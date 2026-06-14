2026 NBA Finals: NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar admits to mistaking Game 5 location after buying tickets

NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar set social media ablaze Saturday night when he revealed that he bought tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals in New York. Unfortunately for him, however, the game is being played in San Antonio.

Hocevar first posted on his Instagram story, ‘Anyone else going to the Finals tonight? Headed there now.’ Just minutes later, he posted a picture in front of Madison Square Garden. Reality must have hit soon after, as he provided an update on Facebook.

“Just was notified the game is NOT being [played] in Madison Square Garden,” Hocevar wrote. “Currently selling these 3 tickets in San Antonio. No low balls. I now know what I got.”

Is this a masterful troll, or truly a hilarious mistake for one of NASCAR’s brightest young drivers? You be the judge.

Carson Hocevar is a national treasure. We must protect him at all costs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EQs7MDALOj — Jamie Oakes (@JamieOakes_) June 14, 2026

The New York Knicks can claim their third championship in franchise history with a win Saturday night (first since 1973). Down 3-1 in the series, the San Antonio Spurs will need a win to force a Game 6.

Kevin Harvick gives advice to Carson Hocevar after latest incident at Michigan

Carson Hocevar was once again at the center of a wreck at Michigan on June 7 that ended the day for multiple drivers, including current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Tyler Reddick. Despite that, Kevin Harvick believes the driver of the No. 77 car is starting to figure things out.

“I think that my advice to Carson Hocevar from the beginning of the year to now would be much different,” Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “I think that he’s learned enough about how to manage the situations and not tear up his own car. He’s going to continue to put people in a bad spot, but I think that’s how you’ve got to race the Gen 7 car. I would tell him to keep doing what he’s doing because that’s what makes him good. He’s got this ability.”

Carson Hocevar has had enough speed this year that he has consistently run toward the front. Whether he finishes there in a given race has been more of a crapshoot. But that has as much to do with how Hocever handles smaller situations on the track as anything else. Harvick sees him learning those nuances each week.

The wreck that started with Carson Hocevar getting into the back of John Hunter Nemechek and spinning him was avoidable. Had Hocever stayed on line, he probably would have simply given Nemechek a hard bump. Instead, he tried to pull out of line to the left, resulting in lopsided contact that initiated a spin.

“He’s going to teach himself all those things, and I think that when he goes back and looks at this video he’s going to realize, ‘I could have prevented that just with a couple feet to the left and hitting him square,’” Harvick said. “That’s really what caused the wreck. He probably could have hit him with the same speed.

“But I think what makes him great is what he is. He’s going to teach himself those things. I would encourage him to keep going because mentally it doesn’t bother him.”

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.