2026 NBA Draft: Top scorers from Day 2 of Combine scrimmages

Thursday marked the second day of scrimmages at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The two games saw some big performances, as well.

In the first game, Ryan Conwell led all scorers with 21 points as part of a big performance for Team Rivers, which took down Team Carpenter 100-76. Matt Able also had a strong performance with 17 points to pace Team Carpenter.

The second scrimmage then got underway shortly after 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here are the Top 5 scorers from Game 3 of the week, via DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. Game 4 will be added upon its conclusion.

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Team Rivers

Stat line: 21 points (5-of-12 FG, 5-of-8 3pt), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Ryan Conwell led the charge in Thursday’s first scrimmage at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. He topped 20 points while adding five rebounds and four assists, along with two steals.

Conwell had a huge senior season at Louisville after transferring from Xavier in 2025-26. He set a career-high with 18.8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists on average.

Matt Able, North Carolina transfer commit

Team Carpenter

Stat line: 17 points (6-of-16 FG, 4-of-9 3pt), 4 rebounds, 1 assist

As a freshman at NC State in 2025-26, Matt Able served as a key contributor off the bench. He also showed out during Thursday’s scrimmage as he put up 17 points and four rebounds for Team Carpenter.

Able appeared in all 34 games for the Wolfpack in 2025-26, averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds off the bench. Although he declared for the NBA Draft, he maintained his college eligibility and is set to play at North Carolina next season if he returns to college.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Team Rivers

Stat line: 16 points (7-of-17 FG, 2-of-6 3pt), 9 rebounds, 1 assist

Fresh off a standout year at Arkansas, Trevon Brazile is now looking to take his talents to the NBA. He had a strong day in Thursday’s scrimmage with 16 points and nine rebounds for Team Rivers in the opener.

Brazile appeared in 36 games this past season as he returned to full strength. He had a career year with 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game to help lead the charge for Arkansas.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Team Rivers

Stat line: 15 points (5-of-12 FG, 3-of-8 3pt), 5 rebounds, 3 assists

After transferring from Maryland, Ja’Kobi Gillespie emerged as the focal point at Tennessee. His dynamic skill set is also intriguing to NBA teams, as evidenced by his 15-point performance in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine scrimmage on Thursday.

Gillespie put up the best numbers of his career while helping Tennessee to the Elite Eight. He averaged 18.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists as a senior while starting all 37 games for the Vols.

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Team Carpenter

Stat line: 14 points (7-of-13 FG), 15 rebounds

Throughout his time at Florida, Rueben Chinyelu made his presence known in the paint. He did that again on Thursday during the scrimmage as he scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Team Carpenter.

Chinyelu was an impressive rebounder at Florida this past season while again starting every game for the Gators. He scored 10.9 points per game as a junior while also setting a career-high with 11.2 rebounds per game, as well.

This story will be updated after Team Adams vs. Team Weems.