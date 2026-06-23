2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS reveals final predictions after Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

The 2026 NBA Draft has finally arrived. While there was plenty of hype for tonight’s event already, the Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat has only helped the anticipation grow.

Milwaukee got a haul back from Miami, including an extra first rounder for tonight’s draft. That means CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish had to adjust his projections for the first 30 picks.

Check out what he’s doing differently now below, as there’s a few surprises sprinkled in there. His full first round is locked in, as a superstar is heading to Miami, and the Bucks look to rebuild around some young talent.

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Parrish projects Washington to select BYU star AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick. Dybantsa has become a heavy betting favorite to go No. 1 after leading the nation in scoring during his freshman season.

The CBS analyst believes the versatile wing has the physical tools to eventually become one of the NBA’s elite scorers. Pairing Dybantsa with Trae Young and Anthony Davis could help the Wizards return to playoff contention.

Despite questions surrounding his lone season at Kansas, Parrish still views Peterson as one of the most talented players in the class. The former Jayhawk flashed superstar potential when healthy and showed stretches where he looked like the best player in college basketball.

Utah could add Peterson to a core already featuring Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. Parrish believes the fit gives the Jazz a chance to compete quickly.

Parrish projects Memphis to begin a new era by selecting Duke standout Cameron Boozer. Following major roster changes over the past year, the Grizzlies are searching for a new franchise cornerstone.

Boozer’s winning pedigree and all-around game make him an attractive option. Parrish noted that Boozer’s consistency on and off the floor separates him from many prospects.

North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson lands with Chicago in Parrish’s latest mock. Wilson is widely viewed as part of the draft’s clear top four prospects.

Although his perimeter shooting remains a work in progress, his athleticism and competitiveness stand out. Parrish believes the Bulls won’t overthink the selection.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, PG, Illinois

Parrish sees the Clippers as a potential trade-down candidate, but if they stay put, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler makes sense. The freshman helped lead the Illini to the Final Four and emerged as one of the best guards in the class.

His size allows him to play on or off the ball. Pairing him alongside Darius Garland could help address Los Angeles’ need for backcourt size.

Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. checks in at No. 6 in Parrish’s projections. Injuries limited Brown during his freshman campaign, but his upside remains undeniable.

Parrish pointed to Brown’s 45-point performance against NC State as evidence of his scoring ability. Brooklyn could afford to swing big during its rebuild.

Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr. continues to be heavily linked to Sacramento. Parrish highlighted the reigning SEC Player of the Year as one of the most gifted offensive players in the draft.

While defensive concerns remain, Acuff’s scoring and playmaking ability are difficult to ignore. The Kings could find their next offensive engine.

Houston standout Kingston Flemings is projected to head to Atlanta. Following Trae Young’s departure, the Hawks have a clear need at point guard.

Flemings emerged as Houston’s top player during a Sweet 16 run and brings both athleticism and shooting ability. Parrish believes the freshman could contribute immediately.

Dallas made headlines on Monday by hiring former Michigan coach Dusty May. Even with speculation surrounding Michigan big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., Parrish keeps Arizona guard Brayden Burries in this spot.

Burries has been connected to the Mavericks throughout the pre-draft process. Trading down also remains a possibility for Dallas.

After dealing Antetokounmpo, the Bucks could begin their rebuild with Tennessee forward Nate Ament. Once viewed as a potential top-five prospect, Ament endured an uneven freshman season.

Still, his upside remains intriguing. Parrish believes Milwaukee would gladly take a chance on his long-term potential. Giannis’ hopeful replacement is in the building.

Pick Nos. 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Morez Johnson Jr., C, Michigan

13. Milwaukee Bucks (via MIA): Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

14. Charlotte Hornets: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Christian Anderson, SG, Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Karim Lopez, PF, New Zealand Breakers

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

24. New York Knicks: Henri Veesaar, F, North Carolina

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

26. Denver Nuggets: Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

27. Boston Celtics: Joshua Jefferson, PF, Iowa State

28. Brooklyn Nets (via MIN): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John’s

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas