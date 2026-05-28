2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Projecting all 60 picks after withdrawal deadline decisions

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline has come and gone for college basketball players, taking multiple prospects back to the NCAA level for big NIL paydays. With just the international decisions left on the board for the next two weeks, there is a much clearer picture of who is available.

The NBA mock draft will continue to shift over the coming month, with offseason workouts and final film breakdowns left to complete before the picks start rolling in. Set for Round One on June 23 and Round Two on June 24.

Here are the latest projections for what the 2026 NBA Draft could look like without projected trades. This includes all 60 selections based on team needs and draft board rankings.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Washington Wizards were rewarded with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft just before they ramp up efforts to become competitive. While they brought in Trae Young and Anthony Davis to compete immediately, their presence should have no impact on where they go with the future of the franchise.

AJ Dybantsa ranks No. 1 on the big board, showcasing high-level scoring during his time at BYU with continued growth as a playmaker. The surrounding areas of his game continue to come along, as he looks to translate all the physical tools into the NBA’s most valuable archetype of player on the wing.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

The Utah Jazz join the Washington Wizards among the tanking teams that have already loaded the deck for next season. The frontcourt is stuffed full after selling off multiple assets for Jaren Jackson Jr, hoping to place him between Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

Darryn Peterson has all the tools at the guard spot to turn into an All-NBA-level player. He scores the ball effortlessly and can toggle on and off the ball thanks to his size and shooting. The cramping issues at Kansas have dampened the excitement a bit for some, but the track record and glimpses are more than enough to keep him in Tier 1.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

The Memphis Grizzlies opted to blow up the former era, trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. over the past year. As they look to rebuild with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward in mind, their options are open depending on who falls among the top-tier prospects.

Cameron Boozer is the most productive player in the NBA Draft with a long history of winning team awards and individual honors at every level. Athleticism questions keep him from the top of the draft board, but there is no questioning the high floor and immediate translation of many skills.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

The Chicago Bulls jump into the top four of the draft while entering a new era, clearing out the front office and looking for a new head coach this offseason. With a roster in flux, they will gladly move forward with any of the top-tier prospects in this class as they find a new model.

Caleb Wilson’s physical tools provide him with limitless upside as he turns pro, along with a competitive drive that saw him outperform each of the other Tier 1 prospects head-to-head last season. He has a longer runway to become a final product than those above him, but he has many believers in his ability to get there.

5. Los Angeles Clippers*: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The Los Angeles Clippers land the No. 5 pick in the draft after a unique trade with the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline. They now get a rare opportunity to spark the next era while looking to get the most out of their remaining core.

Keaton Wagler can play on and off the ball, with great size at the guard position. He broke out as an unheralded freshman at Illinois, and despite lacking elite athleticism, continued to produce at the top level using his ability to find space.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Aday Mara, Michigan

The Brooklyn Nets have started the rebuild process with hopes of eventually luring stars back to the franchise. They have plenty of cap space, but after falling in the lottery could be forced to settle for a Tier 2 draft prospect.

Aday Mara saw his draft stock slowly rise throughout the season and explode during a national championship run. His speed will come into question, but elite size and high-level processing make him an easy fit at the center position.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

The Sacramento Kings drop in the draft lottery, falling to the No. 7 pick where they should still be in the mix for a point guard. Without much direction on their plans for the rest of the roster, it feels like the safest position to begin building.

Darius Acuff is one of the best scorers in the class, showcasing unreal shooting splits during his freshman season at Arkansas. While he lacks height, his ability to use his strength in tight spaces could be enough to counter the defensive concerns for teams in need of a go-to option.

8. Atlanta Hawks*: Kingston Flemings, Houston

The Atlanta Hawks reap the benefit of a 2025 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, landing the No. 8 selection in this year’s draft. They have already successfully kicked off the post-Trae Young era with a clear vision, but could look to fill the point guard spot.

Kingston Flemings saw his stock rise throughout the season at Houston, taking over the point guard role by reaching the paint and making good reads. His shooting came along, but remains the piece he needs to become a complete player while adding more defensive value than other point guards in the class.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Dallas Mavericks made a complete change to the franchise over the last year, eventually handing the keys to 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. With a new vision and GM in the door, it is time to fill out the roster around the future cornerstone.

Brayden Burries built his value as a combo guard throughout the season at Arizona, helping drive success. However, he must continue to develop consistency to complete his game, which has plenty to build on moving forward.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

The Milwaukee Bucks face the important decision of how to handle Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, helping guide what they do with their first round pick. However, this front office has continually bet on upside, which makes sense in this situation.

Nate Ament retains plenty of upside after an up-and-down season at Tennessee, where he showcased high-level scoring outputs. Physical development will be key, as he must become more aggressive to meet his lofty potential on both ends.

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The Golden State Warriors failed to perfect the two-timelines era, but now turn their attention to maximizing the final years of Steph Curry’s career. After retaining Steve Kerr, it appears evident that they will focus on building the best team possible to compete in the NBA Playoffs.

Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the oldest players in the draft class, but has showcased a valuable skill set on both ends of the floor. The transfer to Michigan certainly helped his stock, as he played more on the wing and developed his outside game on offense.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

The Oklahoma City Thunder get the luxury of another lottery pick as a result of the same trade that brought them Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Without any glaring holes, they can focus on the best fit on the board as they look toward future roster moves.

Hannes Steinbach has continued to raise his stock after a late growth spurt allowed him to display another level of potential at Washington. He is fluid and strong on the offensive end, contributing as a rebounder as his defensive game shows signs of improvement at a new height.

13. Miami Heat: Mikel Brown, Louisville

The Miami Heat have a quick reset to hit this offseason, after a disappointing season, they must shape the roster for future moves. With questions about the backcourt, adding a guard to the mix could help sort out the next steps in free agency and the trade market.

Mikel Brown has seen his draft stock fluctuate throughout the season as he dealt with injuries, but has shown pedigree and upside throughout. He has better size than many of the other point guards in the class, although it has not translated into better defensive numbers to this point.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson, Michigan

The Charlotte Hornets made a leap toward competitiveness this season, watching LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller mesh well with rookie Kon Knueppel. They now possess two first-round picks with the ability to fill out the rotation with difference-makers.

Morez Johnson has seen his stock climb after showcasing his versatility alongside the Michigan frontcourt on the way to a national championship. His ability to play forward and center will add value as teams look to use him in the same mold as the NBA’s most valuable defenders.

Picks 15-30

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

15. Chicago Bulls*: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

16. Memphis Grizzlies*: Labaron Philon, Alabama

17. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Cameron Carr, Baylor

18. Charlotte Hornets*: Karim Lopez, Mexico

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

20. San Antonio Spurs*: Dailyn Swain, Texas

21. Detroit Pistons*: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

22. Philadelphia 76ers*: Chris Cenac, Houston

23. Atlanta Hawks*: Sergio De Larrea, Spain

24. New York Knicks: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Tarris Reed, UConn

26. Denver Nuggets: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

28. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

29. Cleveland Cavaliers*: Koa Peat, Arizona

30. Dallas Mavericks*: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

2nd round

NBA Draft Night at the Barclays Center, via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

31. New York Knicks*: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

32. Memphis Grizzlies*: Richie Saunders, BYU

33. Brooklyn Nets: Luigi Suigo, Italy

34. Sacramento Kings: Isaiah Evans, Duke

35. San Antonio Spurs*: Alex Karaban, UConn

36. Los Angeles Clippers*: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

37. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Noam Yaacov, Israel

38. Chicago Bulls*: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

39. Houston Rockets*: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

40. Boston Celtics*: Tobias Jensen, Denmark

41. Miami Heat*: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

42. San Antonio Spurs*: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

43. Brooklyn Nets*: Otega Oweh, Kentucky

44. San Antonio Spurs*: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

45. Sacramento Kings*: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

46. Orlando Magic: Tobe Awaka, Arizona

47. Phoenix Suns*: Braden Smith, Purdue

48. Dallas Mavericks*: Jack Kayil, Germany

49. Denver Nuggets*: Oscar Cluff, Purdue

50. Toronto Raptors: Felix Okpara, Tennessee

51. Washington Wizards*: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

52. Los Angeles Clippers*: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

53. Houston Rockets: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

54. Golden State Warriors*: Maliq Brown, Duke

55. New York Knicks: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

56. Chicago Bulls*: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

57. Atlanta Hawks*: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

58. New Orleans Pelicans*: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

59. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Kylan Boswell, Illinois

60. Washington Wizards*: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee