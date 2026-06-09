2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS Sports predicts all 60 picks in latest two-round projection

The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, but plenty of uncertainty still surrounds the top of the board. With that in mind, CBS Sports NBA analyst Adam Finkelstein released his first full two-round mock draft with just two weeks remaining before draft night.

According to Finkelstein, teams are still gathering information and keeping their intentions close to the vest. Trade possibilities only add another layer of unpredictability to the process.

While some organizations have revealed their plans early in recent years, this draft appears far less settled. Check out Finkelstein’s projections, all 60, highlighted with the players he believes are best positioned to hear their names called early, below.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F – BYU

Finkelstein believes AJ Dybantsa remains the favorite to go first overall, even though Washington has not tipped its hand. The BYU star possesses elite size, athleticism and three-level scoring ability.

His offensive upside could eventually make him one of the league’s premier scorers. The next step will be proving he can consistently translate those gifts into winning basketball.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G – Kansas

Finkelstein continues to view Peterson as Utah’s likely selection if he remains available. He believes Peterson’s fit alongside Keyonte George makes more sense than adding another frontcourt player.

The Kansas standout showed impressive shot-making ability despite dealing with injuries last season. Utah hopes he can rediscover the all-around creation skills he displayed before college.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F – Duke

According to Finkelstein, Cameron Boozer possesses the highest floor in the draft. The Duke star brings a rare blend of size, physicality, feel and production.

Memphis could immediately solidify its frontcourt by pairing him with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward. His winning pedigree only strengthens his appeal.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F – North Carolina

Wilson’s long-term upside makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. Finkelstein praised his athleticism, motor and overall flexibility for a player his size.

While his offensive game took major strides last season, there is still room for growth. Chicago could view him as a future franchise cornerstone.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G – Illinois

The Clippers have reportedly evaluated several guards, but Finkelstein believes Wagler fits best. His size and shooting provide valuable versatility both on and off the ball.

Beyond his physical tools, his basketball IQ stands out. Those instincts could make him an ideal complement to Darius Garland.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., G – Arkansas

Brooklyn has multiple directions it could pursue, but Finkelstein projects Acuff here. The Arkansas guard would give the Nets another offensive creator with star potential.

While some positional overlap exists, his scoring ability is difficult to ignore. He could make an immediate impact.

7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., G – Louisville

Brown has gained momentum during the pre-draft process. Finkelstein highlighted his passing ability, shooting touch and overall skill level.

He believes Brown is a better shooter than his Louisville numbers indicated. Sacramento could view him as its point guard of the future.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NO): Kingston Flemings, G – Houston

Flemings brings elite athleticism and defensive intensity to the table. Finkelstein noted his ability to attack the rim and create shots off the dribble.

His perimeter shooting remains under scrutiny, but the upside is evident. Atlanta could pair him with its young defensive core.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, G – Arizona

There is growing belief that Burries and Dallas would welcome a partnership. The Arizona guard offers toughness, shooting and defensive versatility.

His NBA-ready frame should allow him to contribute immediately. Finkelstein sees him as an excellent fit alongside Cooper Flagg.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F – Tennessee

Ament remains one of the most polarizing players in the draft. The 6-foot-10 forward possesses intriguing skill and fluidity but still needs to add strength.

Despite some inconsistency, his long-term upside remains enormous. For a Bucks franchise facing uncertainty, that potential could be worth the gamble.

Picks No. 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C – Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, F – Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon Jr., G – Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson Jr., F – Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Jayden Quaintance, F – Kentucky

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Hannes Steinbach, F – Washington

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Karim Lopez, F – New Zealand Breakers

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Dailyn Swain, F – Texas

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson Jr., G – Texas Tech

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Cameron Carr, G – Baylor

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Bennett Stirtz, G – Iowa

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Koa Peat, F – Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Chris Cenac Jr., F – Houston

24. New York Knicks: Tarris Reed Jr., C – UConn

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina

26. Denver Nuggets: Ebuka Okorie, G – Stanford

27. Boston Celtics: Allen Graves, F – Santa Clara

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Isaiah Evans, G – Duke

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA): Meleek Thomas, G – Arkansas

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Luigi Suigo, C, Italy

Round 2 — Picks No. 31-60

31. New York Knicks (via WAS): Zuby Ejiofor, F – St. John’s

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND): Sergio De Larrea, G – Valencia

33. Brooklyn Nets: Joshua Jefferson, F – Iowa State

34. Sacramento Kings: Baba Miller, F – Cincinnati

35. San Antonio Spurs (via MIN): Alex Karaban, F – UConn

36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM): Richie Saunders, G – BYU

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Ryan Conwell, G – Louisville

38. Chicago Bulls (via NO): Otega Oweh, G – Kentucky

39. Houston Rockets (via CHI): Braden Smith, G – Purdue

40. Boston Celtics (via MIL): Ugonna Onyenso, Center – Virginia

41. Miami Heat (via GS): Emanuel Sharp, G – Houston

42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR): Trevon Brazile, F – Arkansas

43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): Tyler Nickel, F – Vanderbilt

44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA): Bruce Thornton, G – Ohio State

45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA): Dillon Mitchell, F – St. John’s

46. Orlando Magic: Tyler Bilodeau, F – UCLA

47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI): Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee

48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX): Jaden Bradley, G – Arizona

49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL): Nate Bittle, C – Oregon

50. Toronto Raptors: Izaiyah Nelson, F – USF

51. Washington Wizards (via MIN): Milos Uzan, G – St. John’s

52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE): Rafael Castro, C – George Washington

53. Houston Rockets: Maliq Brown, F – Duke

54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL): Tucker DeVries, F, Indiana

55. New York Knicks: Tobi Lawal, F – Virginia Tech

56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN): Kylan Boswell, G – Illinois

57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS): Jack Kayil, G – Alba Berlin

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET): Nick Boyd, G – Wisconsin

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SA): Bryce Hopkins, F – St. John’s

60. Washington Wizards (via OKC): Keyshawn Hall, F – Auburn