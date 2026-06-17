2026 NBA Draft: Top 5 players ready to provide immediate value

The NBA Draft is now less than a week away, with rumors flying about which players could come off the board in unexpected spots. However, different teams are drafting with a variety of goals in mind, while potential is always a plus, some want immediate value.

The build of an instant-impact NBA player is not consistent, but past examples from recent classes can help put the pieces together and predict who will take the league by storm. While it does not always make them the best player long-term some players have the tools to compete now.

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Here is a look at five 2026 NBA Draft prospects who could make an instant impact and provide immediate value to their team.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Cameron Boozer is the most accomplished player in the NBA Draft class, winning National Player of the Year, following up on youth basketball successes. There are questions about his ability to assert physical dominance against larger player on both ends of the floor, but his shooting ability and perimeter playmaking add another element to his overall value.

He has adjusted quickly and dominated often at every level, making him a player who could not only put up impressive rookie stats, but join all-star conversations and make leaderboards right away.

Aday Mara, Michigan

Aday Mara brings elite size to the table, that’s clear no matter what tape you watch. He also rebounds and protects the paint, creating additional value with his ability to facilitate from the center position. Like many Michigan bigs under Dusty May, he also added value by playing alongside other bigs in a successful offensive scheme.

Everything above his game translates and could provide him with a chance to make a difference early in the NBA.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg‘s college tape and analytic mold would project him closer to the top of the class than where he will ultimately land, showing the ability to bounce from a mid-major center to national-championship-winning small forward in one offseason. His age is also a major talking point as one of the oldest players.

Positional versatility, size and experience all point in favor of him coming into the NBA with an immediate impact on the floor.

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson does not provide the flash of other players in the first-round conversation, but has been a consistent college contributor over multiple years. He also combines NBA size with high IQ decisions which could make him an ideal fit for teams looking to supply star players with a rotation piece who can get on the floor early and make life easy.

He is a player whose swing trait could be the outside shot, as he looks to help space the floor for teammates.

Tarris Reed, UConn

Tarris Reed brings size and athleticism to the center position, showcasing his impact on both ends after transferring to UConn. His continued growth translated to a larger role each season, although he is now likely to slot into a backup role in the NBA.

He fits straight into a clear role, meaning with the right team fit, he could become the next college center to take the league by storm from further down the draft board.