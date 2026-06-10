2026 NBA Draft: Top 5 most underrated prospects with big potential

With the NBA Draft now less than two weeks away, opinions on prospects have continued to solidify and shape how each selection will be viewed. However, there are plenty players on the board who will go lower than their future statistics will suggest, opening an opportunity to teams to find the right player anywhere in the order.

Some players are underrated due to statistical projections which leave front offices questioning whether the talent will translate to the NBA. Other players are lacking in one or more of the traditional boxes, but have proven themselves over and over.

Here is a look at five 2026 NBA Draft prospects who could overachieve where they are currently slotted on big boards.

Morez Johnson, Michigan

Morez Johnson fits the mold of many valuable NBA players, despite lacking the traditional size of a center. The ability to switch onto perimeter defenders in college helped Michigan play him alongside Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg, something which could help him build even more value beside a frontcourt mate.

While the total value could be limited by the measurables or a lack of outside shooting, the base skillset provides him with at least one known value.

Chris Cenac, Houston

Chris Cenac entered the college season as one of the big unknowns. Built like plenty power forwards who have blossomed into consistent players on both sides of the court, he lacked the offensive performance which many hoped to see. However, he did demonstrate high-level rebounding, a skill which has not always been associated with players in his mold.

The swing skill is clear. If he develops a 3-point shot to complement his defense and rebounding, he will outperform where he is drafted.

Koa Peat, Arizona

Koa Peat was widely considered a lottery pick for most of the season, showcasing a variety of valuable traits and embracing different roles at Arizona when needed. However, concerns over his outside shot led to an overhaul of his form which led to even more red flags throughout pre-draft workouts and combine drills.

A player who has won at every level, and played many roles at different levels, would certainly add value with a 3-point shot but could still prove more valuable than recent stock suggests.

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance is one of the best defensive prospects in the NBA Draft, with the athleticism to guard in space and unique ability to protect the rim without elite height measurements. He fits the mold of many impactful NBA players, although his offensive package and health remain question marks after a college career cut short.

Ultimately, the first team comfortable with his medical could be the one to bet on undeniable upside while risking the availability concerns.

Richie Saunders, BYU

Richie Saunders is a player who could have seen his draft stock rise further if not for a season-ending ACL tear. Pending a full recovery, he possesses all the tools needed to quickly emerge as a rotation player on the wing, shooting the ball, creating well and playing defensive in a team construct.

Once he returns from injury, he could quickly move into the rotation of any team, leaving others wondering why they did not take the risk.