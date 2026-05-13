2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS reveals latest projection with stunning new Top-5 pick

Following Sunday’s lottery, the 2026 NBA Draft order is set, and the mock drafts continue to roll in afterward. CBS Sports revealed its latest projection for the first round, including a surprise pick in the top five.

Michigan center Aday Mara has emerged as one of the more intriguing prospects in this year’s draft after helping the Wolverines to a national title. He has been largely considered perhaps a fringe lottery pick, but CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno projected him to jump all the way up to No. 5 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In what’s considered a deep draft, there’s plenty of talent. Here is CBS Sports’ updated 2026 NBA mock draft after the lottery.

1. Washington Wizards – AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

After winning the lottery on Sunday, the Washington Wizards have the No. 1 pick next month as a result. Amid the slew of talent in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa is considered a prime candidate to go atop the board and checks in as the top pick in CBS Sports’ updated mock draft.

Dybantsa arrived at BYU as the top recruit in the country and lived up to the billing with a monster freshman season in Provo. He led the Cougars with 25.5 points while adding 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

2. Utah Jazz – Darryn Peterson, PG, Kansas

Although injury issues impacted his production at Kansas this past year, Darryn Peterson still brings plenty of talent to the NBA. That’s why he’s likely to slot in behind AJ Dybantsa as the No. 2 pick in the draft, according to CBS Sports.

Peterson showcased his playmaking ability throughout his lone season in Lawrence despite dealing with cramping. In 24 games, he averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 38.2% from three-point territory.

3. Memphis Grizzlies – Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke

After arriving at Duke as a highly touted recruit, Cameron Boozer became an integral part of the Blue Devils’ road to the Elite Eight. He could be there at No. 3 overall for the Memphis Grizzlies to take and, as a result, bolster their frontcourt.

Boozer averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while earning National Player of the Year honors. He also led Duke with 4.1 assists per game as part of a monster freshman season.

4. Chicago Bulls – Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina

Through the early part of the pre-draft process, there’s plenty of chatter about Caleb Wilson after a strong freshman season at North Carolina. Even though his season ended early due to injury, he appears in line to be a top-four pick, and CBS Sports projects the Chicago Bulls to take him after they jumped up.

Wilson was impressive across 24 games before a hand injury ended his year. He led UNC with 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks while his 2.7 assists per game sat tied with Derek Dixon for the best on the roster.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers) – Aday Mara, C, Michigan

The surprise in CBS Sports’ 2026 NBA mock draft, Aday Mara emerged as a focal point during Michigan’s run to a title. His measurements at the NBA Combine were also impressive, which is why he jumped all the way up to No. 5 in the mock.

Mara led Michigan with 2.6 blocks per game while adding 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also shot 66.8% from the field as part of an efficient year in Ann Arbor after transferring from UCLA.

6. Brooklyn Nets – Keaton Wagler, PG, Illinois

One of the biggest risers this year, Keaton Wagler, went from three-star recruit to a potential Top 10 pick. He led the way for Illinois in the Fighting Irish’s return to the Final Four for the first time in 20 years and, as a result, appears in line to be a lottery selection.

Wagler averaged 17.9 points to lead Illinois while also putting up a team-best 4.2 assists on average. He made his mark with a 46-point outburst at Purdue in January to cement his place in the national spotlight and continued to perform well through the NCAA Tournament.

7. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff, PG, Arkansas

Throughout his freshman season at Arkansas, Darius Acuff cemented himself as one of the nation’s top playmakers. He’s also one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft, and CBS Sports projected him to go No. 7 overall to the Sacramento Kings.

Acuff had a huge freshman year under John Calipari’s watch as he averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists to lead the Razorbacks. He also shot 48.4% from the field, including a 44% showing from three-point territory in 2025-26.

8. Atlanta Hawks – Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

A crucial piece for Houston as a true freshman, Kingston Flemings showed why he was a top-rated recruit out of the 2025 cycle. He is also generating Top-10 buzz in the 2026 NBA Draft with CBS Sports projecting him to go No. 8 overall in its latest mock.

Flemings led Houston with 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals on average as the Cougars put together a run to the Sweet Sixteen. He continued to progress as the year went on and improved his draft stock along the way.

9. Dallas Mavericks – Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

Although some injuries came up along the way, Mikel Brown Jr.’s skill set was apparent at Louisville. He is squarely in the lottery conversation in the 2026 NBA Draft, and CBS Sports projected him to go No. 9 overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

In 21 games this past season, Brown averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, along with 1.2 steals per game. He was also a highly rated recruit from the 2025 cycle and proved why.

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

Another Michigan star rounds out the Top 10 of CBS Sports’ updated 2026 NBA mock draft. Yaxel Lendeborg presents one of the more intriguing evaluations this year, though he has Top 10 potential.

Lendeborg led Michigan with 15.1 points and 1.1 steals per game while adding 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists on average. He also shot 51.5% after transferring from UAB to help Michigan win the national title.

2026 NBA mock draft: Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors – Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

13. Miami Heat – Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

14. Charlotte Hornets – Nate Ament, PF, Tennessee

15. Chicago Bulls (via Portland Trail Blazers) – Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix Suns) – Karim Lopez, PF, Mexico

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia 76ers) – Chris Cenac, PF, Houston

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando Magic) – Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

19. Toronto Raptors – Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta Hawks) – Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

21. Detroit Pistons (via Minnesota Timberwolves) – Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets) – Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland Cavaliers) – Morez Johnson, C, Michigan

24. New York Knicks – Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

26. Denver Nuggets – Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

27. Boston Celtics – Amari Allen, SF, Alabama

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit Pistons) – Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs) – Tounde Yessoufou, SF, Baylor

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City Thunder) – Meleek Thomas, SG, Arkansas

Of course, there’s still plenty left to figure out before the 2026 NBA Draft next month. In the meantime, the Combine is underway in Chicago as the evaluation process heats up.