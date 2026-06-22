2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS links Michigan star to Mavericks after hire of Dusty May

The 2026 NBA Draft is finally here, and plenty of intrigue surrounds the top of the board. As teams finalize their plans, front offices are weighing fit just as much as talent heading into the event.

One of the biggest storylines entering draft night centers around the Dallas Mavericks after their hiring of former Michigan coach Dusty May. With the No. 9 overall pick, Dallas suddenly has several connections to players from the Wolverines’ national championship team.

CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno believes one of those familiar faces could be headed to the Mavericks. His latest mock draft projects Michigan center Aday Mara to Dallas following May’s move to the NBA. Check out his full first round projections below.

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Salerno believes the race for the No. 1 pick comes down to Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. In his view, Peterson remains the top player in the class despite differing opinions around the league.

The Kansas star’s scoring ability and overall upside make him an attractive franchise cornerstone. Salerno also feels Peterson is a better fit in Washington than in some other potential destinations.

If Peterson goes first, Salerno sees Utah happily selecting Dybantsa. The BYU star spent his high school career in Utah and would provide an exciting addition for the franchise.

Dybantsa entered the draft cycle viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Salerno believes the Jazz would have a difficult time passing on him.

Boozer’s dominant freshman season at Duke solidified his place near the top of the draft. Salerno noted that the versatile forward has become somewhat underrated throughout the process.

His rebounding, scoring and playmaking would fit well alongside Memphis’ core. In many draft classes, Boozer could easily be the top overall selection.

According to Salerno, the Bulls simply take whichever member of the draft’s elite tier remains available. In this scenario, that’s North Carolina star Caleb Wilson.

Wilson’s athleticism and defensive upside make him an appealing building block. Salerno believes Chicago could view him as a future centerpiece.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, PG, Illinois

Salerno considers this the point where the draft truly begins. Wagler’s impressive freshman season and Final Four run boosted his stock significantly.

The Illinois guard could provide immediate playmaking help. Salerno also noted the Clippers could become active in trade discussions.

Brown’s health became a major storyline after he missed time with a back injury last season. Assuming his medical evaluations check out, Salerno believes he could become the best point guard in the class.

Brooklyn continues searching for young talent during its rebuild. Brown’s scoring upside makes him an intriguing fit.

Salerno called Sacramento’s interest in Acuff one of the draft’s worst-kept secrets. The Arkansas standout has long been linked to the Kings.

His ability to run an offense and create scoring opportunities stands out. Salerno believes Acuff could eventually become the offensive engine Sacramento needs.

The Hawks could choose between several prospects in this range. Salerno ultimately landed on Houston star Kingston Flemings.

His two-way ability and athleticism should translate quickly to the NBA. He projects as a player capable of contributing immediately.

The Dusty May connection makes Mara one of the most intriguing possibilities for Dallas. Salerno believes the 7-foot-3 center’s defensive presence and shot-blocking ability would complement Cooper Flagg.

Mara anchored Michigan’s national championship defense last season. If he develops offensively, Salerno sees enormous upside.

Salerno’s mock assumes Milwaukee has moved on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. With that scenario in mind, the Bucks select Tennessee forward Nate Ament.

His upside is enormous, though questions remain about his efficiency. Salerno views Ament as one of the biggest boom-or-bust players in the draft.

Pick Nos. 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Brayden Burries, PG, Arizona

13. Miami Heat: Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson Jr., C, Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Christian Anderson, SG, Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Karim Lopez, PF, New Zealand Breakers

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

19. Toronto Raptors: Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

24. New York Knicks: Meleek Thomas, SG, Arkansas

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

26. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas

27. Boston Celtics: Joshua Jefferson, PF, Iowa State

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John’s

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn