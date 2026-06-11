2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS Sports delivers new projections with new name inside top six

The 2026 NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, so analysts are getting their final mock drafts in ahead of the big event. There seems to be a general consensus forming in the top five picks across most of them.

But after that, things get pretty interesting in a hurry. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish has made some changes to his latest mock draft that might interest some ACC fans.

On3 has compiled a list of the latest CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft from Gary Parrish, less than two weeks out from the draft. Let’s take a look below.

1. SF AJ Dybantsa, BYU – Washington

After a lot of back-and-forth during the season, Dybantsa has emerged as the heavy, heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall in most current mock drafts. Washington would do well to land the BYU standout, who had an incredible freshman season.

During the year, Dybantsa scored an incredible 25.5 points per game. Meanwhile, he also filled the stat sheet in other ways, averaging 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He can do it all.

2. PG Darryn Peterson, Kansas – Utah

While not a mortal lock for No. 2 — a recent USA TODAY mock draft had him No. 3 — Peterson has emerged as the favorite to follow Dybantsa. The big question about Peterson is his usage rate, which was very up and down at Kansas.

If he can play night in and night out, the Jazz would be getting a monster. Peterson tallied 20.2 points per game, while also grabbing 4.2 boards per contest, dishing out 1.6 assists and snagging 1.4 steals per game. He has one of the best shooting strokes in the class.

3. PF Cameron Boozer, Duke – Memphis

As noted about Peterson above, USA TODAY’s recent mock draft actually has Boozer going No. 2. Most others have him at No. 3. Most view him as a very high-floor player, though there are question marks about whether his ceiling is quite as high as some others at the top of the draft class.

In any case, Memphis lands an instant-impact player here in the mock draft. Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest as a freshman at Duke.

Gary Parrish has moved Wilson around in his mock drafts here and there over the course of the offseason. At one point, he had Wilson going above Boozer in this range. But not in this one.

In any case, it would be an excellent pick for Chicago. Wilson has some of the best upside in the draft. In his one year at North Carolina, he went for 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Tar Heels were never the same after his injury.

5. PG Keaton Wagler, Illinois – L.A. Clippers

The Illinois star really developed over the course of the season and turned into the kind of player that the Clippers might have a hard time looking past at No. 5 overall. He just does so many things well.

Wagler was remarkably good in his lone season with the Fighting Illini. He was a floor captain who shot 39.7% from 3-point range. He also averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Here’s a mover for Parrish. Brown is moving up despite some injury concerns that limited him to just 21 games this season for Louisville. When he was on the floor, he was a huge difference-maker for the Cardinals.

Brown averaged 18.2 points per game, to go along with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His shooting has room for improvement; he finished the year shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. Can he stay healthy?

Acuff’s size won’t blow anyone away, and that’s the primary hurdle he’ll have to overcome at the next level. But his scoring ability is absolutely remarkable. He was a night-in, night-out threat in one of the toughest leagues in college basketball.

He finished the year averaging 23.5 points per game, shooting 44.0% from 3-point range. That’s deadly. He also averaged 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

8. PG Kingston Flemings, Houston – Atlanta

In a deep point guard class, Atlanta dips into the well at this point in the mock draft to grab another insanely good one. Flemings has good size and has definite star potential at the NBA level, should he continue to develop.

He’s also coming from a Houston system where he knows how to play quality defense. Fleming shot 38.7% from 3-point range — quite good — and averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

9. SG Brayden Burries, Arizona – Dallas

The Arizona shooting guard is one of the best pure shooters in the class, and Dallas lands a quality piece in this mock draft just inside the top 10 picks. Because the Wildcats reached the Final Four, Burries also got some high-quality experience.

Can he turn that into production at the NBA level? He averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also shot 39.1% from 3-point range during his freshman season with the Wildcats.

10. PF Nate Ament, Tennessee – Milwaukee

Ament is still a bit of a raw prospect but the tools are out of this world. He’s got excellent length and is just starting to understand how to use it. Milwaukee would be hoping to get him the rest of the way there.

The Tennessee star averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also dished out 2.3 assists per game and shot 33.3% from 3-point range — respectable enough for a player with his length and the ability to do multiple things offensively.

Rest of the CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft