2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS Sports predicts all 60 picks in latest two-round projection
The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, but plenty of uncertainty still surrounds the top of the board. With that in mind, CBS Sports NBA analyst Adam Finkelstein released his first full two-round mock draft with just two weeks remaining before draft night.
According to Finkelstein, teams are still gathering information and keeping their intentions close to the vest. Trade possibilities only add another layer of unpredictability to the process.
While some organizations have revealed their plans early in recent years, this draft appears far less settled. Check out Finkelstein’s projections, all 60, highlighted with the players he believes are best positioned to hear their names called early, below.
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1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F – BYU
Finkelstein believes AJ Dybantsa remains the favorite to go first overall, even though Washington has not tipped its hand. The BYU star possesses elite size, athleticism and three-level scoring ability.
His offensive upside could eventually make him one of the league’s premier scorers. The next step will be proving he can consistently translate those gifts into winning basketball.
2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G – Kansas
Finkelstein continues to view Peterson as Utah’s likely selection if he remains available. He believes Peterson’s fit alongside Keyonte George makes more sense than adding another frontcourt player.
The Kansas standout showed impressive shot-making ability despite dealing with injuries last season. Utah hopes he can rediscover the all-around creation skills he displayed before college.
3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F – Duke
According to Finkelstein, Cameron Boozer possesses the highest floor in the draft. The Duke star brings a rare blend of size, physicality, feel and production.
Memphis could immediately solidify its frontcourt by pairing him with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward. His winning pedigree only strengthens his appeal.
4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F – North Carolina
Wilson’s long-term upside makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. Finkelstein praised his athleticism, motor and overall flexibility for a player his size.
While his offensive game took major strides last season, there is still room for growth. Chicago could view him as a future franchise cornerstone.
5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G – Illinois
The Clippers have reportedly evaluated several guards, but Finkelstein believes Wagler fits best. His size and shooting provide valuable versatility both on and off the ball.
Beyond his physical tools, his basketball IQ stands out. Those instincts could make him an ideal complement to Darius Garland.
6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., G – Arkansas
Brooklyn has multiple directions it could pursue, but Finkelstein projects Acuff here. The Arkansas guard would give the Nets another offensive creator with star potential.
While some positional overlap exists, his scoring ability is difficult to ignore. He could make an immediate impact.
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7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., G – Louisville
Brown has gained momentum during the pre-draft process. Finkelstein highlighted his passing ability, shooting touch and overall skill level.
He believes Brown is a better shooter than his Louisville numbers indicated. Sacramento could view him as its point guard of the future.
8. Atlanta Hawks (via NO): Kingston Flemings, G – Houston
Flemings brings elite athleticism and defensive intensity to the table. Finkelstein noted his ability to attack the rim and create shots off the dribble.
His perimeter shooting remains under scrutiny, but the upside is evident. Atlanta could pair him with its young defensive core.
9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, G – Arizona
There is growing belief that Burries and Dallas would welcome a partnership. The Arizona guard offers toughness, shooting and defensive versatility.
His NBA-ready frame should allow him to contribute immediately. Finkelstein sees him as an excellent fit alongside Cooper Flagg.
10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F – Tennessee
Ament remains one of the most polarizing players in the draft. The 6-foot-10 forward possesses intriguing skill and fluidity but still needs to add strength.
Despite some inconsistency, his long-term upside remains enormous. For a Bucks franchise facing uncertainty, that potential could be worth the gamble.
Picks No. 11-30
11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C – Michigan
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, F – Michigan
13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon Jr., G – Alabama
14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson Jr., F – Michigan
15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Jayden Quaintance, F – Kentucky
16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Hannes Steinbach, F – Washington
17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Karim Lopez, F – New Zealand Breakers
18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Dailyn Swain, F – Texas
19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson Jr., G – Texas Tech
20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Cameron Carr, G – Baylor
21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Bennett Stirtz, G – Iowa
22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Koa Peat, F – Arizona
23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Chris Cenac Jr., F – Houston
24. New York Knicks: Tarris Reed Jr., C – UConn
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina
26. Denver Nuggets: Ebuka Okorie, G – Stanford
27. Boston Celtics: Allen Graves, F – Santa Clara
28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Isaiah Evans, G – Duke
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA): Meleek Thomas, G – Arkansas
30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Luigi Suigo, C, Italy
Round 2 — Picks No. 31-60
31. New York Knicks (via WAS): Zuby Ejiofor, F – St. John’s
32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND): Sergio De Larrea, G – Valencia
33. Brooklyn Nets: Joshua Jefferson, F – Iowa State
34. Sacramento Kings: Baba Miller, F – Cincinnati
35. San Antonio Spurs (via MIN): Alex Karaban, F – UConn
36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM): Richie Saunders, G – BYU
37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Ryan Conwell, G – Louisville
38. Chicago Bulls (via NO): Otega Oweh, G – Kentucky
39. Houston Rockets (via CHI): Braden Smith, G – Purdue
40. Boston Celtics (via MIL): Ugonna Onyenso, Center – Virginia
41. Miami Heat (via GS): Emanuel Sharp, G – Houston
42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR): Trevon Brazile, F – Arkansas
43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): Tyler Nickel, F – Vanderbilt
44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA): Bruce Thornton, G – Ohio State
45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA): Dillon Mitchell, F – St. John’s
46. Orlando Magic: Tyler Bilodeau, F – UCLA
47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI): Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee
48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX): Jaden Bradley, G – Arizona
49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL): Nate Bittle, C – Oregon
50. Toronto Raptors: Izaiyah Nelson, F – USF
51. Washington Wizards (via MIN): Milos Uzan, G – St. John’s
52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE): Rafael Castro, C – George Washington
53. Houston Rockets: Maliq Brown, F – Duke
54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL): Tucker DeVries, F, Indiana
55. New York Knicks: Tobi Lawal, F – Virginia Tech
56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN): Kylan Boswell, G – Illinois
57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS): Jack Kayil, G – Alba Berlin
58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET): Nick Boyd, G – Wisconsin
59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SA): Bryce Hopkins, F – St. John’s
60. Washington Wizards (via OKC): Keyshawn Hall, F – Auburn