2026 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Projecting all 60 picks after lottery results

The college basketball season showcased an all-time group of freshmen ready to make the leap to the NBA. After the NBA Draft Lottery results moved the league’s bottom teams into position, the full order of 60 picks is set.

The NBA mock draft will continue to shift over the coming months, with offseason workouts and final film breakdowns left to complete before the picks start rolling in. In the meantime, teams must also diagnose the areas they must fill needs.

Entering the physical testing portion of the NBA Draft Combine, here is the latest projections for what the 2026 NBA Draft could look like. This has all 60 selections based on team needs and draft board rankings.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Washington Wizards were rewarded with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft just before they ramp up efforts to become competitive. While they brought in Trae Young and Anthony Davis to compete immediately, their presence should have no impact on where they go with the future of the franchise.

AJ Dybantsa ranks No. 1 on the big board, showcasing high-level scoring during his time at BYU with continued growth as a playmaker. The surrounding areas of his game continue to come along, as he looks to translate all the physical tools into the NBA’s most valuable archetype of player on the wing.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

The Utah Jazz join the Washington Wizards among the tanking teams which have already loaded the deck for next season. The frontcourt is stuffed full after selling off multiple assets for Jaren Jackson Jr, hoping to place him between Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

Darryn Peterson has all the tools at the guard spot to turn into an All-NBA level player. He scores the ball effortlessly and can toggle on and off the ball thanks to his size and shooting. The cramping issues at Kansas have dampened the excitement a bit for some, but the track record and glimpses are more than enough to keep him in Tier 1.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

The Memphis Grizzlies opted to blow up the former era, trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. over the past year. As they look to rebuild with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward in mind, their options are open depending on who falls among the top-tier prospects.

Cameron Boozer is the most productive player in the NBA Draft with a long history of winning team award and individual honors at every level. Athleticism questions keep him from the top of the draft board, but there is no questioning the high floor and immediate translation of many skills.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

The Chicago Bulls jump into the Top Four of the draft while entering a new era, clearing out the front office and looking for a new head coach this offseason. With a roster in flux, they will gladly move forward with any of the top-tier prospects in this class as they find a new model.

Caleb Wilson’s physical tools provide him limitless upside as he turns pro, along with a competitive drive which saw him outperform each of the other Tier 1 prospects head-to-head last season. He has a longer runway to become a final product than those above him, but has many believers in his ability to get there.

5. Los Angeles Clippers*: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The Los Angeles Clippers land the No. 5 pick in the draft after a unique trade with the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline. They now get a rare opportunity to spark the next era while looking to get the most out of its remaining core.

Keaton Wagler can play on and off the ball, with great size at the guard position. He broke out as an unheralded freshman at Illinois, and despite lacking elite athleticism continued to produce at the top level using his ability to find space.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

The Brooklyn Nets have started the rebuild process with hopes of eventually luring stars back to the franchise. They have plenty cap space, but after falling in the lottery could be forced to settle for a Tier 2 draft prospect.

Darius Acuff is one of the best scorers in the class, showcasing unreal shooting splits during his freshman season at Arkansas. While he lacks height, his ability to use his strength in tight spaces could be enough to counter the defensive concerns for teams in need of a go-to option.

7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, Houston

The Sacramento Kings drop in the draft lottery, falling to the No. 7 pick where they should still be in the mix for a point guard. Without much direction on their plans for the rest of the roster, it feels like the safest position to begin building.

Kingston Flemings saw his stock rise throughout the season at Houston, taking over the point guard role by reaching the paint and making reads well. His shooting came along, but remains the piece he needs to become a complete player while adding more defensive value than other point guards in the class.

8. Atlanta Hawks*: Mikel Brown, Louisville

The Atlanta Hawks reap the benefit of a 2025 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, landing the No. 8 selection in this year’s draft. They have already successfully kicked off the post-Trae Young era with a clear vision, but could look to fill the point guard spot.

Mikel Brown has seen his draft stock fluctuate throughout the season as he dealt with injuries, but has shown pedigree and upside throughout. He has better size than many of the other point guards in the class, although it has not translated into better defensive numbers to this point.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Dallas Mavericks made a complete change to the franchise over the last year, eventually handing the keys to 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. With a new vision and GM in the door, it is time to fill out the roster around the future cornerstone.

Brayden Burries built his value as a combo guard throughout the season at Arizona, helping drive success. However, he must continue to develop consistency to complete his game, which has plenty to build on moving forward.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

The Milwaukee Bucks face the important decision of how to handle Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, helping guide what they do with their first round pick. However, this front office has continually bet on upside, which makes sense in this situation.

Nate Ament retains plenty upside after an up-and-down season at Tennessee, where he showcasing high-level scoring outputs. Physical development will be key, as he must become more aggressive to meet his lofty potential on both ends.

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, Michigan

The Golden State Warriors failed to perfect the two timelines era, but now turn their attention to maximizing the final years of Steph Curry’s career. After retaining Steve Kerr, it appears evident that they will focus on building the best team possible to compete in the NBA Playoffs.

Aday Mara saw his draft stock slowly rise throughout the season and explode during a national championship run. His speed will come into question, but elite size and high-level processing make him an easy fit at the center position.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The Oklahoma City Thunder get the luxury of another lottery pick as a result of the same trade which brought them Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Without any glaring holes, they can focus on the best fit on the board as they look toward future roster moves.

Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the oldest players in the draft class, but has showcased a valuable skillset on both ends of the floor. The transfer to Michigan certainly helped his stock, as he played more on the wing and developed his outside game on offense.

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon, Alabama

The Miami Heat have a quick reset to hit this offseason, after a disappointing season they must shape the roster for future moves. With questions about the backcourt, adding a guard to the mix could help sort out the next steps in free agency and the trade market.

Labaron Philon made a late return to college after going through the NBA Draft process last season, needing to show more as a guard without elite size. Having shown he can play off the ball as a freshman, the sophomore ranked among the best isolation players.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez, Mexico

The Charlotte Hornets made a leap toward competitive this season, watching LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller mesh well with rookie Kon Knueppel. They now possess two first-round picks with the ability to fill out the rotation with difference-makers.

Karim Lopez is one of the few international prospects in this class, breaking out in the NBL this season. With great size on the wing, his continued development could make him a player worth investing in through a potential adjustment period in the NBA.

Picks 15-30

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

15. Chicago Bulls*: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

16. Memphis Grizzlies*: Chris Cenac, Houston

17. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

18. Charlotte Hornets*: Koa Peat, Arizona

19. Toronto Raptors: Morez Johnson, Michigan

20. San Antonio Spurs*: Dailyn Swain, Texas

21. Detroit Pistons*: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

22. Philadelphia 76ers*: Cameron Carr, Baylor

23. Atlanta Hawks*: Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

24. New York Knicks: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

26. Denver Nuggets: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

28. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

29. Cleveland Cavaliers*: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

30. Dallas Mavericks*: Isaiah Evans, Duke

2nd round

NBA Draft Night at the Barclays Center, via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

31. New York Knicks*: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

32. Memphis Grizzlies*: Amari Allen, Alabama

33. Brooklyn Nets: Tarris Reed, UConn

34. Sacramento Kings: Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

35. San Antonio Spurs*: Alex Karaban, UConn

36. Los Angeles Clippers*: Billy Richmond, Arkansas

37. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Sergio De Larrea, Spain

38. Chicago Bulls*: Matt Able, NC State

39. Houston Rockets*: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

40. Boston Celtics*: Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

41. Miami Heat*: Flory Bidunga, Kansas

42. San Antonio Spurs*: Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

43. Brooklyn Nets*: Luigi Suigo, Italy

44. San Antonio Spurs*: Richie Saunders, BYU

45. Sacramento Kings*: Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

46. Orlando Magic: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

47. Phoenix Suns*: Noam Yaacov, Israel

48. Dallas Mavericks*: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

49. Denver Nuggets*: Braden Smith, Purdue

50. Toronto Raptors: Kylan Boswell, Illinois

51. Washington Wizards*: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

52. Los Angeles Clippers*: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

53. Houston Rockets: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

54. Golden State Warriors*: Maliq Brown, Duke

55. New York Knicks: Milos Uzan, Houston

56. Chicago Bulls*: Otega Oweh, Kentucky

57. Atlanta Hawks*: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

58. New Orleans Pelicans*: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

59. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Michael Ajayi, Butler

60. Washington Wizards*: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee