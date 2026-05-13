2026 NBA Draft: Top scorers from Day 1 of NBA Combine scrimmages

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine is well underway. Players have already had their official measurements taken and some athletic testing has been done. Now it’s on to the 5-on-5 portion of the event.

The first of two scrimmages took place on Wednesday afternoon, with 10 players on each squad. Players saw roughly 20 minutes on average, getting a chance to showcase their skills.

So who were the top three scorers on each team from the first scrimmage at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine? Let’s lay them out below.

Team Carpenter

Stat Line: 17 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT), 2 steals, 1 assist

The Houston standout had a strong showing in his first game at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. He was the leading scorer for Team Carpenter on the afternoon, dropping 17 points in a shade under 21 minutes of action on the floor.

Sharp is coming off a phenomenal season with the Cougars. He averaged 15.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, also dishing out 1.7 assists and recording 1.2 steals per game.

Team Carpenter

Stat Line: 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3PT), 3 rebounds, 1 assist

The NC State product had an efficient afternoon from the floor, matching Sharp with a game-high three 3-pointers. He shot above 50% from the floor in the contest and also chipped in a few rebounds to help his team out. He played slightly fewer than 20 minutes.

Able, who entered the draft and the transfer portal following his freshman season with the Wolfpack, is coming off a solid year. He did not start but was efficient off the bench, logging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Team Carpenter

Stat Line: 13 points (5-8 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 steals

The Florida center, who continues to consider a potential return to school alongside teammates Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon, was a force in the first game for Team Carpenter. He was an active presence on the boards, recording a team-high five rebounds. He also scored 13 points, showing some nice offensive touch.

A 2025 NCAA champion with Florida, Chinyelu followed up on that title-winning season by earning NABC, Naismith and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. He averaged a double-double with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Team Adams

Stat Line: 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Miller was the top scorer on the afternoon in the first scrimmage at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, notching 20 points in a game-high 22:25 worth of action. He also rounded out his performance with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

A former Florida State and Florida Atlantic player, Miller had a breakout season with Cincinnati. He logged 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, averaging a double-double. He also turned in 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Team Adams

Stat Line: 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist

The Wisconsin standout who has transferred to Duke showed why he’s such a special player — and why the Blue Devils were so interested in securing his services. He filled up the stat sheet, seeing the second most minutes of any player on the floor. He did have a game-high four turnovers, the blemish in an otherwise strong outing.

In his third year at Wisconsin, Blackwell posted an excellent junior campaign. He finished the year averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

Team Adams

Stat Line: 9 points (3-7 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

The UConn star showed what he could do in a strong run through the NCAA Tournament. And he picked up where he left off at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. Reed stuffed the stat sheet. He did, however, have five fouls… something he may have to work on at the next level.

Reed spent the first two years of his career at Michigan, where he had a varying impact. Then he transferred to UConn. He became a full-time starter in his second season with both programs, and in 2025-26 he averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.