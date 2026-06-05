2026 NBA Draft: Top international prospects who could be selected in first round, why

The 2026 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away, meaning the deadline for international prospects to withdraw is quickly approaching on June 13. As that date approaches, some are fully committed to the NBA while others will debate their options overseas and in college basketball.

Many international prospects, including Aday Mara and Henri Veesaar in the first-round conversation this season, have made their way to college basketball before testing the NBA Draft waters. Meanwhile, others have remained on their teams in Europe or Australia, where a premium has been placed on their development over the years.

Here is a look at the international prospects who could hear their name called in the first round of the NBA Draft. Others could also become draft-and-stash candidates in the second round after a large number of college players withdrew in late May.

Karim Lopez – New Zealand Breakers

6’9 | 19 years old | F

11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds

Karim Lopez brings strong tools to the NBA, making him the most anticipated international prospect in the class for many years in advance. He has continued to develop into a winning player during his time in the NBL, filling out his frame to become a solid rebounder with flashes that suggest he could turn into a plus defender. The biggest question facing him at the next level is his ability to stretch the floor and become a solid 3-point shooter.

Sergio De Larrea – Valencia Basket

6’5 | 20 years old | G

7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists

Sergio De Larrea does not bring the strongest box score to the table, but has become a valuable piece to a team which made the EuroLeague semifinals. He has shot the ball well across multiple seasons, shooting 40-percent from the 3-point line while filling a role on and off the ball throughout the season. Despite his strong metrics, there are scalability questions for a player who has not emerged as a starter overseas.

Noam Yaacov – Telenet BC Oostende (Utah commit)

6’2 | 21 years old | G

17 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists

Noam Yaacov dominated in the Belgium league this season, scoring and playmaking at a high level against lesser competition. While there are clear questions that could be answered better by withdrawing and playing at Utah, he was a standout performer at the NBA G-League Combine and exceled at the NBA Combine as well.

Luigi Suigo – KK Mega Bemax

7’2 | 19 years old | C

8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds

Luigi Suigo has not shied away from expectations, expressing his desire to become “Italian Wemby” as a center who blends size and skill. While that is beyond ambitious, he does bring many tools which teams are looking for as they prepare for the continued rise of Victor Wembanyama. Suigo is another player who could benefit by playing a college season to raise his stock unless he receives a gaurantee.

Jack Kayil – ALBA Berlin

6’5 | 20 years old | G

12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Jack Kayil is another guard with size who has shown flashes that he could have two-way impact with strong defensive tools. He has served as a play-maker, but has not the ball at a rate to classify him as a scorer, making his reads even more important at the NBA level. It also requires him to land in the right spot after announcing he will remain in the draft, where spacing will aid with his development.