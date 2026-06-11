2026 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Projecting all 60 picks ahead of international withdrawal deadline

The NBA Draft is just under two weeks away now, with information continuing to flow on the latest trends. Now that the international withdrawal deadline has passed, the full field of draftable prospects is set.

The NBA mock draft will continue to shift over the coming weeks, with the final workouts on the schedule and added intel shaping the way the early picks are viewed. The picks are set for Round One on June 23 and Round Two on June 24.

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Here are the latest projections for what the 2026 NBA Draft could look like without projected trades. This includes all 60 selections based on team needs and draft board rankings.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Washington Wizards were rewarded with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft just before they ramp up efforts to become competitive. While they brought in Trae Young and Anthony Davis to compete immediately, their presence should have no impact on where they go with the future of the franchise.

AJ Dybantsa ranks No. 1 on the big board, showcasing high-level scoring during his time at BYU with continued growth as a playmaker. The surrounding areas of his game continue to come along, as he looks to translate all the physical tools into the NBA’s most valuable archetype of player on the wing.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

The Utah Jazz join the Washington Wizards among the tanking teams that have already loaded the deck for next season. The frontcourt is stuffed full after selling off multiple assets for Jaren Jackson Jr, hoping to place him between Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

Darryn Peterson has all the tools at the guard spot to turn into an All-NBA-level player. He scores the ball effortlessly and can toggle on and off the ball thanks to his size and shooting. The cramping issues at Kansas have dampened the excitement a bit for some, but the track record and glimpses are more than enough to keep him in Tier 1.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

The Memphis Grizzlies opted to blow up the former era, trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. over the past year. As they look to rebuild with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward in mind, their options are open depending on who falls among the top-tier prospects.

Cameron Boozer is the most productive player in the NBA Draft with a long history of winning team awards and individual honors at every level. Athleticism questions keep him from the top of the draft board, but there is no questioning the high floor and immediate translation of many skills.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

The Chicago Bulls jump into the top four of the draft while entering a new era, clearing out the front office and looking for a new head coach this offseason. With a roster in flux, they will gladly move forward with any of the top-tier prospects in this class as they find a new model.

Caleb Wilson’s physical tools provide him with limitless upside as he turns pro, along with a competitive drive that saw him outperform each of the other Tier 1 prospects head-to-head last season. He has a longer runway to become a final product than those above him, but he has many believers in his ability to get there.

5. Los Angeles Clippers*: Mikel Brown, Louisville

The Los Angeles Clippers land the No. 5 pick in the draft after a unique trade with the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline. They now get a rare opportunity to spark the next era while looking to get the most out of their remaining core.

Mikel Brown has seen his draft stock fluctuate throughout the season as he dealt with injuries, but has shown pedigree and upside throughout. He has better size than many of the other point guards in the class, although it has not translated into better defensive numbers to this point.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The Brooklyn Nets have started the rebuild process with hopes of eventually luring stars back to the franchise. They have plenty of cap space, but after falling in the lottery could be forced to settle for a Tier 2 draft prospect.

Keaton Wagler can play on and off the ball, with great size at the guard position. He broke out as an unheralded freshman at Illinois, and despite lacking elite athleticism, continued to produce at the top level using his ability to find space.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

The Sacramento Kings drop in the draft lottery, falling to the No. 7 pick where they should still be in the mix for a point guard. Without much direction on their plans for the rest of the roster, it feels like the safest position to begin building.

Darius Acuff is one of the best scorers in the class, showcasing unreal shooting splits during his freshman season at Arkansas. While he lacks height, his ability to use his strength in tight spaces could be enough to counter the defensive concerns for teams in need of a go-to option.

8. Atlanta Hawks*: Aday Mara, Michigan

The Atlanta Hawks reap the benefit of a 2025 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, landing the No. 8 selection in this year’s draft. They have already successfully kicked off the post-Trae Young era with a clear vision, but could look to fill the point guard spot.

Aday Mara saw his draft stock slowly rise throughout the season and explode during a national championship run. His speed will come into question, but elite size and high-level processing make him an easy fit at the center position.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Dallas Mavericks made a complete change to the franchise over the last year, eventually handing the keys to 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. With a new vision and GM in the door, it is time to fill out the roster around the future cornerstone.

Brayden Burries built his value as a combo guard throughout the season at Arizona, helping drive success. However, he must continue to develop consistency to complete his game, which has plenty to build on moving forward.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Kingston Flemings, Houston

The Milwaukee Bucks face the important decision of how to handle Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, helping guide what they do with their first round pick. However, this front office has continually bet on upside, which makes sense in this situation.

Kingston Flemings saw his stock rise throughout the season at Houston, taking over the point guard role by reaching the paint and making good reads. His shooting came along, but remains the piece he needs to become a complete player while adding more defensive value than other point guards in the class.

11. Golden State Warriors: Karim Lopez, Mexico

The Golden State Warriors failed to perfect the two-timelines era, but now turn their attention to maximizing the final years of Steph Curry’s career. After retaining Steve Kerr, it appears evident that they will focus on building the best team possible to compete in the NBA Playoffs.

Karim Lopez took a leap forward in his development playing in the NBL, becoming a more consistent player in the rotation with his size and physicality. There is immediate translation with those tools, along with solid upside if he can unlock more tools offensively while refining his consistency on defense.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Nate Ament, Tennessee

The Oklahoma City Thunder get the luxury of another lottery pick as a result of the same trade that brought them Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Without any glaring holes, they can focus on the best fit on the board as they look toward future roster moves.

Nate Ament retains plenty of upside after an up-and-down season at Tennessee, where he showcased high-level scoring outputs. Physical development will be key, as he must become more aggressive to meet his lofty potential on both ends.

13. Miami Heat: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

The Miami Heat have a quick reset to hit this offseason, after a disappointing season, they must shape the roster for future moves. With questions about the backcourt, adding a guard to the mix could help sort out the next steps in free agency and the trade market.

Hannes Steinbach has continued to raise his stock after a late growth spurt allowed him to display another level of potential at Washington. He is fluid and strong on the offensive end, contributing as a rebounder as his defensive game shows signs of improvement at a new height.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson, Michigan

The Charlotte Hornets made a leap toward competitiveness this season, watching LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller mesh well with rookie Kon Knueppel. They now possess two first-round picks with the ability to fill out the rotation with difference-makers.

Morez Johnson has seen his stock climb after showcasing his versatility alongside the Michigan frontcourt on the way to a national championship. His ability to play forward and center will add value as teams look to use him in the same mold as the NBA’s most valuable defenders.

Picks 15-30

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

15. Chicago Bulls*: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

16. Memphis Grizzlies*: Labaron Philon, Alabama

17. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Cameron Carr, Baylor

18. Charlotte Hornets*: Dailyn Swain, Texas

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

20. San Antonio Spurs*: Chris Cenac, Houston

21. Detroit Pistons*: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

22. Philadelphia 76ers*: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

23. Atlanta Hawks*: Sergio De Larrea, Spain

24. New York Knicks: Koa Peat, Arizona

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

26. Denver Nuggets: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

28. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers*: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

30. Dallas Mavericks*: Luigi Suigo, Italy

2nd Round

NBA Draft Night at the Barclays Center, via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

31. New York Knicks*: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

32. Memphis Grizzlies*: Tarris Reed, UConn

33. Brooklyn Nets: Isaiah Evans, Duke

34. Sacramento Kings: Alex Karaban, UConn

35. San Antonio Spurs*: Richie Saunders, BYU

36. Los Angeles Clippers*: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

37. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Noam Yaacov, Israel

38. Chicago Bulls*: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

39. Houston Rockets*: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

40. Boston Celtics*: Tobias Jensen, Denmark

41. Miami Heat*: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

42. San Antonio Spurs*: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

43. Brooklyn Nets*: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

44. San Antonio Spurs*: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

45. Sacramento Kings*: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

46. Orlando Magic: Otega Oweh, Kentucky

47. Phoenix Suns*: Braden Smith, Purdue

48. Dallas Mavericks*: Jack Kayil, Germany

49. Denver Nuggets*: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

50. Toronto Raptors: Felix Okpara, Tennessee

51. Washington Wizards*: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

52. Los Angeles Clippers*: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

53. Houston Rockets: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

54. Golden State Warriors*: Maliq Brown, Duke

55. New York Knicks: Kylan Boswell, Illinois

56. Chicago Bulls*: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

57. Atlanta Hawks*: Oscar Cluff, Purdue

58. New Orleans Pelicans*: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

59. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

60. Washington Wizards*: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee