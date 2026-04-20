2026 NBA Draft: Pre-lottery order set for 1st Round after tiebreaker draws

The 2025-26 NBA regular season has come to an end, and the play-in tournament has given way to the playoffs for 16 of the league’s 30 teams. The pursuit of high draft picks has such a prominent headline the league has publicly committed to change, but after tanking efforts and playoff pursuits end, multiple ties needed to be broken.

The NBA Draft lottery will take place on Sunday, May 10 during the NBA Playoffs. The event will determine the top four picks in June’s draft from the 14 non-playoff organizations. Each team is assigned odds for the No. 1 overall pick and a spot in the Top Four based on their place in the inverse standings.

After the four teams are set, the remaining teams will be slotted in order of regular season finish. For television, the league reveals the order of each pick from 14 to 1 for suspense over which team jumped in the process.

The tiebreaker scenarios will not change the odds at landing a top pick for those in the lottery, but will change the base order the teams land in without moving up. For teams in the playoffs, the order is now set in stone.

NBA Draft positions

Odds listed (No. 1 pick, Top Four pick)

1. Washington Wizards (14%, 52.1%)

2. Indiana Pacers (14%, 52.1%), keeps if 1-4

3. Brooklyn Nets (14%, 52.1%)

4. Utah Jazz (11.5%, 45.2%)

5. Sacramento Kings (11.5%, 45.2%)

6. Memphis Grizzlies (9%, 37.2%)

7. Atlanta Hawks (6.8%, 29.3%), from New Orleans Pelicans

8. Dallas Mavericks (6.7%, 29%)

9. Chicago Bulls (4.5%, 20.3%)

10. Milwaukee Bucks (3%, 13.9%)

11. Golden State Warriors (2%, 9.4%)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (1.5%, 7.1%), from Los Angeles Clippers

13. Miami Heat (1%, 4.8%)

14. Charlotte Hornets (0.5%, 2.4%)

15. Chicago Bulls, from Portland Trail Blazers

16. Memphis Grizzlies, from Phoenix Suns

17. Oklahoma City Thunder, from Philadelphia 76ers

18. Charlotte Hornets, from Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors

20. San Antonio Spurs, from Atlanta Hawks

21. Detroit Pistons, from Minnesota Timberwolves

22. Philadelphia 76ers, from Houston Rockets

23. Atlanta Hawks, from Cleveland Cavaliers

24. New York Knicks

25. Los Angeles Lakers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Boston Celtics

28. Minnesota Timberwolves, from Detroit Pistons

29. Cleveland Cavaliers, from San Antonio Spurs

30. Dallas Mavericks, from Oklahoma City Thunder