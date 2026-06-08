2026 NBA Draft: Latest mock draft from USA TODAY has surprising shakeup in Top 3 picks

The 2026 NBA Draft continues to creep closer, with the next round of superstars set to enter the league. But what do the latest mock drafts have in store for the teams at the top of the pecking order?

Well, USA TODAY has a bit of a surprise in the top three picks. Most mock drafts have had a pretty consistent top three — not here.

After AJ Dybantsa goes No. 1 overall, USA TODAY’s full first-round mock draft has a new player checking in at No. 2 overall. Let’s take a look at the full projection below.

After a lot of back-and-forth during the season, Dybantsa has emerged as the favorite to go No. 1 overall in most current mock drafts. Washington would do well to land the BYU standout, who had an incredible freshman season.

During the year, Dybantsa scored an incredible 25.5 points per game. Meanwhile, he also filled the stat sheet in other ways, averaging 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He can do it all.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in any recent mock draft, USA TODAY has Boozer coming off the board before Darryn Peterson. Most view him as a very high floor player, though there are question marks about whether his ceiling is quite as high as some others at the top of the draft class.

In any case, Utah lands an instant-impact player here in the mock draft. Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest as a freshman at Duke.

The big question about Peterson is his usage rate, which was very up and down at Kansas. His talent, though, is unquestionably at the top of the draft class along with the likes of Dybantsa and Boozer. Can he be a consistent every night presence?

If so, the Jazz would be getting a monster. Peterson tallied 20.2 points per game, while also grabbing 4.2 boards per contest, dishing out 1.6 assists and snagging 1.4 steals per game. He has one of the best shooting strokes in the class.

Some NBA mock drafts, notably one from Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, has Wilson going above Boozer. Not here, as USA TODAY likes Wilson to come off the board at No. 4.

In any case, it would be an excellent pick for Chicago. Wilson has some of the best upside in the draft. In his one year at North Carolina, he went for 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Tar Heels were never the same after his injury.

5. Keaton Wagler, Illinois – LA Clippers

The Illinois star really developed over the course of the season and turned into the kind of player that Clippers might have a hard time looking past at No. 5 overall. He just does so many things well.

Wagler was remarkably good in his lone season with the Fighting Illini. He was a floor captain who shot 39.7% from 3-point range. He also averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Some analysts have Brown as a potential top-five talent in the draft, available this just outside that range in this mock draft mainly due to injury concerns that limited him to just 21 games this season for Louisville. But when he was on the floor he was a huge difference-maker for the Cardinals.

Brown averaged 18.2 points per game, to go along with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His shooting has room for improvement; he finished the year shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. Can he stay healthy?

Acuff’s size won’t blow anyone away, and that’s the primary hurdle he’ll have to overcome at the next level. But his scoring ability is absolutely remarkable. He was a night-in, night-out threat in one of the toughest leagues in college basketball.

He finished the year averaging 23.5 points per game, shooting 44.0% from 3-point range. That’s deadly. He also averaged 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Arizona shooting guard is one of the best pure shooters in the class, and Atlanta lands a quality piece in this mock draft just inside the top 10 picks. Because the Wildcats reached the Final Four, Burries also got some high-quality experience.

Can he turn that into production at the NBA level? He averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also shot 39.1% from 3-point range during his freshman season with the Wildcats.

In a deep point guard class, Dallas dips into the well at this point in the mock draft to grab another insanely good one. Flemings has good size and has definite star potential at the NBA level should he continue to develop.

He’s also coming from a Houston system where he knows how to play quality defense. Fleming shot 38.7% from 3-point range — quite good — and averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Not every NBA mock draft has Mara going in the top 10 picks, but USA TODAY likes the potential this high in the draft. They have Milwaukee reaching and taking the former Michigan man.

Mara, who has incredible size and reach, averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 assists per game at Michigan. After winning a national title, it’s also clear he is not intimidated by playing on the big stage.

Rest of the USA TODAY Mock Draft