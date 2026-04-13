2026 NBA Draft: Lottery odds set as regular season ends

The 2025-26 NBA regular season has come to an end, giving way to the play-in tournament and playoffs for some teams, while ending tank effort for others. Becoming such a prominent headline the league has publicly committed to change, tanking for the best lottery odds has reached its highest level of interest.

The NBA Draft lottery will take place on Sunday, May 10 during the NBA Playoffs. The event will determine the top four picks in June’s draft from the 14 non-playoff organizations. Each team is assigned odds for the No. 1 overall pick and a spot in the Top Four based on their place in the inverse standings.

After the four teams are set, the remaining teams will be slotted in order of regular season finish. For television, the league reveals the order of each pick from 14 to 1 for suspense over which team jumped in the process.

While the NBA teams cannot control their lottery fate which comes down to number generators in a closed room, they have gone to great links to increase their odds throughout the season. Here is a look at where they stand.

NBA Draft lottery odds

Odds listed (No. 1 pick, Top Four pick)

1. Washington Wizards, 17-65 (14%, 52.1%)

2. Indiana Pacers, 19-63 (14%, 52.1%) keeps if 1-4

3. Brooklyn Nets, 20-62 (14%, 52.1%)

4. Utah Jazz, 22-60 (11.5%, 45.2%)* keeps if 1-8

5. Sacramento Kings, 22-60 (11.5%, 45.2%)*

6. Memphis Grizzlies, 25-57 (9%, 37.2%)

7. New Orleans Pelicans, 26-56 (6.8%, 29.3%)* traded to Atlanta Hawks

8. Dallas Mavericks, 26-56 (6.7%, 29%)*

9. Chicago Bulls, 31-51 (4.5%, 20.3%)

10. Milwaukee Bucks, 32-50 (3%, 13.9%)

11. Golden State Warriors, 37-45 (2%, 9.4%)

12. Los Angeles Clippers, 42-40 (1.5%, 7.1%) traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Miami Heat, 43-39 (1%, 4.8%)

14. Charlotte Hornets, 44-38 (0.5%, 2.4%)

Ties in the lottery odds are not broken by standard NBA tiebreakers. Instead, the odds are averaged between the tied teams and a coin flip or number draw will determine which order they stand in the inverse standings.

The final positions in the NBA Draft lottery could still change hands based on the results of the NBA’s play-in tournament. The teams finishing 7-10 in the standings of each conference will compete for their spot in the playoffs, the two teams on either side which miss out will finalize their spot in the lottery.

Eastern Conference

10. Miami Heat, 43-39

9. Charlotte Hornets, 44-38

8. Orlando Magic, 45-37

7. Philadelphia 76ers, 45-37

Western Conference

10. Golden State Warriors, 37-45

9. Los Angeles Clippers, 42-40

8. Portland Trail Blazers, 42-40

7. Phoenix Suns, 45-37