2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS Sports places Cameron Boozer over Darryn Peterson in top five

The 2026 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and Matt Norlander of CBS Sports has released his one and only mock draft. In Norlander mock draft, it’s a combination of trying to forecast what he thinks will happen and what he believes should happen.

For the most part, the top five is set. However, Lorander believes that Cameron Boozer will jump ahead of Darryn Peterson for the No. 2 spot.

But what happens after the top five? Here’s a look at the latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft from CBS Sports ahead of the actual draft, which will take place on June 23-24.

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1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Who else could it be at this point? AJ Dybantsa has been predicted to land with the Wizards since the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick.

“If you’re building an NBA star in a lab, he’s going to come out looking like AJ Dybantsa,” Norlander wrote. “A muscular, 220-pound wing with a 6-foot-8.5-inch frame and a 42-inch vertical leap, Dybantsa has the highest two-way upside in this bountiful draft class.”

2. Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer, Duke

In the first surprise, the Jazz take Cameron Boozer over Darryn Peterson. Norlander says Boozer is “one of the most consistent and reliable prospects of the past 25 years.”

This past season, Boozer averaged 22.5 and 10.2 rebounds per contest. He was the unanimous Player of the Year for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

If Boozer goes No. 2, the Grizzlies will settle for Darryn Peterson. That is not a bad thing, as Norlander calls him a “franchise-changing talent.”

Peterson averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. Norlander believes that Peterson could be one of the best shooting guards in the NBA by 20230.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Like Dybantsa is destined to be with the Wizards, Caleb Wilson looks destined to be with the Bulls. He leaves UNC after averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

“The franchise has been waiting a long time for a player with Wilson’s rare combination of attributes and fortes: elite athleticism, relentless work ethic, upper-echelon defensive potential, NBA length, never-quit mindset,” Norlander said. “Wilson’s season was cut short by a pair of unlucky (and separate) hand injuries. But he’ll be ready to go for a rookie campaign.”

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

As mentioned before, the top-five of the draft is set. However, there’s a chance that the Clippers don’t take Mikel Brown Jr. and go in a different direction.

“Brown isn’t considered the most likely choice here for Los Angeles, but the Clips may well give the draft a curveball by picking the one guard of the four in this range that was the most dynamic scorer pre-college and has, arguably, the highest upside,” Norlander wrote. “Remember that it was Brown who was the best player on the gold medal FIBA U19 team in 2025.”

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Darius Acuff has been compared to New York Knicks star and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson. And like Brunson, Acuff is an efficient scorer that can carry a team if needed.

“Acuff’s shooting diet at Arkansas was filled out with head-turning buckets. He’s a dog in the best sense of the term,” Norlander wrote. “Knows how to hunt shots, knows how to take advantage of his defenders, knows how to will himself to win way more possessions than not.”

7. Sacramento Kings: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Keaton Wagler played a big role in Illinois reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2005. This past season, Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

“Wagler has a good release point on his jumper, doesn’t need to have the ball in his hands to be an additive player on offense and will have ideal point guard size for the next level,” Norlander wrote. “He does need to add significant strength, though.”

8. Atlanta Hawks: Aday Mara, Michigan

The Hawks need more size, and Aday Mara has that. The 7-foot-3 center helped Michigan win the national title this past season.

“Mara’s had a transmutation as a prospect in a mere 12 months’ time,” Norlander wrote. “He’s going to be all the more coveted in this year’s draft because bigs are big again in the NBA.”

9. Dallas Mavericks: Kingston Flemings, Houston

Kingston Flemings made an immediate impact at Houston. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game and helped the Cougars reach the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

“The rangy Flemings plays without fear, but also isn’t a reckless floor general,” Norlander wrote. “He can get to just about any spot on the court and has a mindset that won’t allow him to fail.”

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Labaron Philon, Alabama

The Bucks will be in need of an impact player if they trade Giannis Antetokounmpo. Labaron Philon has playmaking ability, averaging 22 points and five assists per game at Alabama.

“Can score at all three levels, and probably will benefit from a pro scheme to emphasize his spacing acuity,” Norlander said. “Milwaukee has shown serious interest, but given the uncertainty with the franchise’s pick depending on what happens with Giannis, this draft slot is as foggy as any you’ll find in the lottery.”

CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nate Ament, Tennessee

13. Miami Heat: Brayden Burries, Arizona

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

16. Memphis Girzzlies: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Karim Lopez, Mexico

18. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr, Baylor

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

21. Detroit Pistons: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Koa Peat, Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

24. New York Knicks: Tarris Reed Jr., Connecticut

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

26. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain, Texas

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Sergio de Larrea, Spain

30. Dallas Mavericks: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s