: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

26. Denver Nuggets: Koa Peat, Arizona

27. Boston Celtics: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

28. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

29. Cleveland Cavaliers*: Tarris Reed, UConn

30. Dallas Mavericks*: Sergio De Larrea, Spain

Second round

31. New York Knicks*: Alex Karaban, UConn

32. Memphis Grizzlies*: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

33. Brooklyn Nets: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

34. Sacramento Kings: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

35. San Antonio Spurs*: Jack Kayil, Germany

36. Los Angeles Clippers*: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

37. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Richie Saunders, BYU

38. Chicago Bulls*: Braden Smith, Purdue

39. Houston Rockets*: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

40. Boston Celtics*: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

41. Miami Heat*: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

42. San Antonio Spurs*: Felix Okpara, Tennessee

43. Brooklyn Nets*: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

44. San Antonio Spurs*: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

45. Sacramento Kings*: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

46. Orlando Magic: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

47. Phoenix Suns*: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

48. Dallas Mavericks*: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

49. Denver Nuggets*: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

50. Toronto Raptors: Tobe Awaka, Arizona

51. Washington Wizards*: Bryce Hopkins, St. John’s

52. Los Angeles Clippers*: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

53. Houston Rockets: Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

54. Golden State Warriors*: Rafael Castro, George Washington

55. New York Knicks: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

56. Chicago Bulls*: Kylan Boswell, Illinois

57. Atlanta Hawks*: Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon

58. New Orleans Pelicans*: Milos Uzan, Houston

59. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Noam Yaacov, Denmark

60. Washington Wizards*: Quadir Copeland, NC State