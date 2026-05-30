2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS Sports makes bold pick at No. 1 overall, predicts multiple trades

The 2026 NBA Draft picture is rounding into focus. With the deadline for players to withdraw and maintain college eligibility now behind us, teams have a much clearer understanding of who will be available when draft night arrives next month.

That clarity has only fueled more debate at the top of the board, where there remains no consensus No. 1 overall pick. CBS Sports NBA analyst Cameron Salerno has released his latest mock draft, projecting multiple trades and a surprise selection atop the board.

Salerno believes the Washington Wizards will select Kansas star Darryn Peterson with the first overall pick. Additionally, the latest projection also includes movement throughout the top 10, as teams position themselves for franchise-altering talent. Check it out below.

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1. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

According to Salerno, Peterson remains the top overall prospect despite an inconsistent freshman season at Kansas. Salerno believes Peterson’s combination of scoring ability, playmaking and superstar upside makes him the best player in the class.

Washington has been linked to several different prospects, but Salerno would take Peterson without hesitation. If he reaches his ceiling, the Wizards could land a franchise cornerstone.

2. Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa staying in Utah would be a dream outcome for the Jazz. After starring at BYU and previously playing high school basketball in the state, he would instantly become one of the faces of the franchise.

Salerno notes Dybantsa still has a legitimate argument to be the No. 1 pick. His scoring ability gives him All-Star potential at the next level.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer put together one of the most productive freshman seasons in recent memory. Salerno believes some evaluators are overlooking just how dominant he was at Duke.

His basketball IQ, rebounding and passing make him one of the safest prospects in the draft. Pairing him with Zach Edey would give Memphis a formidable frontcourt.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Salerno sees Wilson as the final player in the draft’s top tier. The Bulls would gladly select whichever elite prospect falls to this spot.

Wilson possesses the tools to become a foundational piece during Chicago’s rebuild. His versatility makes him an attractive long-term option.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers): Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Salerno believes the draft truly begins at No. 5. Wagler has been connected to the Clippers throughout the pre-draft process and would fit well alongside Darius Garland.

His ability to play both on and off the ball adds value. Los Angeles could also explore trade options if another team wants to move up.

6. Sacramento Kings (via mock trade with Nets): Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Salerno projects the Kings moving up one spot to secure Acuff. He views Acuff as a tier above the other guards available in this range.

Acuff brings elite scoring, shooting and playmaking ability to the table. Those traits make him an ideal fit for Sacramento’s backcourt.

7. Brooklyn Nets (via mock trade with Kings): Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Brown remains one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. While his shooting percentages may not jump off the page, Salerno believes they fail to reflect his true shooting ability.

Health will be a major factor after a back injury limited him last season. If medical evaluations check out, Brown could easily outperform this draft slot.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings offers a strong combination of offense and defense. Salerno points to his ability to score at all three levels, particularly in the mid-range game.

His speed allows him to consistently pressure opposing defenses. Atlanta could view him as an important piece of its future core.

9. Oklahoma City Thunder (via mock trade with Mavericks): Aday Mara, Michigan

Salerno projects Oklahoma City packaging assets to move into the top 10. Mara would address a potential need if the Thunder move on from Isaiah Hartenstein.

One of the nation’s best shot blockers last season, Mara provides elite rim protection. His efficiency around the basket only strengthens his value.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

Ament remains one of the most polarizing players in the draft. His production at Tennessee was inconsistent, leading to questions about his stock.

Despite that, Salerno believes his upside will keep him firmly in the lottery conversation. A team betting on his potential could be rewarded in a big way.

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

12. Dallas Mavericks (via mock trade with Thunder): Brayden Burries, Arizona

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon, Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson, Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers): Cameron Carr, Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

17. Dallas Mavericks (via mock trade with Thunder): Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

19. Toronto Raptors: Karim Lopez, Mexico

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Hannes Steinbach, Washington

21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Allen Graves, Santa Clara

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Koa Peat, Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Dailyn Swain, Texas

24. New York Knicks: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Cenac, Houston

26. Denver Nuggets: Isaiah Evans, Duke

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Tarris Reed, UConn

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

