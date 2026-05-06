2026 NBA mock draft: CBS Sports reveals latest projection before lottery

The countdown is on for one of the most important nights on the NBA calendar. With the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery set for Sunday afternoon, teams across the league are waiting to learn where their future begins.

This year’s lottery carries even more weight, as potential changes to the system could alter how draft odds are determined moving forward. For now though, the stakes remain simple, the worse your record, the better your chances at landing a franchise-altering talent.

In a class widely viewed as one of the deepest in recent memory, that opportunity could define the next decade for multiple organizations. CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein broke down his latest mock draft ahead of the lottery, highlighting a loaded group of prospects headlined by elite freshmen and potential future stars.

AJ Dybantsa enters the 2026 NBA Draft as the clear-cut No. 1 prospect after a historic freshman season at BYU. The elite scorer led the nation with 25.5 points per game while rewriting the Cougars’ record books and earning Consensus All-American honors.

His blend of size, shot creation and late-season dominance, including 14 straight 20-point games, cemented his status atop draft boards. Pairing Dybantsa with established stars gives Washington a franchise cornerstone and immediate offensive firepower.

Cameron Boozer delivered one of the most decorated freshman seasons in Duke history, winning National Player of the Year honors. He powered the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record while averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds with 22 double-doubles.

Boozer’s physicality, polish and winning pedigree make him one of the safest prospects in the class. Indiana would land a frontcourt anchor capable of impacting both ends right away.

Darryn Peterson’s freshman season at Kansas was defined by flashes of elite scoring ability despite battling injuries. He averaged over 20 points per game and consistently delivered in big moments, including multiple 20-plus point outings in the postseason.

His ability to create his own shot and score at all three levels makes him one of the draft’s most dynamic guards. Brooklyn would be betting on his upside as a future primary scoring option.

Caleb Wilson’s season was cut short by injury, but his impact prior to that was undeniable. The North Carolina star averaged nearly 20 points and 9.4 rebounds while earning Consensus All-American honors.

His combination of athleticism, versatility and interior production makes him one of the most complete forwards available. Utah would be adding a high-ceiling player who showed he can dominate at the college level.

Darius Acuff Jr. turned in a historic season at Arkansas, leading the SEC in both scoring and assists. The explosive guard averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists, showcasing elite playmaking and scoring ability.

His 49-point performance against Alabama highlighted his ability to take over games. Sacramento would land a dynamic lead guard capable of transforming its offense.

Kingston Flemings emerged as one of the top freshman guards in the country at Houston. He averaged 16.1 points and over five assists while leading the Cougars to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

His ability to control tempo and deliver in big moments, including a 42-point outing against Texas Tech, stood out. Memphis would add a steady floor general with upside.

7. Atlanta Hawks (via NO): Keaton Wagler, PG, Illinois

Keaton Wagler skyrocketed from a three-star recruit to a top-10 prospect after a breakout season at Illinois. The freshman averaged 17.9 points while leading the Illini to the Final Four.

His shooting ability and offensive creativity drew comparisons to Stephen Curry throughout the season. Atlanta would gain a high-upside guard with star potential.

Brayden Burries played a key role in Arizona’s Final Four run, showcasing consistency and scoring ability. He averaged 16.1 points and scored in double figures in every NCAA Tournament game.

Burries’ smooth offensive game and versatility make him an appealing backcourt option. Dallas would be adding a reliable scorer with big-game experience.

Mikel Brown Jr.’s season was limited by injuries, but his talent was evident when available. He averaged 18.2 points and flashed elite scoring ability, including a 45-point performance.

His creativity and explosiveness make him one of the more intriguing guards in the class. Chicago would be betting on his upside and ability to stay healthy.

Nate Ament is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft due to his size and skill set. The 6-foot-10 forward shows flashes of elite versatility with his ability to handle, shoot and create.

While consistency and strength remain areas for improvement, his long-term potential is undeniable. Milwaukee could take a swing on a high-upside forward to develop alongside its core.

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets: Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Jayden Quaintance, PF, Kentucky

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Morez Johnson Jr., PF, Michigan

18. Charlotte Hornets (via PHO): Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Karim Lopez, PF, New Zealand Breakers

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Henri Veesaar, PF, North Carolina

24. New York Knicks: Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Rueben Chinyelu, C, Florida

26. Denver Nuggets: Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

27. Boston Celtics: Amari Allen, SF, Alabama

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Dailyn Swain, SG, Texas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke