2026 NBA Draft: Winners, losers from combine measurements, notable numbers

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine got underway on May 10, with the lottery results setting the final order for June’s First Round. Monday brought official measurements for all the top prospects, ending debate over the physical traits ahead of testing.

With scrimmages scheduled for several fringe first-round picks over the coming days, the physical stats are likely all the top prospects will show in Chicago ahead of Pro Days and private workouts. However, this week still marks a critical window for players to impress the full complement of NBA executives.

There were several of the notable measurements taken on Monday. Alongside Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, here are my picks for who impressed and who could see their stock fall.

H: Height | W: Weight | WS: Wingspan | SR: Standing Reach

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

H: 6’8.5″ | W: 217 | WS: 7’0.25″ | SR: 8’10”

AJ Dybantsa enters the week as the projected No. 1 overall pick, coming off an impressive freshman season at BYU. His measurements did nothing to halt the hype around his game, matching up well with not only those in this draft class but historical comps at his position.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

H: 6’4.5″ | W: 198.8 | WS: 6’9.75″ | SR: 8’7″

Darryn Peterson checks in under his official 6’6″ listing at Kansas, but within the range of shoes-on differential. The rest of his measurements hold up to the tape, with a plus wingspan and solid standing reach.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

H: 6’8.25″ | W: 252.8 | WS: 7’1.5″ | SR: 9’0″

Cameron Boozer is among the winners up top, posting a 9’0″ standing reach which puts home closer to the number many scouts look toward in a small-ball big. The height and weight check in about where expected for a player who used his strength to dominate college basketball.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

H: 6’9.25″ | W: 210.8 | WS: 7’0.25″ | SR: 9’0″

Caleb Wilson checks all the physical boxes expected at the NBA Draft Combine, measuring out as expected across the board. While this is a positive note for his draft stock, testing numbers will be his chance to make a big impression and move up the board.

NBA Combine Measurements: Winners

Mikel Brown, Louisville

H: 6’3.5″ | W: 190.2 | WS: 6’7.5″ | SR: 8’4.5″

Mikel Brown came in under his 6’5″ listed height from Louisville, but a solid plus wingspan and impressive standing reach will help hold his stock when compared to other point guards. The next step for Brown will be showing where his health stands following an abbreviated freshman season.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

H: 6’9.5″ | W: 210.8 | WS: 6’11.5″ | SR: 9’1.5″

Nate Ament measured well, with the standing reach popping when compared to others in his tier. As he looks to reestablish himself among the top players in the class, the testing phase will offer another opportunity to show why he has long been compared to the best players his age.

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

H: 6’9″ | W: 253.4 | WS: 7’5.25″ | SR: 9’1″

Often compared to slightly undersized centers with great defensive instincts, measuring well in height, wingspan and standing reach is a major win for Jayden Quaintance. However, the real determining factor for his draft stock will come with the medicals distributed to NBA teams.

Aday Mara, Michigan

H: 7’3″ | W: 259.8 | WS: 7’6″ | SR: 9’9″

Aday Mara checks in exactly where Michigan listed him in height, meaning he will stand even taller in shoes. He also checked in with the second best standing reach in NBA Draft Combine history, trailing only Tacko Fall.

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

H: 6’10.25″ | W: 248 | WS: 7’2.25″ | SR: 9’0″

Hannes Steinbach hit a growth spurt before his freshman season at Washington, making this one of the most anticipated measurements of the NBA Draft Combine. It delivered, as he will near the 7’0″ mark in shoes with a solid wingspan and standing reach for a big man.

Chris Cenac, Houston

H: 6’10.25″ | W: 239.6 | WS: 7’5″ | SR: 9’0.5″

Chris Cenac measured well across the board, leaving him as one of the big winners on the day. The physical tools continue to fall in line with his top-end comparisons as teams sort through whether they can get the on-court results to match it on both ends.

NBA Combine Measurements: Losers

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

H: 6’5″ | W: 188 | WS: 6’6.25″ | SR: 8’4″

Keaton Wagler still measured taller than many of the other guard prospects in the class, but the combination of wingspan and standing reach measurement do not jump off the page. It does not take away from his skillset, but could help others gain ground on him in debate.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

H: 6’2.5″ | W: 183.4 | WS: 6’3.5″ | SR: 8’2.5″

The height measurement could have come in better, but it’s the low wingspan reported which could see Kingston Flemings fall out of favor for some scouts. The defensive tape left many waiting for a positive number which simply did not appear, however the standing reach does leave questions about an adjustment.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

H: 6’2.5″ | W: 186.2 | WS: 6’6″ | SR: 8’2.5″

Bennett Stirtz got mixed results during combine measurements, with decent wingspan numbers but a slightly underwhelming height measurement barely in range of his listed height. Without elite athleticism, the week will not result in a jump up the board.

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

H: 6’0.75″ | W: 180.4 | WS: 6’6.25″ | SR: 8’0.5″

The 6’3″ listing by Texas Tech appeared on the upper end entering combine week, but it still hurts the stock of any point guard to come in under the mark. Christian Anderson has plenty speed and shooting ability, but measurables have become as important as ever at his position.

Amari Allen, Alabama

H: 6’5.25″ | W: 204.6 | WS: 6’8″ | SR: 8’3.5″

Listed at 6’8″ by Alabama this season, Amari Allen is one of the few players to come in far away from the expectation. He can still make noise on the wing, but without the high-end measurables he will be an interesting player to track ahead of the withdrawal deadline.

Senior National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw contributed to this story.